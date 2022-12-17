Camera Corner of Superior and South TaylorPhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland Heights, OH. - On Thursday, November 10, 2022, between 230 pm and 3 pm, a car accident occurred between a woman and a man. The woman claimed that she was beginning to turn, and a speeding car tried to go around her and struck the side of her vehicle. "Headed south towards Cedar, approaching a light. When he hit my car, I was making a proper lane change - entering the left lane to turn on Superior. At this time, the light changed to yellow, so I stopped not to run a red light. The car behind me, a dark blue Honda minivan, crossed the center line and sped up to go around my vehicle, and he hit my 2005 grey Lexus on the front driver's side. The driver approached me and flashed his police badge, saying he was in a hurry to pick up his kids from school," shared the woman.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO