IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Those heading out on the road for the holidays will receive the gift they’ve been waiting for all year: lower gas prices. Holiday prices this year will be $1.83 per gallon lower than they were just six months ago, according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform saving North American drivers the most money on fuel.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO