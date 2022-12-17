Read full article on original website
Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes
Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died. **This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**
Little girl mistakes shopper for Santa and he adorably plays along: 'A great Christmas present'
Kids really look forward to meeting Santa Claus during the holiday season when he comes by to drop off their presents. One such child was ecstatic when she saw "Santa Claus" at a Walmart in Teays Valley while shopping with her family. The little one named Sophie Jo couldn't stop...
Lea Michele & Darren Criss Reunite For Holiday ‘Carpool Karaoke’ — Watch
Former Glee stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss have reunited once again for a special Christmas edition of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series. The two take a scenic drive through New York City as they belt out some of their favorite holiday songs in a clip for the show’s holiday special. Funny Girl star Michele sings “Christmas in New York” and Criss performs “Christmas Dance,” both songs featured on their previous Christmas albums — Michele’s Christmas in the City, which was released in 2019, and Criss’ 2021 album A Very Darren Christmas. Both also have writing credits on...
Nia Long Said "The Best Man" Cast Owed Fans "The Final Chapters" And Reflected On Her Character's Trajectory Throughout The Franchise
"I think we were ready to just put all the rumors to bed, come and represent, and tell the final stories."
