Wrestling: Newark East Side stays unbeaten with win over Newark Collegiate
Newark East Side rolled to a 47-24 road dual win over Newark Collegiate, in Newark. The win improved East Side to 4-0 on the season. East Side recorded pins in four of its 10 victories. Jose K Martinez (132), Orlin Solorzano (144), Marcelo Gripi (157), and Ben Doumbia all gave...
No. 5 Delsea wrestling switches gears from football, dominates short-handed Kingsway
Just 18 days ago, many members of the No. 5 Delsea Regional High School wrestling team were competing in a state football final. On Wednesday night, with its entire lineup down to weight and No. 15 Kingsway missing four starters, Delsea rolled to a 54-9 victory. It was an impressive early performance for a team that is looking to repeat as state Group 3 champions especially since about half its lineup is still transitioning into wrestling shape.
North Warren defeats Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap
Craig Shipps and Christian Otufale both recorded a double-double as North Warren defeated Sussex Tech 80-66 in Blairstown. Shipps finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds while Otufale had 23 points and 14 rebounds for North Warren (1-3). Luke Stefankiewicz also added 11 points and six assists while Lucas Csezmadia netted 10 points.
Egg Harbor over Atlantic City - Boys basketball recap
Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 12 points to lead Egg Harbor as it defeated Atlantic City 55-39 in Egg Harbor. Egg Harbor (3-1) trailed 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, but bounced back in the second with a 24-10 run to lead 28-20 at the half. It outscored Atlantic City 27-19 in the second half.
Southern defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys ice hockey recap
Matthew Raylman had a goal and an assist for Southern as it used two third-period goals to down Jackson Liberty 3-1 at Winding River Park in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second period thanks to a shorthanded goal from Julian Caruso before Matthew Raylman tied things up for Southern (1-2) on a power play goal. Aidan Ruiz put Southern ahead 2-1 in the third period before Thomas Giaccio sank an empty netter.
Montclair Immaculate girls basketball coach suspended after lopsided score in opener
Montclair Immaculate coach Jimmy Kreie has been suspended for four games after Montclair Immaculate opened the season with a 104-30 win over Caldwell on Opening Night, Montclair Immaculate athletic director Jim Risoli said on Monday, citing a lack of sportsmanship. “We want to reiterate that what occurred on Thursday evening...
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
Jefferson over Newton - Boys basketball recap
Travis Osterhout scored a game-high 12 points to lead Jefferson to a one-sided win on the road over Newton, 69-35. Jason Eisele finished with 10 points while Jake Studnick and Luke Urbano added nine points apiece for Jefferson, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
Clutch free throws power Piscataway Magnet over Timothy Christian - Girls basketball recap
Matti Miller scored 23 points and a pair of game-winning free throws to propel Piscataway Magnet to a 37-35 victory over Timothy Christian in Piscataway. Piscataway Magnet (1-2) jumped out to a commanding 25-14 lead at halftime before Timothy Christian rallied in the second half to tie the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter. However, Timothy Christian (0-4) would foul Miller in the final possession of regulation, which allowed her to sink a pair of game-winning free throws to win the game for Piscataway Magnet.
No. 3 Morris Catholic defeats Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap
Natalie Stoupakis had 17 points and six rebounds to lead Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Kinnelon 79-24 in Denville. Morris Catholic (4-0) took a 39-point lead into halftime before outscoring Kinnelon 32-15 in the second half. Mia Pauldo added 14 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.
Pleasantville defeats Cedar Creek - Boys basketball recap
Marki Barnes led Pleasantville with 23 points past Cedar Creek 59-54 in Pleasantville. Ibn Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals for Pleasantville (4-0) while Sha’Kir Boyd had nine points and five assists. Cedar Creek dropped to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Girls basketball: Hackettstown stops North Warren to stay unbeaten
Rylie Grant netted 19 points to lead all scorers and went 5-for-5 from the free throw line as Hackettstown stopped North Warren 53-29 in Hackettstown. Angelene Mattingly and Kim Curcio each chipped in with eight points for Hackettstown (3-0). Courtney Keane contributed six points. North Warren fell to 1-3. The...
Point Pleasant Boro tops Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Jake Venturoso scored 16 points as Point Pleasant Boro defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 58-47 in Point Pleasant. The game was tightly contested in the first half with Point Pleasant Boro (3-0) holding a 29-25 lead at the half. It outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 29-22 in the second half, closing the game out with a 20-point fourth quarter.
Boys basketball: Starcevic’s double-double pushes Highland Park past East Brunswick Magnet
Daniel Starcevic posted a double-double with 11 points, 25 steals and three steals to lead Highland Park in a 56-55 win over East Brunswick Magnet, in East Brunswick. Phillip Wilson added on 11 points for Highland Park (2-0). Scott Pede netted 18 points while Estevan Atanacio chipped in 14 points...
WATCH: Irvington football sees special senior core sign with Power 5 programs
Wednesday marked the finish line for one of the best senior classes in Irvington football history. The group will see defensive backs Adon Shuler and Nasir Addison play at Notre Dame and Kentucky, respectfully, while wide receiver/defensive lineman Famah Toure is set to take the field at Rutgers in 2023, and he isn’t the first Toure to do so.
Egg Harbor edges Middle Township - Girls basketball recap
Averie Harding scored a game-high 15 points to lead Egg Harbor to a narrow victory at home over Middle Township, 46-43. Lyla Brown finished with 11 points while Kara Wilson added 10 points for Egg Harbor (3-1), which held Middle Township to just 16 points in the second half to secure the win.
Morristown over Mount Olive in OT - Boys basketball recap
Zion Baitey led the way for Morristown, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals as it defeated Mount Olive 56-48 in Morristown. The game was close all night, with Morristown (2-1) holding a slight 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Mount Olive regained the...
Boys ice hockey: Paramus overpowers High Point
Ethan Chen tallied three goals and two assists while Michael Piccinich had two goals and two assists as Paramus knocked off High Point 10-2 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Thomas Greco added a goal and an assist for Paramus (2-1-2) while Jake Renzi had two assists. Matt Novotny finished with 15 saves.
Dunellen tops South Amboy - Girls basketball recap
Alexa Castro posted 18 points and four rebounds to lead the way for Dunellen as it defeated South Amboy 47-22 in South Amboy. Dunellen (2-0) came out hot, holding a 13-0 lead after the first quarter and a 24-4 lead at the half. It extended the lead even further to 43-11 after a 19-7 run in the third quarter.
