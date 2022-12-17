Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Lancaster declares emergency over LA Mayor Bass' plan for 'mass movement of homeless' to Antelope Valley
LOS ANGELES - A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Lancaster over Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' plan for a "mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley." In a statement, Mayor R. Rex Parris said the city is taking immediate action and called Bass'...
Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
A new program designed to address homelessness in Los Angeles is underway, with teams moving those experiencing homelessness from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
californiaglobe.com
LA Motel Owners Fight Back Against Mayor Bass’ Homeless Housing Plans
A new initiative by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to move the homeless into hotels and motels across the city while affordable housing units are built received stiff resistance from hotel and motel owners this week. They say they will oppose the program as much as they legally can. The...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
2urbangirls.com
Alex Villanueva discusses homelessness, Sheila Kuehl, and Measure A
LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues his weekly address to LA County residents every Wednesday at 11 a.m. as he did when he was Sheriff. This week he discussed the City and County of Los Angeles elected leaders “locking arms” to fight homelessness, together, provided somewhat of an update on the investigation of former County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, and whether he believed the Board of Supervisors would attempt to remove the elected Sheriff under Measure A, which LA County voters passed Nov. 8.
Bass, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will give $300 to families in need this holiday season
Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will help 5,000 families in need during the holidays through a direct-cash assistance program. A total of $1.5 million will be distributed to families through GIVEN, a program of the Mayor’s Fund that is conducted in partnership with the mayor, the city’s Community Investment for […]
Confrontation erupts on last day of operation at Griffith Park pony rides
On the last day of operation of the iconic pony rides at Griffith Park, a confrontation took place.
Investigation launched into accidental euthanasia of puppy at Baldwin Park Shelter
An investigation was ordered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors as to why a three-month old puppy was accidentally euthanized before an attempt was made to find it a home.
‘Santa Monica is not safe’ banner displayed over 3rd Street Promenade
A group of residents and business owners placed a “Santa Monica is not safe” banner in one of the city’s most popular shopping areas. Video Tuesday morning showed the large banner posted next to the Adidas store at the 3rd Street Promenade where thousands of holiday shoppers and tourists are sure to see it. Just […]
signalscv.com
Marsha McLean | High-Speed Rail and Our Open Space
Even though it seems to have faded from the headlines… the California High-Speed Rail Project is not dead. For those of you not familiar with the plan, the long-term goal of the project is supposedly to build a bullet train line connecting San Francisco to the Los Angeles Basin in under three hours – clocking speeds at over 200 mph.
coloradoboulevard.net
Reward Increase for Unsolved Pasadena Murder
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced an increased reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the murder of 27-year-old Ernesto Jimenez in Pasadena. Affectionately known as “Big Ernesto” throughout the community, Mr. Jimenez was shot while...
The California Franchise Tax Board Causes A Nightmare For A Former Santa Clarita Motorcycle Accident Victim
We’ve heard horror stories about experiences with the California Franchise Tax Board. Here’s one that hits home to Santa Clarita, but has a happy ending thanks to California State Senator, Scott Wilk, and his staff. On December 24, 2010, former Santa Clarita resident, Steven Rosenfeld was involved in a life-changing motorcycle accident that left him ...
signalscv.com
Kids cheer and squeal on donated wheels
Children at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club’s Newhall clubhouse zoomed up and down the sidewalk, outside the facility and near the park, having a jolly good old time thanks to an early holiday gift. Chiquita Canyon donated more than 100 bikes and 70 scooters to nonprofits,...
foxla.com
'All they want is a cozy bed and person': LA Animal shelters in turmoil as facilities reach maximum capacity
LOS ANGELES - Animal shelters across Los Angeles continue to be packed with animals. Three big dogs were crammed inside cages at some LA City animal shelters and many surrenders have been turned away. "We are at maximum capacity. We don’t have space for incoming animals," said LA Animal Service...
signalscv.com
County to connect landscapers with incentives to ditch gas leaf blowers
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn to connect landscapers with monetary incentives to help them transition from using gas-powered leaf blowers to electric alternatives. The motion approved Tuesday notes that state and local environmental...
signalscv.com
Latter-day Saints Church gives away food, no eligibility requirements
Willy Linares’ responsibility of being a caregiver at home weighs heavily on his shoulders. When he heard that the Latter-day Saints Church was giving away food to anyone, he stopped by to get some help for his home. “I’m a caregiver so why not bring food to an elder?”...
