ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Kevin O'Connell provides injury updates from Saturday's historic win

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38T3DF_0jmNB0Qx00

Injuries ended up playing a major factor in the Minnesota Vikings’ historic 39-36 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday afternoon. Cameron Dantzler ended up suiting up but didn’t appear to play a single snap and Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

The Vikings ended up having multiple players go down with injuries during the game, but thankfully they all ended up being minor.

During his postgame press conference, head coach Kevin O’Connell updated the media on the Vikings’ injuries and luckily they were miminal.

Justin Jefferson suffered a rib/chest contusion but feels fine and K.J. Osborn, Christian Darrisaw and Patrick Peterson all suffered cramps, which is normal for a game that lasts that long.

The big issue here is that the Vikings didn’t have Dantzler but they somehow didn’t need him as Duke Shelley picked up the slack and kept making big plays.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Brock Purdy is changing 49ers' QB conversation

The ever-changing 49ers quarterback situation took another turn when Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13 and opened the door for rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy to take over the starting job. Purdy’s success through his three games not only changed the 49ers’ fortunes in 2022, it could ultimately...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Jones looks to duplicate stellar 2018 performance vs. Dolphins

Star running back Aaron Jones has made a huge difference for the Green Bay Packers this season and will look to make his mark on their Christmas day game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16. For Jones, big numbers against Miami would continue a trend that he started back in 2018 when he rushed for over 140 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries against the Dolphins that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield reveals what led him to request his release from Panthers

Baker Mayfield got while the gettin’ was good . . . at least for himself. Prior to kickoff of Monday night’s matchup between Mayfield’s Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers, the former No. 1 overall pick revealed why he requested his release from the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago. In an interview with ESPN, Mayfield said the Panthers not only planned on making him the third-string quarterback in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos, but they were also going to designate him as a healthy scratch for the contest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals worked out 2 QBs, 2 WRs, 2 DBs

The Arizona Cardinals have been active in trying out and evaluating players not on their roster. This week was no exception. They brought in six players on Tuesday for tryouts, one of whom they signed. They brought in two quarterbacks, two receivers and two defensive backs. Check out who they...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A look at Aaron Rodgers' track record vs. Miami over the course of his career

As the NFL’s reigning MVP for two straight seasons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is among the most accomplished players at his position in league history. His expert play and uncanny ability to find receivers downfield is unmatched, and the Packers will need him to channel everything he’s got against the Miami Dolphins on Christmas day.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy