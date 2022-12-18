LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years of community control for third-degree felony burglary on Wednesday. Madison Coulter, 22, was convicted in November of entering the home of her baby’s father and his significant other and inflicting or attempting to cause physical harm to them on April 18. She was ordered to have no contact with the female victim and only see the man when he visits the baby they share.

