No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
Girls basketball: Hackettstown stops North Warren to stay unbeaten
Rylie Grant netted 19 points to lead all scorers and went 5-for-5 from the free throw line as Hackettstown stopped North Warren 53-29 in Hackettstown. Angelene Mattingly and Kim Curcio each chipped in with eight points for Hackettstown (3-0). Courtney Keane contributed six points. North Warren fell to 1-3. The...
Pequannock over Parsippany Hills - Boys basketball recap
Karson Culuko erupted for 42 points as Pequannock held on for a 75-69 victory over Parsippany Hills in Parsippany. Finn Powers added 19 points for Pequannock (3-0). Culuko was strong offensively all night and Parsippany Hills (1-2) struggled to find a defensive answer. On the other end, Zachary Bolcar scored...
Morristown over Mount Olive in OT - Boys basketball recap
Zion Baitey led the way for Morristown, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals as it defeated Mount Olive 56-48 in Morristown. The game was close all night, with Morristown (2-1) holding a slight 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Mount Olive regained the...
Madison over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Jackson Maloney netted 10 points to lead Madison to a 34-20 win over Mountain Lakes, in Mountain Lakes. The Dodgers (1-2) led 12-6 at the half. Joe Sluck scored 10 points for the Lakes (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
North Warren defeats Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap
Craig Shipps and Christian Otufale both recorded a double-double as North Warren defeated Sussex Tech 80-66 in Blairstown. Shipps finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds while Otufale had 23 points and 14 rebounds for North Warren (1-3). Luke Stefankiewicz also added 11 points and six assists while Lucas Csezmadia netted 10 points.
Westampton Tech defeats Delran - Girls basketball recap
Nyla Williams scored 13 points for Westampton Tech as it defeated Delran 49-42 in Delran. Westampton Tech (3-0) took a three-point lead into halftime before outscoring Delran 27-23 in the second half. Nakhiya Poindexter added 11 points while Zoey Spady had 10. Cheyenne Jackson led all scorers with 15 points...
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep dominates Memorial - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena tallied 23 points and seven assists and Matthew Kinzler recorded a double-double to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 63-37 victory over Memorial in West New York. Kinzler recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds for St. Peter’s Prep (2-1), who...
Montville defeats Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap
Matt Gagliardo scored 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Montville past Morris Hills 56-53 in Montville. Montville (1-1) went into the fourth quarter trailing 42-41 before catching fire as it outscored Morris Hills 15-11 to come away with the win. Patrick Ferrare also recorded 16 points, six assists, and...
Jefferson over Newton - Boys basketball recap
Travis Osterhout scored a game-high 12 points to lead Jefferson to a one-sided win on the road over Newton, 69-35. Jason Eisele finished with 10 points while Jake Studnick and Luke Urbano added nine points apiece for Jefferson, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
Wrestling: No. 19 Hunterdon Central fends off Roselle Park in 57-24 final
Hunterdon Central, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, saw four pins in a row from junior Ryan Seemon (215), senior Bennett Cayero (285), junior Ryan Sherlock (106) and senior Peter Plesh (113) on its way to a 57-24 win over Roselle Park in Roselle Park. It’s the second time...
Wrestling: Newark East Side stays unbeaten with win over Newark Collegiate
Newark East Side rolled to a 47-24 road dual win over Newark Collegiate, in Newark. The win improved East Side to 4-0 on the season. East Side recorded pins in four of its 10 victories. Jose K Martinez (132), Orlin Solorzano (144), Marcelo Gripi (157), and Ben Doumbia all gave...
Boys basketball: No. 16 Delbarton overcomes early deficit, edges Randolph
Julian Radossich recorded team highs of 10 points and seven rebounds to lead Delbarton, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a narrow victory at home over Randolph, 51-49. Mike Vaccaro finished with 10 points and six rebounds while Grant Dangler chipped in 10 points and five rebounds for Delbarton (2-1), which trailed by six after one before swinging the momentum with a 19-3 second quarter.
Montville’s upset of No. 1 Delbarton may have far-reaching impact on state tourney
There were no water bucket baths or parades through town on fire trucks Tuesday night after Montville defeated Delbarton, the No. 1-ranked wrestling team in New Jersey and No. 10-ranked team in the nation, 57-22. If you missed it, Delbarton lost 10 of 14 bouts — including six forfeits —...
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
Boys ice hockey: Paramus overpowers High Point
Ethan Chen tallied three goals and two assists while Michael Piccinich had two goals and two assists as Paramus knocked off High Point 10-2 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Thomas Greco added a goal and an assist for Paramus (2-1-2) while Jake Renzi had two assists. Matt Novotny finished with 15 saves.
Southern defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys ice hockey recap
Matthew Raylman had a goal and an assist for Southern as it used two third-period goals to down Jackson Liberty 3-1 at Winding River Park in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second period thanks to a shorthanded goal from Julian Caruso before Matthew Raylman tied things up for Southern (1-2) on a power play goal. Aidan Ruiz put Southern ahead 2-1 in the third period before Thomas Giaccio sank an empty netter.
No. 9 Bergen Catholic defeats St. Joseph (Mont.) - Boys ice hockey recap
Alex Frassetto had one goal and two assists as Bergen Catholic, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated St. Joseph (Mont.) 6-2 at Ice House in Hackensack. St. Joseph (1-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Frank Perrone before Bergen Catholic (1-3) answered back with six straight goals. Gavin Schornstein also made 17 saves on 19 shots.
No. 5 Delsea wrestling switches gears from football, dominates short-handed Kingsway
Just 18 days ago, many members of the No. 5 Delsea Regional High School wrestling team were competing in a state football final. On Wednesday night, with its entire lineup down to weight and No. 15 Kingsway missing four starters, Delsea rolled to a 54-9 victory. It was an impressive early performance for a team that is looking to repeat as state Group 3 champions especially since about half its lineup is still transitioning into wrestling shape.
WATCH: Irvington football sees special senior core sign with Power 5 programs
Wednesday marked the finish line for one of the best senior classes in Irvington football history. The group will see defensive backs Adon Shuler and Nasir Addison play at Notre Dame and Kentucky, respectfully, while wide receiver/defensive lineman Famah Toure is set to take the field at Rutgers in 2023, and he isn’t the first Toure to do so.
