Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes practices with tape on throwing hand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback may be dealing with a hand issue.

On Thursday, Patrick Mahomes was seen at practice with tape on his right hand, his throwing hand. Mahomes was listed on Wednesday’s injury report with a right-hand injury but was still a full practice participant.

Last week leading up to the Denver Broncos game, Mahomes was listed with a foot injury even though he was a full participant throughout the week.

With the NFL practice injury report, all players with reportable injuries must be listed, even if the player takes all the reps in practice and if the team is confident that he will play in the upcoming game.

While Mahomes has tape on his hand, it may be a precautionary tactic to prevent serious damage.

