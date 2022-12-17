Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsauken over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy - Boys basketball recap
Vance Brown tallied 19 points and four assists for Pennsauken as it defeated KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 60-52 in Camden. Pennsauken (1-3) posted a 16-8 run in the first quarter and a 16-7 run in the second to take a 32-15 lead at the half. It was able to hold off KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy despite being outscored 37-28 in the second half.
Pleasantville defeats Cedar Creek - Boys basketball recap
Marki Barnes led Pleasantville with 23 points past Cedar Creek 59-54 in Pleasantville. Ibn Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals for Pleasantville (4-0) while Sha’Kir Boyd had nine points and five assists. Cedar Creek dropped to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Mainland over Holy Spirit - Girls basketball recap
Kasey Bretones and Ava Mazur each scored 13 points to lad Mainland in a 56-41 win over Mainland in Linwood. Bella Mazur and Sydney Stokes both tallied 11 points or Mainland (4-0). Holy Spirit fell to 3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Egg Harbor edges Middle Township - Girls basketball recap
Averie Harding scored a game-high 15 points to lead Egg Harbor to a narrow victory at home over Middle Township, 46-43. Lyla Brown finished with 11 points while Kara Wilson added 10 points for Egg Harbor (3-1), which held Middle Township to just 16 points in the second half to secure the win.
No. 5 Delsea wrestling switches gears from football, dominates short-handed Kingsway
Just 18 days ago, many members of the No. 5 Delsea Regional High School wrestling team were competing in a state football final. On Wednesday night, with its entire lineup down to weight and No. 15 Kingsway missing four starters, Delsea rolled to a 54-9 victory. It was an impressive early performance for a team that is looking to repeat as state Group 3 champions especially since about half its lineup is still transitioning into wrestling shape.
Southern defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys ice hockey recap
Matthew Raylman had a goal and an assist for Southern as it used two third-period goals to down Jackson Liberty 3-1 at Winding River Park in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second period thanks to a shorthanded goal from Julian Caruso before Matthew Raylman tied things up for Southern (1-2) on a power play goal. Aidan Ruiz put Southern ahead 2-1 in the third period before Thomas Giaccio sank an empty netter.
Egg Harbor over Atlantic City - Boys basketball recap
Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 12 points to lead Egg Harbor as it defeated Atlantic City 55-39 in Egg Harbor. Egg Harbor (3-1) trailed 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, but bounced back in the second with a 24-10 run to lead 28-20 at the half. It outscored Atlantic City 27-19 in the second half.
Undersized heavyweight helps spark Haddonfield past West Deptford
As a heavyweight tipping the scales at just 200 pounds, Holden Fichter knows he’s at a serious disadvantage before he even steps on the mat. But the Haddonfield junior refuses to back down, no matter what odds he is facing, and on Wednesday he helped lead the Bulldawgs past a bitter rival with another gutsy performance.
Why Eagles starting Gardner Minshew vs. Cowboys makes a lot of sense
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has started every game this season and has led the Eagles to an NFL-best 13-1 record. However, when the team travels to Texas to take on an NFC East rival, they will be doing so with Hurts watching the game instead of helping decide the outcome.
NFL Week 16 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys predictions | Will Gardner Minshew decide NFC East title?
Will Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts play, or will he sit out?. That is the most asked question heading into Saturday’s Christmas Eve game between the Eagles (13-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (10-4). Among the favorites to win the MVP award, Hurts sprained his shoulder in last Sunday’s win against...
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Dec. 23-29)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Check websites or contact venue for holiday hours. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles dishes on replacing Matt Ryan as Colts starter
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will become the third signal caller to start for the Colts this season on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, replacing Matt Ryan. Foles stepped in for the Eagles in 2017 after Carson Wentz tore an ACL, leading the franchise to a Super...
Giants, Eagles coordinators gain momentum as head coach candidates
And with that, new head coaches will emerge among the 32 teams in the NFL. So who could we see running a team soon?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports “Top candidates whose names you’ll hear include 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles coordinators...
Crews battle fire at N.J. school. All students, staff evacuated and safe.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a school in Burlington County. The fire was reported Thursday morning at Parkway Elementary School in Mount Laurel Township. An official with the district confirmed that the school was evacuated and all students and staff are accounted for and safe.
Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win
A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
It’s official: Massive N.J. parade of kayaks and canoes set a world record
New Jersey now holds the world record for the “largest parade of canoes/ kayaks,” four months after paddling enthusiasts swarmed the Toms River in Ocean County. The confirmation by Guinness World Records on Thursday morning came after the organizer of the record-setting effort, Sandy Rinderer, submitted photos, videos and other documentation of the Jersey Shore course, which was slightly more than a mile.
Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial
Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Cumberland County
Authorities are investigating after a Gloucester County man was found shot to death late Tuesday in Vineland. Police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 p.m. for reported gunshots, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. They found Russell Workman, 35, whose last known address is...
Authorities release images, seek tips in Salem County shooting death
Prosecutors investigating a summer homicide in Salem City are hoping members of the public can help identify several potential witnesses seen in surveillance images. Marquise Coleman, 24, of Salem, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 7 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Miller and Carpenter streets.
An $1,800 electric bill? Here’s how much those crazy holiday light displays really cost N.J. families.
For some New Jersey families, Christmas is a year-long affair. Bob Martel has been decorating his Hamilton home for 36 years. It’s now transformed into the Martel’s Christmas Wonderland, which thousands of visitors come to see each year. The elaborate display covers his Mercer County front and back...
