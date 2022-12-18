ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes practices with tape on throwing hand

By PJ Green
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHQ83_0jmNCIGz00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback may be dealing with a hand issue.

On Thursday, Patrick Mahomes was seen at practice with tape on his right hand, his throwing hand. Mahomes was listed on Wednesday’s injury report with a right-hand injury but was still a full practice participant.

Three Missouri cities rank near top on sinful city survey

Last week leading up to the Denver Broncos game, Mahomes was listed with a foot injury even though he was a full participant throughout the week.

With the NFL practice injury report, all players with reportable injuries must be listed, even if the player takes all the reps in practice and if the team is confident that he will play in the upcoming game.

While Mahomes has tape on his hand, it may be a precautionary tactic to prevent serious damage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
KOLR10 News

Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified

MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

Wiest leads local recruits joining Beard’s Bears

REEDS SPRING, Mo–Brand new Missouri State football coach Ryan Beard signed his first class of recruits Wednesday. Included in that group was a handfull of ozarks area stars. And leading the way was Caden Wiest. The defensive lineman helped Reeds Spring get to the Class 3 state championship game. He earned first team All-State for […]
REEDS SPRING, MO
KOLR10 News

OSHA fines Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after park employee death

BRANSON, Mo.- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died in the park earlier this year. Silver Dollar City said in a news release that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017. The penalty is $14,502 for the […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

MSU promotes Beard, keeps Bears in the family

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State introduced it’s new football coach Monday and there were a lot of familiar faces in the audience. The Bears are entrusting the program to Ryan Beard. He’s being promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach. And keeping the Bears in the Petrino family. Ryan Beard officially took the reigns of Missouri State […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Pulaski Co. semi-truck driver killed in crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Pulaski County man was killed when the tractor-trailer unit he was driving jackknifed and crashed. Barry W. Wisdom, 70, of Dixon, was driving a 1992 Peterbilt 357 tractor-trailer unit on Missouri State Highway 17 near Airport Road in Miller County. At 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 20, Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Dog attack at Willard school leaves students injured

UPDATE: According to Willard Public Schools Public Information Officer Heather Harman-Michael, the dogs tested negative for rabies. WILLARD, Mo. – Willard Intermediate School reported Tuesday, December 20, that several students and teachers were injured after neighborhood dogs got into the playground during recess and attacked. The Willard Public Schools Public Information Officer Heather Harman-Michael said […]
WILLARD, MO
KOLR10 News

Bears game against Sam Houston canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–If your pre-Christmas plans included catching the Missouri State Bears basketball game on Thursday, I’ve got some bad news. It’s not the Grinch, but Mother Nature who’s causing problems. The Missouri State game against Sam Houston State set for Thursday night has been canceled because of the expected wintery weather Thursday night. That was […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy