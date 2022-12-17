ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spectrumnews1.com

LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Alex Villanueva discusses homelessness, Sheila Kuehl, and Measure A

LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues his weekly address to LA County residents every Wednesday at 11 a.m. as he did when he was Sheriff. This week he discussed the City and County of Los Angeles elected leaders “locking arms” to fight homelessness, together, provided somewhat of an update on the investigation of former County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, and whether he believed the Board of Supervisors would attempt to remove the elected Sheriff under Measure A, which LA County voters passed Nov. 8.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Marsha McLean | High-Speed Rail and Our Open Space

Even though it seems to have faded from the headlines… the California High-Speed Rail Project is not dead. For those of you not familiar with the plan, the long-term goal of the project is supposedly to build a bullet train line connecting San Francisco to the Los Angeles Basin in under three hours – clocking speeds at over 200 mph.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Reward Increase for Unsolved Pasadena Murder

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced an increased reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the murder of 27-year-old Ernesto Jimenez in Pasadena. Affectionately known as “Big Ernesto” throughout the community, Mr. Jimenez was shot while...
PASADENA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

The California Franchise Tax Board Causes A Nightmare For A Former Santa Clarita Motorcycle Accident Victim

We’ve heard horror stories about experiences with the California Franchise Tax Board. Here’s one that hits home to Santa Clarita, but has a happy ending thanks to California State Senator, Scott Wilk, and his staff. On December 24, 2010, former Santa Clarita resident, Steven Rosenfeld was involved in a life-changing motorcycle accident that left him ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Kids cheer and squeal on donated wheels

Children at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club’s Newhall clubhouse zoomed up and down the sidewalk, outside the facility and near the park, having a jolly good old time thanks to an early holiday gift. Chiquita Canyon donated more than 100 bikes and 70 scooters to nonprofits,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center

Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

County to connect landscapers with incentives to ditch gas leaf blowers

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn to connect landscapers with monetary incentives to help them transition from using gas-powered leaf blowers to electric alternatives. The motion approved Tuesday notes that state and local environmental...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

