NIH Director's Blog
Anti-insulin protein linked to longevity in queen ants
A protein that blocks one of the two insulin pathways in ants may explain how queen ants live much longer than workers, according to an NIA-funded study. The findings show that a protein called Imp-L2, produced in the ovaries of reproductive ants, which are queens and gamergates (worker ants that are not queens but can reproduce), suppresses the insulin pathway that controls aging. The other insulin pathway, which controls egg formation and metabolism, is activated in queens and gamergates. Published in Science, the research may explain the unusual longevity and increased fertility of reproductive ants.
NIH Director's Blog
Mind and Body Practices for Sleep Disorders
Research has demonstrated beneficial results of cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) for people with chronic insomnia disorder. There is also some evidence suggesting that relaxation therapy may be useful for this condition. There is limited evidence that other complementary health approaches such as yoga and meditation may be helpful for people with sleep problems. This issue of the digest provides a summary of the current research for several health approaches for sleep disorders, including CBT-I, relaxation techniques, yoga, and meditation and mindfulness practices.
