K.J. Osborn sets career highs in comeback win

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
The wide receiver position outside of Justin Jefferson has been iffy over the course of the season. Things haven’t been easy or consistent for the group after Justin Jefferson, but on Saturday, K.J. Osborn had himself a career day.

He set career highs in both receptions (10) and yards (167) while also scoring the touchdown that started the comeback.

Osborn wasn’t just the safety net for Cousins, he was a dynamic player. The effort never wavered, as he was constantly trying to gain extra yardage.

When the Vikings needed someone to make a play, Osborn was there. He never gave up and that energy kept growing throughout the fourth quarter.

