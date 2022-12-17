Read full article on original website
3 things to know this morning – December 22, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Idaho Highway 34 from Soda Springs to the Wyoming State Line is currently closed, but could reopen later this morning. Also, schools in Mackay School District 182 will be closed today. 2. Idaho...
School Closures – December 21, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have some school closures in Ashton today. Due to blowing and drifting snow conditions, the following schools will be closed today: Ashton Elementary, and North Fremont High, Jr. High, and Middle School. The post School Closures – December 21, 2022 appeared first on...
D91 discusses split session schedule after failed bond
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls School District 91 is looking for solutions after their most recent bond failed in November. Among the projects in the bond, the district was looking for a new building for Idaho Falls High School. Now, some tough decisions will have to be...
Bannock Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing person
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on the whereabouts of 86-year-old Michael Smith Winward. It has now been 79 days since he was last seen. Unfortunately, there are no updates or breaks in his case yet. Winward is 5 foot...
Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Quality Advisory to notify residents of Franklin County of degraded air quality. Open burning is currently prohibited by Air Quality Rule. The current Air Quality Index is moderate with a pollutant of concern...
Gas prices drop to lowest level in 18 months for Christmas travelers, $2.99 likely
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Those heading out on the road for the holidays will receive the gift they’ve been waiting for all year: lower gas prices. Holiday prices this year will be $1.83 per gallon lower than they were just six months ago, according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform saving North American drivers the most money on fuel.
