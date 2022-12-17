ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

cleveland19.com

65-year-old woman dies in Shaker Heights fire

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old woman died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Shaker Heights police said firefighters responded to the home in the 3000 block of Strathavon Road around 12:10 p.m. Firefighters were able to safely evacuate an adult man and two children out of the multi-family...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

19 Troubleshooter: Elyria apartment resident battles mold, plumbing issues, no heat

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people in a local apartment complex say they’re dealing with mold, plumbing issues, and no heat right before this winter storm. “I had raw sewage all over my bathroom because the toilet overflowed,” said Rosewood Apartments Tenant James Houchins. “In my bathroom, it had started leaking, and it was like that for over five days.”
ELYRIA, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City Employee

Camera Corner of Superior and South TaylorPhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland Heights, OH. - On Thursday, November 10, 2022, between 230 pm and 3 pm, a car accident occurred between a woman and a man. The woman claimed that she was beginning to turn, and a speeding car tried to go around her and struck the side of her vehicle. "Headed south towards Cedar, approaching a light. When he hit my car, I was making a proper lane change - entering the left lane to turn on Superior. At this time, the light changed to yellow, so I stopped not to run a red light. The car behind me, a dark blue Honda minivan, crossed the center line and sped up to go around my vehicle, and he hit my 2005 grey Lexus on the front driver's side. The driver approached me and flashed his police badge, saying he was in a hurry to pick up his kids from school," shared the woman.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Squatters may have started fire in Cleveland home, firefighters say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 3400 block of E. 125th Street around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, heave smoke was seen coming from the back of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

5-month-old Columbus boy remains missing after being kidnapped Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus police have now issued BOLO, Be-On-the-LookOut for, alerts to Ohio’s five adjoining states to find the woman accused of stealing a car with infant twin brothers inside. Five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were inside their mom’s Honda when it was stolen from the Donatos...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at a Cleveland convenience store Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 7 pm at the Alexandria Market located at 7602 Madison Avenue. A 13-year-old male and a 66-year-old man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Neighbors near dangerous Akron intersection: ‘We don’t feel safe’

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Gorge Boulevard say a dangerous intersection has been ignored for too long. People who live nearby say they pray every day no one gets killed. “Do you really feel safe standing here right now?,” asked Homeowner Joseph Tyuluman-Luciano. Tyuluman-Luciano has lived on Gorge...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio Turnpike bans various high-profile vehicles during winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A travel ban for certain high-profile vehicles has been issued for the entire length of the Ohio Turnpike ahead of the winter storm set to sweep across Northeast Ohio. The ban starts at 6 a.m. on Dec. 23 and is expected to expire at 8 a.m....

