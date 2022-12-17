ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

No. 5 Delsea wrestling switches gears from football, dominates short-handed Kingsway

Just 18 days ago, many members of the No. 5 Delsea Regional High School wrestling team were competing in a state football final. On Wednesday night, with its entire lineup down to weight and No. 15 Kingsway missing four starters, Delsea rolled to a 54-9 victory. It was an impressive early performance for a team that is looking to repeat as state Group 3 champions especially since about half its lineup is still transitioning into wrestling shape.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

North Warren defeats Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap

Craig Shipps and Christian Otufale both recorded a double-double as North Warren defeated Sussex Tech 80-66 in Blairstown. Shipps finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds while Otufale had 23 points and 14 rebounds for North Warren (1-3). Luke Stefankiewicz also added 11 points and six assists while Lucas Csezmadia netted 10 points.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Egg Harbor over Atlantic City - Boys basketball recap

Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 12 points to lead Egg Harbor as it defeated Atlantic City 55-39 in Egg Harbor. Egg Harbor (3-1) trailed 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, but bounced back in the second with a 24-10 run to lead 28-20 at the half. It outscored Atlantic City 27-19 in the second half.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Southern defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys ice hockey recap

Matthew Raylman had a goal and an assist for Southern as it used two third-period goals to down Jackson Liberty 3-1 at Winding River Park in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second period thanks to a shorthanded goal from Julian Caruso before Matthew Raylman tied things up for Southern (1-2) on a power play goal. Aidan Ruiz put Southern ahead 2-1 in the third period before Thomas Giaccio sank an empty netter.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap

Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap

Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson over Newton - Boys basketball recap

Travis Osterhout scored a game-high 12 points to lead Jefferson to a one-sided win on the road over Newton, 69-35. Jason Eisele finished with 10 points while Jake Studnick and Luke Urbano added nine points apiece for Jefferson, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Clutch free throws power Piscataway Magnet over Timothy Christian - Girls basketball recap

Matti Miller scored 23 points and a pair of game-winning free throws to propel Piscataway Magnet to a 37-35 victory over Timothy Christian in Piscataway. Piscataway Magnet (1-2) jumped out to a commanding 25-14 lead at halftime before Timothy Christian rallied in the second half to tie the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter. However, Timothy Christian (0-4) would foul Miller in the final possession of regulation, which allowed her to sink a pair of game-winning free throws to win the game for Piscataway Magnet.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Morris Catholic defeats Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap

Natalie Stoupakis had 17 points and six rebounds to lead Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Kinnelon 79-24 in Denville. Morris Catholic (4-0) took a 39-point lead into halftime before outscoring Kinnelon 32-15 in the second half. Mia Pauldo added 14 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Pleasantville defeats Cedar Creek - Boys basketball recap

Marki Barnes led Pleasantville with 23 points past Cedar Creek 59-54 in Pleasantville. Ibn Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals for Pleasantville (4-0) while Sha’Kir Boyd had nine points and five assists. Cedar Creek dropped to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown over Mount Olive in OT - Boys basketball recap

Zion Baitey led the way for Morristown, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals as it defeated Mount Olive 56-48 in Morristown. The game was close all night, with Morristown (2-1) holding a slight 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Mount Olive regained the...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Paramus overpowers High Point

Ethan Chen tallied three goals and two assists while Michael Piccinich had two goals and two assists as Paramus knocked off High Point 10-2 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Thomas Greco added a goal and an assist for Paramus (2-1-2) while Jake Renzi had two assists. Matt Novotny finished with 15 saves.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Dunellen tops South Amboy - Girls basketball recap

Alexa Castro posted 18 points and four rebounds to lead the way for Dunellen as it defeated South Amboy 47-22 in South Amboy. Dunellen (2-0) came out hot, holding a 13-0 lead after the first quarter and a 24-4 lead at the half. It extended the lead even further to 43-11 after a 19-7 run in the third quarter.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy