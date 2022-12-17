ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens CB Marcus Peters exits loss to Browns with calf injury; DL Calais Campbell suffers knee injury

By Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf injury in the third quarter, while defensive lineman Calais Campbell exited with a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Coach John Harbaugh said the team will know more details about both players’ injuries on Sunday.

After the Browns scored a touchdown go ahead 13-3 near the end of the third quarter, Peters appeared to be in pain on the sideline. The starting cornerback ended up limping into the locker room alongside team trainers and was ruled questionable to return before being downgraded to out.

Campbell’s injury occurred with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The 15-year veteran was trying to bring down Browns running back Mike Woods when outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul ran into his knee. Campbell was able to walk off the field under his own power before going into the locker room, but did not return. After the game, he wore a knee brace as he walked around the locker room.

Peters, who missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL, has played in all 13 games this year, totaling 47 tackles, six pass deflections, two forced fumbles, a sack and an interception. However, he did not practice this week, receiving three days off to rest.

Baltimore activated only four cornerbacks against the Browns, including Peters, Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens and Kevon Seymour.

Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, entered Saturday with 33 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and four tackles for loss this season. His 5 1/2 sacks rank second on the team behind outside linebacker Justin Houston.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this article.

