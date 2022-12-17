ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with murders of NHS nurse and her two young children in Kettering

By Matthew Cooper
 4 days ago

Detectives have charged a 52-year-old man with the murders of a mother and her two young children in Kettering , Northamptonshire .

Northants Police had arrested Saju Chelavalel after officers were called to his address in Petherton Court on Thursday and found Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, with serious injuries.

The mother and two children died a short time later.

Forensic post-mortem examinations at Leicester Royal Infirmary determined all three died as a result of asphyxiation.

Mr Chelavalel will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family of Anju, Jeeva and Janvi, who we are determined to seek justice for.

“Incidents of this nature are incredibly distressing, and I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who responded to the 999 call on Thursday, or has been involved with the subsequent investigation, for the professionalism and respect they have shown.

“I also want to thank the local community as we know how upsetting it is for an incident of this nature to take place. We will continue to have members of our Neighbourhood Policing Team on patrol in the area and I urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to them.”

Police earlier confirmed that Anju was a staff nurse at Kettering General Hospital.

The hospital chief executive, Deborah Needham, said in a statement: “Yesterday we received the extremely upsetting news that one of our colleagues had died in circumstances being investigated by Northamptonshire Police.

“Anju Asok was an internationally trained nurse who joined our KGH family in 2021 and predominantly worked on Barnwell B – one of our Orthopaedic wards.

“She was a committed and compassionate staff nurse, who was loved and respected by her dear friends and colleagues.

“All our thoughts are with her friends and family as they come to terms with this sudden loss.”

The hospital is offering appropriate professional support to her colleagues.

Local residents expressed shock at news of the deaths.

Speaking a day after the fatalities, business manager Pierino Geranio, who runs his uncle’s barber shop near to the cul-de-sac where the incident happened, said: “You speak to people about it and they just can’t believe it.

“I come here every day to work and you never expect anything like this – it’s so tragic. It’s totally terrible, beyond comprehension.”

Several bunches of flowers have been left beside the police cordon blocking off Petherton Court, alongside cuddly toys.

An unsigned note attached to one of the tributes read: “We were shocked and devastated by the news. The community will always remember this extremely sad and distressing incident. RIP. We hope you are in a better place.”

