Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lima News
Exploit Duo to play at Lima Elks Lodge
LIMA — Bob Schroeder is excited to perform at the Lima Elks Lodge. One half of the Exploit Duo, a smaller version of the Celina-based act Exploit, singer and guitarist Schroeder and pianist Frank Harnishfeger are set to take the room at the lodge at 7 p.m. Friday. “It’s...
Lima News
Reminisce: Dreaming of a white Christmas
For most of December 1882, Lima had dealt with the cold, uncomfortable, inconvenient reality of snow. While a late November snowfall meant, in the words of Lima’s Democratic Times, “the merry jingle of the sleigh bells resounded through the air,” the subsequent snows in December made walking a chore and delayed trains and streetcars. At least, though, the persistent snows seemed to ensure the gold standard of ideal holidays — a white Christmas.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The Bradfield Community Center, located at 550 S. Collett St. in Lima, will be holding a Christmas drop in event aimed at students age 6 to 13. The event, running from noon to 6 p.m. today, will include plenty of fun activities, along with snacks. Interested families are asked to register by calling 419-228-7766 or going to https://bit.ly/3v2SglM.
Lima News
Lima’s FX salon to close Friday
LIMA — It is no illusion that the team at FX Effects has been making community members look good for many years. Those same clients will now be looking for another salon after Friday when stylist Dave Dobner hangs up his scissors and closes the business. Dobner opened the...
Lima News
Letter: Lima showed kindness when car broke down
On Monday, my husband was out in our Kia Soul at the eastside Walmart. The Soul suffered a breakdown and couldn’t be driven. He was in the lot waiting for a tow truck. He told me of the many nice people who stopped to make sure he was OK and that help had been called.
Long-time Henry’s waitress retires after 40 years
OTTAWA — Things have not changed much since Pam Reinhart started waiting tables in 1982. But regulars who come to Henry’s Restaurant on weekday mornings will notice someone is missing come Monday morning. “This is the only face they’ve seen five days a week, Monday through Friday, for...
wyso.org
From abandoned industrial buildings to vibrant murals: Springfield, Ohio transforms through public art
A decade ago, artists broke into Springfield's crumbling industrial buildings to create images that might appear in a Rust Belt autopsy. They’re now creating vibrant murals adding splashes of color to a reviving downtown and elsewhere. WYSO Clark County reporter Tom Stafford tells us the transformation began on a chance bike ride through a town on Hudson River.
Lima News
Montgomery a leader of OSU recruits
COLUMBUS – Findlay’s Luke Montgomery, one of seven recruits ranked in the top 100 nationally who signed with Ohio State on Wednesday, could play any offensive line position but will begin his college career at tackle, Ryan Day said. Day said Montgomery “has kind of been like the...
Lima News
Letter: Thoughtful young men helped after accident
I want to thank the two young men driving a flatbed truck on Nov. 30. I was headed to the YMCA in Lima, and a dump truck was headed towards me on the west side of the refinery, when two objects flew up and out of the truck. It turned...
WFMJ.com
Earthquake recorded in Northwest Ohio
People who were awake in a Northwestern Ohio community early Thursday may have felt the earth move. The US Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded at around 3:30 a.m. about six miles South Southwest of Fostoria, Ohio. 21 News contacted a Fostoria Police dispatcher who said...
Lima woman get 3 years community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years of community control for third-degree felony burglary on Wednesday. Madison Coulter, 22, was convicted in November of entering the home of her baby’s father and his significant other and inflicting or attempting to cause physical harm to them on April 18. She was ordered to have no contact with the female victim and only see the man when he visits the baby they share.
Lima News
Elida races past Perry
Elida’s Zori Island pumped in 21 points and Kahliq Wash chipped in 14 points. Seth Sharp added 10 points. For Perry, Ayden Simpson had 14 points, Zamare Daniel had 13 points and Isaiah Sanders added 10 points. Postponements. Due to impending weather several postponements have been announced for Friday.
WDTN
The Calm on Wednesday before the Winter Storm
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the northern half of our viewing area. Counties included are Darke, Miami, Champaign, Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Logan and Wayne IN, mostly along and north of I-70. Wednesday will be quiet for the first day of Winter, solstice at 4:48 pm, but severe winter conditions are likely Thursday night and into Friday.
WDTN
A Winter Storm is on the Way
***WINTER STORM WARNING DARKE, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN, MERCER, AUGLAIZE, SHELBY, LOGAN AND WAYNE, IN, COUNTIES FOR THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY. WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE REST OF VIEWING AREA***. A strong winter storm will move into our area Thursday evening. Before it arrives, we will see rain showers on Thursday. The...
Lima News
Roundup: Lima Senior defeats St. Francis in boys basketball
TOLEDO — Lima Senior improved to 4-1 on the season with a 53-44 Three Rivers Athletic Conference boys basketball victory Tuesday night against St. Francis. Anthony Mosley had 20 points and Amari Addy and Jagger Hutchins each scored nine for the visiting Spartans (2-1 TRAC). Temple Christian 58,. Arcadia...
Winter storms possibly moving into the Miami Valley
The following counties are currently under a severe watch for winter storms.
New formula factory coming to Ohio; expected to be complete in 2026
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott is planning to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio. "We are so excited to welcome Abbott...
Man charged with kidnapping files to suppress statements
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed will take under advisement a motion to suppress statements made by a Lima man to police following his arrest on assault, kidnapping and drug charges. Jacquavious Cooper, 35, is charged with first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault of...
spectrumnews1.com
Springfield announces new police chief
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Springfield Police Division will be affirming its first woman as chief of the department on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Springfield Police Division Capt. Allison Elliot was appointed by City Manager Bryan Heck on Dec. 16. Her selection will be affirmed by City Commission. Elliot has 16...
Republic Services will no longer provide trash pickup for some Lake Twp. customers
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Some customers who live in the unincorporated parts of Lake Township in Wood County will soon have to find their own trash pickup service after a preferred carrier contract with Republic Services expires at the end of the year. Although the contract ends on December...
Comments / 1