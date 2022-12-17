ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unadilla, NY

New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
Is It Really Illegal For Cops To Use Unmarked Cars In New York State?

New York State Police have already announced that they are out in full force, cracking down on impaired and distracted drivers, as well as people speeding, and disobeying the move-over law, as well as other traffic rules this holiday season. The NYSP enforcement period is already underway; it kicked off on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and runs through Sunday, January 1, 2023. New York State Police said they would be using concealed identity, or unmarked vehicles during the campaign,
One Third Of New York State Men Wait Until Christmas Eve To Shop

Holiday shopping. You either love it or hate it. It's not that I hate it, but I sometimes feel pressure to find those perfect gifts. Maybe I'm just trying too hard. I suppose waiting until the last minute to show for Christmas gifts doesn't help either. My wife had her Christmas shopping done a couple of months ago.
What Does New York State Legally Consider as Being Married?

Have you dreamed of being married to someone? Can you legally be married to someone without having the marriage license and having the ceremony take place? Does New York State have laws regarding marriage that other states have?. What about the couple that was always referred to as married, but...
Armed robber allegedly steals cash, cigarettes in East Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A victim was reportedly robbed at knifepoint at an East Utica convenience store Monday morning. Police were called to Bleecker Express on the 900 block of Bleecker Street just after 9 a.m. Officers were told a male in a black mask robbed someone of cash and cigarettes at knifepoint.
NYS nursing home minimum staffing law has taken effect, but not yet enforced

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The worst of the COVID pandemic is behind us, but a bi-product of the virus is arguably worse than ever before. A mass exodus of healthcare workers has left nursing homes in New York State extremely short-staffed. CBS 6’s Anne McCloy spoke with two women...
Two Major Accidents on I-84 Prompts Safety Concerns

It was a treacherous week for drivers on I-84. Two major accidents snarled traffic for hours and claimed the life of at least one driver. There is currently an accident investigation of a crash that left a truck driver dead. New York State Police (NYSP) reported that the 69-year-old driver "exited the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the southeast shoulder striking a guide wire, jackknifed and came to rest after hitting a tree." The driver's dog survived the impact.
14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York

Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
