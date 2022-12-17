El Paso awaits runoff election results after low voter turnout during early voting period

EL PASO, Texas -- Runoff Election Day is Saturday where candidates are vying for City Council seats in Districts 1, 6 and 8.

A total of 6,337 voters turned out to early voting for the runoffs.

A list of voting locations can be found here .

Non-Partisan candidates Brian Kennedy and Analisa Cordova Silverstein face off in Saturday's runoff election for District 1.

Kennedy is an Army veteran who came to El Paso in 1975. He is an attorney and the former Vice President of Operations for KHEY and former Director and CEO of the El Paso Coliseum and El Paso Sports Commission. His focus on the city budget and taxes is a high priority, and well as strengthening the relationship with the city manager and improving roads.

El Paso native Cordova Silverstein is the former Chief of Staff for the Texas Senate Office and Advancement Director at Loretto Academy. She wants to focus on money to improve streets, traffic infrastructure, and parks - something she plans to do with existing funds.

City Council Representative for District 6 Claudia Rodriguez, a Non-Partisan candidate, is hoping to win reelection against Democratic candidate Art Fierro.

Rodriguez told ABC-7 she wants to focus on improving streets and public safety, including garnering more recruitment for El Paso's fire and police departments. She also wants to cap salary for the city manager.

Former State Representative Fierro said his main focus is on property taxes. He also said he wants to hold city officials, including the city manager, accountable, and promote transparency.

Non-Partisans Chris Canales and Bettina Olivares, both El Paso natives, are the two District 8 candidates in the 2022 runoff elections. ABC-7 spoke to both candidates about taxes and financial issues as well as the ongoing migrant surge.

Canales is the Chief of Staff for current District 8 Representative Cissy Lizarraga. He told our staff that he thinks a lot of the investment that the city makes in its people can be allocated inward to the core of the city.

He also said regarding the migrants surge that while the city has no legal obligation to help in immigrations, he believes there is a moral obligation.

Olivares is the Legislative Aid and Chief of Staff for current District 3 Representative Cassandra Hernandez. She told ABC-7 she wants to increase economic development and have more commercial and business come in to promote a more balanced system as to who gets charged taxes.

In terms of the migrant surge, Olivares said she thinks the federal government needs to step up and provide the city funding.

