ABC 33/40 News
Growing concerns over air quality near Moody due to environmental landfill fire
People who live near Moody are sending ABC 33/40 messages about the smoke they're breathing in. Moody's fire inspector says the smoke you see now is coming from what is burning underground at the environmental landfill. All the smoke is coming from fissures, holes, crevices and cave-ins that have opened...
ABC 33/40 News
ALDOT: Arctic front may affect effectiveness of pre-treatment, response efforts on roads
The Alabama Department of Transportation warned Alabamians Wednesday to prepare for possible dangerous road conditions as an arctic cold front moves across the state Thursday and Friday. ALDOT said the Thursday night arrival of precipitation and plunging temperatures, especially in the northern two-thirds of Alabama, could cause its pre-treatment and...
ABC 33/40 News
Lawmakers respond to BSC $30 million bailout request
Birmingham-Southern College, a private institution, is asking for a financial bailout from the state. Without it, the school's president said BSC will not have the funds to operate after May 2023. BSC President Daniel Coleman met with members of the Jefferson County legislative delegation Monday morning on campus to discuss...
ABC 33/40 News
Hypothermia: How to prevent it and what to do if it's suspected
Staying warm, keeping well informed, and taking extra precautions is extremely important during times of extremely cold weather, such as the coming days when below freezing temperatures are predicted. To stay safe and reduce the risk of getting sick, the Alabama Department of Public Health recommends dressing in multiple layers...
ABC 33/40 News
Former Jefferson County constable indicted on ethics, tax charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday the indictment and arrest of former Jefferson County Constable Jonathan Barbee. The 43-year-old Trussville man faces two ethics charges and three tax charges. AG Marshall's office said Barbee was elected as Constable of Jefferson County's 48th District in 2016.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman's home repaired in time for Christmas thanks to Huffman High School students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Students from Huffman High School's Academy of Architecture and Construction volunteered their skills to help a woman in need just in time for Christmas. Birmingham City Schools highlighted the three students in a social media post Wednesday. The school district said the woman's home was...
ABC 33/40 News
$10,000 reward offered in Center Point animal cruelty case
The Greater Birmingham Humane Society and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a couple wanted for animal cruelty. Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night, witnesses reported seeing a man dragging a small dog across the McDonald's parking lot in Center Point. The witnesses reported...
ABC 33/40 News
Missing and Endangered Person Alert canceled for 83-year-old man last seen in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBMA) — A Missing and Endangered Person Alert was canceled for a man last seen in Bessemer, Alabama Tuesday, December 20. The Bessemer Police Department said 83-year-old Jackie Clyde Gamble located safe Wednesday in South Carolina after he was last seen around on Morgan Road in Bessemer.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham woman arrested at Miami airport after gate agent injured during altercation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman was arrested on multiple charges after an altercation and a gate agent was injured at the Miami International Airport Tuesday morning. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, 25-year-old Camilia McMillie was charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. Police said...
ABC 33/40 News
Traffic Alert: Hoover transitions some intersections to lagging left turns
You may have noticed a difference in traffic flow while driving on Highway 31 through Hoover. Over the last six months the city has gradually changed some of its' intersections to a lagging left turn, meaning the left turn goes after the thru traffic. "We did it for a few...
ABC 33/40 News
In-state talent highlights Trent Dilfer's first recruiting class at UAB
The first recruits of the Trent Dilfer era have officially signed for UAB with the Blazers picking up 13 new players for Dilfer's first season in charge of the program. During a press conference Wednesday, Dilfer said he expects to have 16 by the end of the night which has become known as another National Signing Day to wrap up the early period of college football recruiting across the country.
ABC 33/40 News
Missing: 43-year-old man in Lincoln, Alabama
The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 43-year-old man. Ronald Wayne Weaver II was last seen on December 18, 2022 near the Pilot Travel Center on Alabama Hwy 77 in Lincoln. He was wearing black cargo pants, a red and black t-shirt, and red and black Nike shoes.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry today, bitter cold arrives tomorrow night
DRY DAY AHEAD: Look for a high in the mid 50s across most of Alabama today with intervals of sunshine as dry air returns to the state. Clouds thicken tonight and tomorrow ahead of an Arctic front; some light rain is possible ahead of the front during the afternoon and evening hours, but amounts should be light (generally under one tenth of an inch).
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham police vehicle hit by gunfire during chase
A Birmingham police vehicle was damaged by gunfire while chasing a suspected stolen vehicle Wednesday night, according to the police department. Just after 10:00 P.M. on December 21, 2022, officers from the west precinct were chasing a vehicle believed to have been taken in an armed carjacking on December 20, 2022. During the pursuit, several shots were fired at the police vehicle from the suspected stolen vehicle, hitting the windshield and front bumper.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Light rain at times today; Bitter cold arrives Friday
RADAR CHECK: We have areas of light rain across most of Alabama early this morning with temperatures generally in the low 40s. Expect some light rain at times through the day with a cloudy sky temperatures hold in the 42-46 degree range. Then, tomorrow will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds; temperatures reach the low to mid 50s.
ABC 33/40 News
One killed, two injured in Birmingham shooting Monday night
One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting in Birmingham Monday night. According to a release from the Birmingham Police Department, 21-year-old DeAnthony Dewayne Samuels, of Birmingham, died at the hospital. Two other people were treated and released from the hospital. Officers were called to Park Place...
ABC 33/40 News
Hanceville man killed in interstate crash near Hayden
A Hanceville man was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-65 near Hayden Tuesday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 40-year-old Joseph S. Varner was driving a 1996 Toyota 4-Runner that ran off of the road, hit a tree, then overturned. Varner was taken to UAB Hospital...
ABC 33/40 News
18-year-old killed in Sunday morning shooting
An 18-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 18-year-old Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr was shot in the 400 block of 4th Street just before 10:00 A.M. on December 18, 2022. He died a short time later at the hospital. If...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama beats Jackson State 84-64 to reach 10-win mark
Alabama bounced back from that Saturday loss to Gonzaga with an 84-64 win over Jackson State Tuesday night. It wasn't as easy as the final score made it seem. The Tide only led 33-32 at halftime, but outscored the Tigers 51-32 in the second half to cruise to victory. Noah...
ABC 33/40 News
Deputy, second driver transported to hospital after crash in Jefferson County
A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was transported to the hospital for treatment after a two-car crash early Wednesday morning. According to a release from the office, the deputy was responding to a shooting just after 2 a.m. when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle at an intersection.
