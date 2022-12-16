ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

kcur.org

Kansas City Council considers reparations for Black residents

The median household income of Black residents in Kansas City is 62% that of white residents, according to data compiled by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, and Black residents are unemployed at rates between 1.5 to 2 times higher than white residents. Those discrepancies are at the center...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Row House Building in Kansas City

Row House Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Row House Building is a row of dwellings located on East 34th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. They consist of three stories including the ground floor. The architectural design is Queen Anne and they were built in 1887-1888. The main facade of a single unit is located at 3401 Main Street which is on the corner of 34th and Main. The other units line up in a row on East 34th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions

The last time JoAnn Stovall had contact with her granddaughter, Samone Jackson, was in early 2021. Almost two years have gone by without contact with the now 25-year-old woman, who spent much of her childhood in Stovall’s home.  Stovall raised Jackson from the time she was 5. About a year after graduating from high school, […] The post As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park-based TreviPay opens new Aspiria headquarters

TreviPay, an Overland Park-based business management consulting company, has officially moved from its previous College Boulevard headquarters to Overland Park’s Aspiria. Driving the news: The company celebrated the grand opening of its new Aspiria headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. Where exactly: The office operates out of a...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Missouri Independent

Another symptom of Missouri teacher shortage: Growing number of 4-day school weeks

Over a quarter of Missouri school districts learn on a four-day schedule. And up until last week, they were small, rural districts – some with as few as 50 students. That changed when Independence School District voted to implement the schedule for its 14,000 students next fall. Missouri policymakers are taking notice, with varying ideas […] The post Another symptom of Missouri teacher shortage: Growing number of 4-day school weeks appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in Kansas City – (With Cheesy Photos)

È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Kansas City that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, the pizza chain cardboard won’t do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
aarp.org

Welcome to New AARP Kansas Staff Member

Edith Gaines, Topeka, has been selected to serve as the Senior Operations Associate for the AARP Kansas State Office. “We are so pleased that Edith agreed to join our state team,” said Glenda DuBoise, AARP Kansas State Director. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership skills that will be a huge asset in our efforts to make life better for all Kansans as we age.”
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Looking for gift ideas around Kansas City? Try these DIY classes and experiences

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Christmas and Hanukkah are right around the corner, and for those that celebrate, it’s gift-buying crunch time. But whether you’re a detailed list keeper and buy everything in advance or you wait until the last minute and rush-order everything, it can be easy to get stumped about what to buy.
KANSAS CITY, KS
CJ Coombs

Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art Institute

August Meyer House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. August Meyer's home is a 35-room mansion. It has three stories and it sits on 8.5 acres. After Meyer died, the home was purchased by Howard Vanderslice who donated the house and estate for the purpose of becoming the Kansas City Art Institute. Now known as Vanderslice Hall, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on September 9, 1982.
KANSAS CITY, MO

