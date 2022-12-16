Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri School District Approves 4-Day Week For StudentsMatt LillywhiteIndependence, MO
The historic Row House Building in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
kcur.org
Kansas City Council considers reparations for Black residents
The median household income of Black residents in Kansas City is 62% that of white residents, according to data compiled by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, and Black residents are unemployed at rates between 1.5 to 2 times higher than white residents. Those discrepancies are at the center...
A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
The historic Row House Building in Kansas City
Row House Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Row House Building is a row of dwellings located on East 34th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. They consist of three stories including the ground floor. The architectural design is Queen Anne and they were built in 1887-1888. The main facade of a single unit is located at 3401 Main Street which is on the corner of 34th and Main. The other units line up in a row on East 34th Street.
Amazon opens new facility in Kansas City for same-day deliveries
You can order a package online at Amazon and it will show up at your doorstep in a matter of hours.
As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions
The last time JoAnn Stovall had contact with her granddaughter, Samone Jackson, was in early 2021. Almost two years have gone by without contact with the now 25-year-old woman, who spent much of her childhood in Stovall’s home. Stovall raised Jackson from the time she was 5. About a year after graduating from high school, […] The post As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions appeared first on The Beacon.
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over it
William Francis Shelley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The William Francis Shelley House is located at 3601 Baltimore Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. On March 17, 1978, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house was built in 1887–1889 and is one of the oldest homes built in Hyde Park.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park-based TreviPay opens new Aspiria headquarters
TreviPay, an Overland Park-based business management consulting company, has officially moved from its previous College Boulevard headquarters to Overland Park’s Aspiria. Driving the news: The company celebrated the grand opening of its new Aspiria headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. Where exactly: The office operates out of a...
Another symptom of Missouri teacher shortage: Growing number of 4-day school weeks
Over a quarter of Missouri school districts learn on a four-day schedule. And up until last week, they were small, rural districts – some with as few as 50 students. That changed when Independence School District voted to implement the schedule for its 14,000 students next fall. Missouri policymakers are taking notice, with varying ideas […] The post Another symptom of Missouri teacher shortage: Growing number of 4-day school weeks appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Kansas City neighbors want something done about dangerous eastside intersection
This comes after a woman and her daughter were nearly involved in a bad accident at the crossing Monday night.
Alfalfa cubes sold in Missouri recalled after nearly 100 horses become ill, die
Forty-five horses have either died or been euthanized after eating Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes which are sold in both Missouri and Kansas, according to an FDA warning.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Kansas City – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Kansas City that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, the pizza chain cardboard won’t do.
aarp.org
Welcome to New AARP Kansas Staff Member
Edith Gaines, Topeka, has been selected to serve as the Senior Operations Associate for the AARP Kansas State Office. “We are so pleased that Edith agreed to join our state team,” said Glenda DuBoise, AARP Kansas State Director. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership skills that will be a huge asset in our efforts to make life better for all Kansans as we age.”
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - With the cost of living rising in Kansas City, many area residents are finding that their paychecks don't go as far as they used to. One solution is to find a better-paying job.
Family warning others of possible scam after receiving mystery parking ticket in Kansas City
One teen, who was attending a Sunday night event in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, received a parking ticket with a huge fine at a parking lot, but the parking company has no record of it.
Dog mauled at Kansas City-area home while tethered, undergoes life-saving surgery
A dog was mauled at his Kansas City area home while tethered by two other dogs and Great Plains SPCA says he had little way to defend himself.
Missouri department weighs in after Independence approves four-day school week
After the Independence district approved a four-day school week, Missouri's education department says shortened weeks are being used as a perk.
kcur.org
Looking for gift ideas around Kansas City? Try these DIY classes and experiences
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Christmas and Hanukkah are right around the corner, and for those that celebrate, it’s gift-buying crunch time. But whether you’re a detailed list keeper and buy everything in advance or you wait until the last minute and rush-order everything, it can be easy to get stumped about what to buy.
Space heater warning for Kansas City ahead of dangerous cold
The Missouri fire marshal warns the Kansas City area about dangers of using space heaters ahead of this week's dangerous cold weather.
Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art Institute
August Meyer House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. August Meyer's home is a 35-room mansion. It has three stories and it sits on 8.5 acres. After Meyer died, the home was purchased by Howard Vanderslice who donated the house and estate for the purpose of becoming the Kansas City Art Institute. Now known as Vanderslice Hall, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on September 9, 1982.
Historic home of nationally respected engineer, William B. Knight, and wife, Mary Knight
Front of the house.Photo byGoogle Maps. On October 18, 2003, the Wiliam Baker and Mary Knight House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house is located at 3534 Walnut Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Comments / 0