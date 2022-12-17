Santa Clarita City Council members approved their legislative platform, which outlines the city’s official policy positions, at their final meeting of the year. The review involves the council taking a look at the city’s legislative-advocacy platform for the past 12 months, according to Masis Hagobian, intergovernmental relations officer for the city. The platform guides staff on what actions to look out for in terms of regional, state and federal government actions that could impact the city.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO