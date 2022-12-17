Read full article on original website
65-year-old woman dies in Shaker Heights fire
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old woman died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Shaker Heights police said firefighters responded to the home in the 3000 block of Strathavon Road around 12:10 p.m. Firefighters were able to safely evacuate an adult man and two children out of the multi-family...
Lakewood officer, driver taken to hospital after car strikes cruiser, police say
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood Police officer and a driver were taken to the hospital after the car struck the cruiser on Dec. 21, Lakewood Police confirmed. Police said a Lakewood Police Officer was behind a car that was weaving eastbound on Madison at approximately 5:12 p.m. When another...
Vehicle crashes into house: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a house around 11 a.m. Dec. 17 causing bricks to come off the façade. The driver, a 63-year-old resident, appeared to be having complications from medication and was taken to the hospital. He was later cited for reckless operation. Animals:...
19 Troubleshooter: Elyria apartment resident battles mold, plumbing issues, no heat
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people in a local apartment complex say they’re dealing with mold, plumbing issues, and no heat right before this winter storm. “I had raw sewage all over my bathroom because the toilet overflowed,” said Rosewood Apartments Tenant James Houchins. “In my bathroom, it had started leaking, and it was like that for over five days.”
Assisted-living residents manage to fight while in wheelchairs: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Two residents in wheelchairs got into a fight at Grand Pointe Assisted Living Dec. 13 when one accidentally bumped into the other in a hallway. Both kicked each other’s wheelchairs and one poked at the other with his reaching rod. Neither wanted to pursue the matter and both returned...
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City Employee
Camera Corner of Superior and South TaylorPhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland Heights, OH. - On Thursday, November 10, 2022, between 230 pm and 3 pm, a car accident occurred between a woman and a man. The woman claimed that she was beginning to turn, and a speeding car tried to go around her and struck the side of her vehicle. "Headed south towards Cedar, approaching a light. When he hit my car, I was making a proper lane change - entering the left lane to turn on Superior. At this time, the light changed to yellow, so I stopped not to run a red light. The car behind me, a dark blue Honda minivan, crossed the center line and sped up to go around my vehicle, and he hit my 2005 grey Lexus on the front driver's side. The driver approached me and flashed his police badge, saying he was in a hurry to pick up his kids from school," shared the woman.
Squatters may have started fire in Cleveland home, firefighters say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 3400 block of E. 125th Street around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, heave smoke was seen coming from the back of the...
5-month-old Columbus boy remains missing after being kidnapped Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus police have now issued BOLO, Be-On-the-LookOut for, alerts to Ohio’s five adjoining states to find the woman accused of stealing a car with infant twin brothers inside. Five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were inside their mom’s Honda when it was stolen from the Donatos...
Suspect fires more than a dozen shots at Cleveland Heights home: Police
Cleveland Heights police are investigating after someone drove by and fired more than a dozen gunshots at a home on Yorkshire Road.
Accused of over 20 forest fires, Ohio fire department administrator faces federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A volunteer fire department administrator faces federal charges for allegedly starting more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest — in an effort to “give the boys something to do,” he admitted in a law enforcement interview. Police arrested James Bartels, 50, on Tuesday, and he was arraigned in […]
Portage County opens 24-hour warming center to protect against bitter cold
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County will welcome those in need of shelter against the bitter cold coming in from a winter storm set to sweep across Northeast Ohio this holiday weekend. The warming center is at the Haven of Portage County located at 2645 State Route 59 in Ravenna,
Man crashed into 2 houses while drugged driving: North Ridgeville police
A man faces charges after police say he hit two houses while driving under the influence.
19-year-old arrested after multiple carjackings, armed robberies in Cuyahoga County
A man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department on a 16-count indictment was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Tuesday.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at a Cleveland convenience store Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 7 pm at the Alexandria Market located at 7602 Madison Avenue. A 13-year-old male and a 66-year-old man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This...
Huron County Sheriff’s Office reopens Amanda Dean disappearance investigation
COLLINS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies have reopened the investigation into Amanda Dean’s whereabouts. The mother of four disappeared in July 2017 from Collins. The Huron County Sheriff told Dean’s family she entered a safe house. Since then, her family has not...
Man arrested after leading Massillon police officers on high speed chase
MASSILLON, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after leading Massillon police on a high speed chase. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 3:13 a.m. on...
42 dogs in limbo following rescue from 'terrible conditions' in Lakewood house
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Footage obtained by 3News shows the first moments after one of the 42 dogs found in a Lakewood home were brought outside. The video was captured by Stefanie Valentic, who helped report this case. "I came across these two beagles in Kamm's Corner about mid-August," Valentic...
Man missing from Cuyahoga County nursing home found
Investigators are looking for a man who was reported missing from a Cuyahoga County nursing home Sunday afternoon.
Neighbors near dangerous Akron intersection: ‘We don’t feel safe’
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Gorge Boulevard say a dangerous intersection has been ignored for too long. People who live nearby say they pray every day no one gets killed. “Do you really feel safe standing here right now?,” asked Homeowner Joseph Tyuluman-Luciano. Tyuluman-Luciano has lived on Gorge...
Ohio Turnpike bans various high-profile vehicles during winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A travel ban for certain high-profile vehicles has been issued for the entire length of the Ohio Turnpike ahead of the winter storm set to sweep across Northeast Ohio. The ban starts at 6 a.m. on Dec. 23 and is expected to expire at 8 a.m....
