ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Who's to blame for the Vikings' atrocious first half

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mn8ay_0jmNAXL400

The Minnesota Vikings came back to win the largest comeback in NFL history on Saturday afternoon, beating the Indianapolis Colts at home by a score of 39-36.

The comeback was one point larger than the 32-point comeback by the Buffalo Bills over the Houston Oilers in the 1992 AFC wild-card round, which was ironically orchestrated by former Colts coach Frank Reich.

While the second half and winning the NFC North was an excellent finish, the first half was beyond abysmal. Nothing went right for the Vikings and it reflected in the 33-0 halftime deficit. Who deserves the most blame for the performance? Let’s break it down.

Kirk Cousins-10%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUEuI_0jmNAXL400
Dec 4, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reacts after the game against the New York Jets at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

This season, Cousins has figured out a way to lead this team from behind on multiple occasions. This was not one of those. At a certain point, Cousins shrunk into a corn cob and went full-blown robot mode. This is something that he has done multiple times and he did it again on Sunday. For as much credit as we have given him this season, Cousins is playing like his old self and that’s not a good thing.

Dalvin Cook-10%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsQ3u_0jmNAXL400
Dec 4, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) celebrates his touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings running back has a knack for fumbling the ball at the worst times and it continued on Saturday afternoon. After the Vikings went down 10-0, they needed a spark in the biggest way. O’Connell dialed up a misdirection pitch that netted 40 yards. The next play, he fumbled it and the Colts converted it into a touchdown to go up 17-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wb4gG_0jmNAXL400
Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Of all the things going wrong for the Vikings against the Colts, the defense isn’t very high on the list. However, the promise of change on offense wasn’t there.

The promise of change that was essentially told to us pregame wasn’t there much at all. Consistent zone coverage and only a couple plays of man. There were a few blitzes thrown in there, but it seemed that Donatell was staying steadfast that the execution was poor and not the play calling.

Kevin O'Connell-15%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVw3V_0jmNAXL400
Dec 4, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell looks on before the game against the New York Jets at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

After having two losses where the Vikings basically got manhandled and were never in the game, you would think that O’Connell had figured out how to manage bad situations. Unfortunately, he hasn’t figured that out quite yet.

After the Vikings got down 17-0, O’Connell didn’t do much to help calm the tide except go for it on fourth down where they went 0-3 inside their own territory. I know that O’Connell is a first-year head coach and that there will be growing pains, but it’s incredibly disappointing to see a third embarrassing performance.

As is tradition for the ups and downs of a first-year head coach, O’Connell never gave up on the team and they found a way to win the game at the end.

Mark and Zygi Wilf-50%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFOOT_0jmNAXL400
Oct 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings Zygi Wilf is on the field for Jared Allen’s Ring of Fame induction against the Arizona Cardinals in the XsecondXX quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

This offseason, the Vikings had a chance to start a full rebuild. Things weren’t in the best place at the end of the Mike Zimmer era in terms of both overall talent and the salary cap. The directive was given to new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah that the Vikings weren’t allowed to take a step back at quarterback. That directive was the catalyst for approaching this like a competitive rebuild instead of tearing it down to the studs and starting over.

Not being willing to move on from a core that had multiple of these games over the last eight seasons. It wasn’t just the coaching staff, this group has clunkers like this in them and ownership was too afraid to rock the boat and make things better.

Overall, they figured it out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSA7L_0jmNAXL400
Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reacts before an NFL International Series game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What a roller coaster this game was. The first half was so bad that it prompted this piece. Is some of it an overreaction? Absolutely, but overreaction is always rooted in reality so it’s important to explore the why behind everything.

However, seeing them come through and pull it out was some next-level stuff from the Vikings. The second half looked like a completely different team and should be commended for how good it was.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

ESPN Names Pleasant Surprise for Vikings

The Vikings had multiple pleasant surprises in their victory over the Colts. Of course, the biggest surprise was coming back from a 33-point deficit, the largest comeback in NFL history, but a few unexpected players had an excellent game. K.J. Osborn reached a career-high receiving yardage output as he torched...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Old Vikings Nemesis Takes Over at QB in Indy

The Minnesota Vikings groundbreaking comeback over the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday evidently prompted structural change — and who can blame them? Veteran signal-caller and old Vikings nemesis Nick Foles will start this Monday night as the Colts host the Los Angeles Chargers. Foles hasn’t started a game since Week...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend

Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Awesome! The Minnesota Vikings Are Doing THIS To Their End Zones!

If you haven't heard, like maybe you were living under a rock for the last few days, but the Minnesota VIkings are having a 'whiteout' game this Saturday against the New York Football Giants. The team will be wearing white jerseys and pants, with their purple helmet. Fans going to the game are also being encouraged to wear white, but what I didn't know is that the Vikings are also adding white to their end zones.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 16

Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in all national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings conducted the largest comeback in NFL history last Saturday, mind-bogglingly upending the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 39-36 after trailing 33-0 at halftime. Minnesota’s defense stiffened in the 2nd Half while the offense, led by Kirk Cousins, scored five unanswered touchdowns.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield reveals what led him to request his release from Panthers

Baker Mayfield got while the gettin’ was good . . . at least for himself. Prior to kickoff of Monday night’s matchup between Mayfield’s Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers, the former No. 1 overall pick revealed why he requested his release from the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago. In an interview with ESPN, Mayfield said the Panthers not only planned on making him the third-string quarterback in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos, but they were also going to designate him as a healthy scratch for the contest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
purplePTSD.com

NFC North Round-Up: Vikings Shock the World, Bears Lose, 2 Playoff Teams?

It was a very entertaining weekend of football across the NFL, and the NFC North division was no exception. Three of the games involving teams within the division were decided by a total of 11 points, and those three games came down to the final plays of the game. With the crazy weekend, there are many topics to discuss within the NFC North, including the Vikings shock the world, Chicago continues losing competitively, and could there be two playoff teams in the division?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' Mitch Holthus to serve as drum honoree for Week 16 vs. Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs have selected their drum honoree for the team’s Inspire Change Game against the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve. Voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus, will serve as the team’s drum leader before calling the game on the Chiefs Radio Network on Saturday. Ahead of kickoff, Holthus will be up on the GEHA Drum Deck, banging the drum to get the home crowd at Arrowhead Stadium riled up for the game. If he can hit that drum with the same passion with which he yells, “Touchdown, Kan-sas City” It’s sure to be a hit.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL announces 'Sunday Ticket' deal with YouTube TV, with big salary cap ramifications

This is huge. The NFL announced that it has reached an agreement with YouTube TV to carry its popular “Sunday Ticket” package carrying out-of-market games, bringing in more than $2 billion per year to the league’s coffers over the next seven years. The service has been with DirecTV since 1994 but will move to the YouTube TV streaming platform in 2023.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy