A protein that blocks one of the two insulin pathways in ants may explain how queen ants live much longer than workers, according to an NIA-funded study. The findings show that a protein called Imp-L2, produced in the ovaries of reproductive ants, which are queens and gamergates (worker ants that are not queens but can reproduce), suppresses the insulin pathway that controls aging. The other insulin pathway, which controls egg formation and metabolism, is activated in queens and gamergates. Published in Science, the research may explain the unusual longevity and increased fertility of reproductive ants.

4 HOURS AGO