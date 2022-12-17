ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville defeats Cedar Creek - Boys basketball recap

Marki Barnes led Pleasantville with 23 points past Cedar Creek 59-54 in Pleasantville. Ibn Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals for Pleasantville (4-0) while Sha'Kir Boyd had nine points and five assists. Cedar Creek dropped to 2-2.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Mainland over Holy Spirit - Girls basketball recap

Kasey Bretones and Ava Mazur each scored 13 points to lad Mainland in a 56-41 win over Mainland in Linwood. Bella Mazur and Sydney Stokes both tallied 11 points or Mainland (4-0). Holy Spirit fell to 3-1.
LINWOOD, NJ
Westampton Tech defeats Delran - Girls basketball recap

Nyla Williams scored 13 points for Westampton Tech as it defeated Delran 49-42 in Delran. Westampton Tech (3-0) took a three-point lead into halftime before outscoring Delran 27-23 in the second half. Nakhiya Poindexter added 11 points while Zoey Spady had 10. Cheyenne Jackson led all scorers with 15 points
WESTAMPTON, NJ
Morristown over Mount Olive in OT - Boys basketball recap

Zion Baitey led the way for Morristown, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals as it defeated Mount Olive 56-48 in Morristown. The game was close all night, with Morristown (2-1) holding a slight 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Mount Olive regained the
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Madison over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Jackson Maloney netted 10 points to lead Madison to a 34-20 win over Mountain Lakes, in Mountain Lakes. The Dodgers (1-2) led 12-6 at the half. Joe Sluck scored 10 points for the Lakes (1-3).
MADISON, NJ
Egg Harbor over Atlantic City - Boys basketball recap

Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 12 points to lead Egg Harbor as it defeated Atlantic City 55-39 in Egg Harbor. Egg Harbor (3-1) trailed 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, but bounced back in the second with a 24-10 run to lead 28-20 at the half. It outscored Atlantic City 27-19 in the second half.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Boys basketball: No. 16 Delbarton overcomes early deficit, edges Randolph

Julian Radossich recorded team highs of 10 points and seven rebounds to lead Delbarton, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a narrow victory at home over Randolph, 51-49. Mike Vaccaro finished with 10 points and six rebounds while Grant Dangler chipped in 10 points and five rebounds for Delbarton (2-1), which trailed by six after one before swinging the momentum with a 19-3 second quarter.
RANDOLPH, NJ
Sparta over Mendham - Boys basketball recap

Finn Mell netted 14 points to lead Sparta in a 35-33 win over Mendham, in Mendham. Sparta improved to 4-0 with the win. Dillon Higgins led Mendham (1-2) with nine points.
MENDHAM, NJ
No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap

Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
CHATHAM, NJ
Egg Harbor over Bridgeton - Boys basketball recap

DJ Germann scored 19 points in Egg Harbor’s 79-47 victory over Bridgeton in Egg Harbor Township. Keion Elliot and Jamil Wilkins had 18 points apiece for Egg Harbor (2-1) and Christian Rando added 12. Zikwon Anderson paced Bridgeton (0-4) with 20 points. Xzayvion Sharpe scored 15 points and Jameel...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Southern defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys ice hockey recap

Matthew Raylman had a goal and an assist for Southern as it used two third-period goals to down Jackson Liberty 3-1 at Winding River Park in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second period thanks to a shorthanded goal from Julian Caruso before Matthew Raylman tied things up for Southern (1-2) on a power play goal. Aidan Ruiz put Southern ahead 2-1 in the third period before Thomas Giaccio sank an empty netter.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Undersized heavyweight helps spark Haddonfield past West Deptford

As a heavyweight tipping the scales at just 200 pounds, Holden Fichter knows he’s at a serious disadvantage before he even steps on the mat. But the Haddonfield junior refuses to back down, no matter what odds he is facing, and on Wednesday he helped lead the Bulldawgs past a bitter rival with another gutsy performance.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap

Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
No. 5 Delsea wrestling switches gears from football, dominates short-handed Kingsway

Just 18 days ago, many members of the No. 5 Delsea Regional High School wrestling team were competing in a state football final. On Wednesday night, with its entire lineup down to weight and No. 15 Kingsway missing four starters, Delsea rolled to a 54-9 victory. It was an impressive early performance for a team that is looking to repeat as state Group 3 champions especially since about half its lineup is still transitioning into wrestling shape.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
