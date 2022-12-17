Former Glee stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss have reunited once again for a special Christmas edition of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series. The two take a scenic drive through New York City as they belt out some of their favorite holiday songs in a clip for the show’s holiday special. Funny Girl star Michele sings “Christmas in New York” and Criss performs “Christmas Dance,” both songs featured on their previous Christmas albums — Michele’s Christmas in the City, which was released in 2019, and Criss’ 2021 album A Very Darren Christmas. Both also have writing credits on...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO