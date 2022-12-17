Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Peer-to-peer prevention
Hart district students awarded $1,000 for PSA videos on the dangers of fentanyl. Three student groups from the William S. Hart Union High School District’s video production classes were presented Thursday with $1,000 each for their award-winning PSA videos on the dangers of fentanyl. According to Debbie Dunn, communications...
signalscv.com
City Council signs off on legislative-advocacy platform
Santa Clarita City Council members approved their legislative platform, which outlines the city’s official policy positions, at their final meeting of the year. The review involves the council taking a look at the city’s legislative-advocacy platform for the past 12 months, according to Masis Hagobian, intergovernmental relations officer for the city. The platform guides staff on what actions to look out for in terms of regional, state and federal government actions that could impact the city.
signalscv.com
Marsha McLean | High-Speed Rail and Our Open Space
Even though it seems to have faded from the headlines… the California High-Speed Rail Project is not dead. For those of you not familiar with the plan, the long-term goal of the project is supposedly to build a bullet train line connecting San Francisco to the Los Angeles Basin in under three hours – clocking speeds at over 200 mph.
signalscv.com
Latter-day Saints Church gives away food, no eligibility requirements
Willy Linares’ responsibility of being a caregiver at home weighs heavily on his shoulders. When he heard that the Latter-day Saints Church was giving away food to anyone, he stopped by to get some help for his home. “I’m a caregiver so why not bring food to an elder?”...
signalscv.com
Kids cheer and squeal on donated wheels
Children at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club’s Newhall clubhouse zoomed up and down the sidewalk, outside the facility and near the park, having a jolly good old time thanks to an early holiday gift. Chiquita Canyon donated more than 100 bikes and 70 scooters to nonprofits,...
signalscv.com
Jewish community celebrates Chanukah with menorah lighting
Representatives from the three synagogues of Santa Clarita joined together with the community to celebrate the first day of Chanukah during the annual menorah lighting ceremony on Sunday. The ceremony, attended by hundreds, was once again held near the main entrance of Westfield Valencia Town Center and was the first...
signalscv.com
LAPD K9 unit involved in Canyon Country collision
A vehicle collision involving a Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Detection K9 unit occurred in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in two people being transported to a hospital, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The vehicle collision occurred at the...
signalscv.com
Sylmar resident arrested on suspicion of violating a protective order
A 19-year-old Sylmar resident was arrested on suspicion of violating a protective order on Tuesday morning in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a...
signalscv.com
Coco Moms gives Christmas and more to single mother of 12
In coordination with almost 10 other organizations, Coco Moms of Santa Clarita provided more than $5,000 in aid to a single mother of 12 just in time for the holidays. Much of the aid items were necessities – a new washer and dryer, a box full of gift cards for groceries, cash and a free meal provided to the whole family by Egg Plantation on Friday night.
signalscv.com
19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site
Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
signalscv.com
Canyon Country resident dies after motorcycle crash in San Diego
The San Diego County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified a Canyon Country man who was found dead at Robb Field Skate Park early Sunday due to blunt force injuries caused by a motorcycle collision. Damien Alexander Robles, 30, was riding his motorcycle on Interstate 8 westbound, according...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man falsely yells ‘Shots fired!’ in store
A man was taken to a local hospital Wednesday morning after falsely shouting in the food court at Costco Wholesale in Canyon Country that two people had been shot, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s...
signalscv.com
Head-on collision occurs in Newhall
A head-on collision occurred near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street in Newhall at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The crash involved two vehicles — a silver four-door SUV and a silver four-door sedan...
signalscv.com
Deputies engaged in slow-speed pursuit through Newhall
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies engaged in a slow-speed pursuit down Railroad Avenue in Newhall on Monday as they attempted to pull over a suspected drunk driver, according to law enforcement radio traffic. Deputies described the vehicle as swerving in and out of lanes, at approximately 30 mph...
signalscv.com
Traffic advisory: Median construction to cause lane closures
Crews have begun the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road. The project is anticipated to last approximately three weeks and is intended to enhance medians and roads on Wiley Canyon Road. One left...
signalscv.com
UPDATE: 20-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal construction site accident
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent in connection to a construction site accident turned tragedy early Monday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. At approximately 3 a.m. on Monday at the 29300 block of Calle Primavera, a...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Woman’s BAC four times over legal limit, detained on DUI suspicion
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detained a 42-year-old Valencia woman on Saturday after she collided with a parked car on the 23800 block of Copper Hill Drive, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Arriaga stated the incident occurred in the early...
