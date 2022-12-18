ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders activate WR Renfrow, TE Waller for Sunday’s game vs. New England

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RM6kI_0jmNBboT00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It looks as if quarterback Derek Carr will have a few more options Sunday when the Raiders host the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

The team on Saturday said it has activated wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller from the reserve/injured list.

Renfrow (oblique) has been out since Nov. 6, a 27-20 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Limited to six games this year because of injury, he has 21 catches for 192 yards.

Waller (hamstring) has played five games, last appearing Nov. 9 in a 24-19 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. He has 16 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown.

To make room for the two receivers, the team released WR DJ Turner and TE Jacob Hollister. Also, offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez and guard Jordan Meredith have been promoted from the practice squad for Sunday’s matchup.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Ex-Las Vegas police recruit allegedly battered, strangled wife, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas Metropolitan police recruit is accused of battering, dragging, and strangling his wife, according to an arrest report. Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery. On Dec. 8, Gonzales-Mazo came home around […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy