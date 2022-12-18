Raiders activate WR Renfrow, TE Waller for Sunday’s game vs. New England

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It looks as if quarterback Derek Carr will have a few more options Sunday when the Raiders host the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

The team on Saturday said it has activated wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller from the reserve/injured list.

Renfrow (oblique) has been out since Nov. 6, a 27-20 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Limited to six games this year because of injury, he has 21 catches for 192 yards.

Waller (hamstring) has played five games, last appearing Nov. 9 in a 24-19 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. He has 16 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown.

To make room for the two receivers, the team released WR DJ Turner and TE Jacob Hollister. Also, offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez and guard Jordan Meredith have been promoted from the practice squad for Sunday’s matchup.

