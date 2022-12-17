The first recruits of the Trent Dilfer era have officially signed for UAB with the Blazers picking up 13 new players for Dilfer's first season in charge of the program. During a press conference Wednesday, Dilfer said he expects to have 16 by the end of the night which has become known as another National Signing Day to wrap up the early period of college football recruiting across the country.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO