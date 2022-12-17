Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...

