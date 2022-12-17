Julian Radossich recorded team highs of 10 points and seven rebounds to lead Delbarton, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a narrow victory at home over Randolph, 51-49. Mike Vaccaro finished with 10 points and six rebounds while Grant Dangler chipped in 10 points and five rebounds for Delbarton (2-1), which trailed by six after one before swinging the momentum with a 19-3 second quarter.

RANDOLPH, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO