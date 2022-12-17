Read full article on original website
Pleasantville defeats Cedar Creek - Boys basketball recap
Marki Barnes led Pleasantville with 23 points past Cedar Creek 59-54 in Pleasantville. Ibn Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals for Pleasantville (4-0) while Sha’Kir Boyd had nine points and five assists. Cedar Creek dropped to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Mainland over Holy Spirit - Girls basketball recap
Kasey Bretones and Ava Mazur each scored 13 points to lad Mainland in a 56-41 win over Mainland in Linwood. Bella Mazur and Sydney Stokes both tallied 11 points or Mainland (4-0). Holy Spirit fell to 3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Westampton Tech defeats Delran - Girls basketball recap
Nyla Williams scored 13 points for Westampton Tech as it defeated Delran 49-42 in Delran. Westampton Tech (3-0) took a three-point lead into halftime before outscoring Delran 27-23 in the second half. Nakhiya Poindexter added 11 points while Zoey Spady had 10. Cheyenne Jackson led all scorers with 15 points...
Wilson’s big night carries Irvington past Science Park - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson lit up the scoreboard with 34 points to propel Irvington to a 60-50 victory over Science Park in Newark. With the offense running through Wilson, Irvington (3-0) jumped out to a 27-18 lead by halftime, and by the end of the third quarter, the lead had expanded to 19 points. Dynasia Williams also had a solid day on offense, tallying 14 points.
Morristown over Mount Olive in OT - Boys basketball recap
Zion Baitey led the way for Morristown, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals as it defeated Mount Olive 56-48 in Morristown. The game was close all night, with Morristown (2-1) holding a slight 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Mount Olive regained the...
Point Pleasant Boro tops Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Jake Venturoso scored 16 points as Point Pleasant Boro defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 58-47 in Point Pleasant. The game was tightly contested in the first half with Point Pleasant Boro (3-0) holding a 29-25 lead at the half. It outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 29-22 in the second half, closing the game out with a 20-point fourth quarter.
Madison over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Jackson Maloney netted 10 points to lead Madison to a 34-20 win over Mountain Lakes, in Mountain Lakes. The Dodgers (1-2) led 12-6 at the half. Joe Sluck scored 10 points for the Lakes (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Egg Harbor over Atlantic City - Boys basketball recap
Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 12 points to lead Egg Harbor as it defeated Atlantic City 55-39 in Egg Harbor. Egg Harbor (3-1) trailed 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, but bounced back in the second with a 24-10 run to lead 28-20 at the half. It outscored Atlantic City 27-19 in the second half.
Boys basketball: No. 16 Delbarton overcomes early deficit, edges Randolph
Julian Radossich recorded team highs of 10 points and seven rebounds to lead Delbarton, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a narrow victory at home over Randolph, 51-49. Mike Vaccaro finished with 10 points and six rebounds while Grant Dangler chipped in 10 points and five rebounds for Delbarton (2-1), which trailed by six after one before swinging the momentum with a 19-3 second quarter.
Sparta over Mendham - Boys basketball recap
Finn Mell netted 14 points to lead Sparta in a 35-33 win over Mendham, in Mendham. Sparta improved to 4-0 with the win. Dillon Higgins led Mendham (1-2) with nine points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
Who’s the best in Jersey? D1 boys basketball commits to watch in 2022-23
Four Camden High School basketball players sign commitments to colleges on Weds. Nov. 16. — D1 COMMITS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Egg Harbor over Bridgeton - Boys basketball recap
DJ Germann scored 19 points in Egg Harbor’s 79-47 victory over Bridgeton in Egg Harbor Township. Keion Elliot and Jamil Wilkins had 18 points apiece for Egg Harbor (2-1) and Christian Rando added 12. Zikwon Anderson paced Bridgeton (0-4) with 20 points. Xzayvion Sharpe scored 15 points and Jameel...
Southern defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys ice hockey recap
Matthew Raylman had a goal and an assist for Southern as it used two third-period goals to down Jackson Liberty 3-1 at Winding River Park in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second period thanks to a shorthanded goal from Julian Caruso before Matthew Raylman tied things up for Southern (1-2) on a power play goal. Aidan Ruiz put Southern ahead 2-1 in the third period before Thomas Giaccio sank an empty netter.
Tre Powell hits 32 points in Medford Tech over Doane Academy - Boys basketball recap
Tre Powell sank five 3-pointers and was five of five from the line in posting 32 points as Medford Tech won at home, 88-62, over Doane Academy. Nesta Rice and Prince Okonkwo added 19 points apiece while Robbie Conyer put in 12 more for Medford Tech (2-0), which opened with a 31-12 run and never looked back.
Undersized heavyweight helps spark Haddonfield past West Deptford
As a heavyweight tipping the scales at just 200 pounds, Holden Fichter knows he’s at a serious disadvantage before he even steps on the mat. But the Haddonfield junior refuses to back down, no matter what odds he is facing, and on Wednesday he helped lead the Bulldawgs past a bitter rival with another gutsy performance.
Jada Jacobs scores 40, Medford Tech defeats Riverside - Girls basketball recap
Jada Jacobs scored 40 points to lead Medford Tech past Riverside 72-17 in Medford. Medford Tech (1-1) took a 37-point lead into halftime before outscoring Riverside 28-10 in the second half. Soleil Casseus also tallied 15 points. Vidalia Forbes led Riverside (0-2) with six points while Hannah Abele had five.
No. 15 Arts over East Orange - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley‘s 21 points and five rebounds lifted Arts, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 56-47 victory over East Orange in Newark. Mosley and Clifford Deguerre made four 3-pointers apiece for Arts (3-0), which used a 15-3 second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Deguerre scored 12 points and Elijon Nix added nine.
No. 10 Westfield and Summit play to tie - Boys ice hockey recap
Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, Summit was able to score a goal to secure a 3-3 tie with Westfield, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20. Westfield (4-0-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first period before a busy second. Joey Tortorella and Alex Ebel scored goals for the Blue Devils.
No. 5 Delsea wrestling switches gears from football, dominates short-handed Kingsway
Just 18 days ago, many members of the No. 5 Delsea Regional High School wrestling team were competing in a state football final. On Wednesday night, with its entire lineup down to weight and No. 15 Kingsway missing four starters, Delsea rolled to a 54-9 victory. It was an impressive early performance for a team that is looking to repeat as state Group 3 champions especially since about half its lineup is still transitioning into wrestling shape.
