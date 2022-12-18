ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Tim Allen Opens Up About How Comedy Has Changed Since The ’70s

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPAmV_0jmN9jPI00

Tim Allen is opening up about how comedy has changed so much in the past few decades. He started his career in the 1970s and has continued to act and do standup regularly over the years. However, now he knows that things are quite different.

He explained, “I got into this business because of my college attraction to Lenny Bruce and eventually late college I saw Richard Pryor in concert and George Carlin. You never thought of what they were doing as infuriating people to make them laugh.”

Tim Allen addresses the change of comedy since the ’70s when he started his career

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BimfG_0jmN9jPI00
CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS, Tim Allen, 2004, (c) Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

He continued, “Nowadays, you know, I don’t think they would be allowed to say that. So, that’s the saddest thing in the world to me. That everything is OK as long as I’m not being offended.” Tim added that people could just not listen or turn it off but they usually go to social media to complain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jm2kJ_0jmN9jPI00
THE SHAGGY DOG, Tim Allen 2006, ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

About his jokes, Tim shared, “That’s what I do – is I lie to tell the truth. That’s what comedy is about. You’re overextending yourself so that people go, ‘S–t, that is weird.’” He said that he also never intends to hurt any of his fans and hopes that people being offended by everything is just a phase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCGKe_0jmN9jPI00
CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS, Tim Allen, 2004, (c) Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

He concluded, “Comedy isn’t about hurting people, it’s herding – get everybody together to laugh at this thing. If you get hurt by it, that’s unfortunate. That’s never my intent. We’re all in the same boat here, folks. I’m not trying to sink the boat or rock the boat. Actually, I do like rocking the boat. I don’t want to sink the boat.”

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

'An Affair Of The Heart': Kirstie Alley Believed Patrick Swayze Was The 'One That Got Away' Up Until Her Death

Reunited in the sky. Late Cheers actress Kirstie Alley had two husbands and once claimed she was crazy about John Travolta, but for decades, sources said she allegedly carried a secret torch for Dirty Dancing hunk Patrick Swayze, RadarOnline.com has learned. While she once called Travolta "the love of her life," the legendary actress — whose surprising death was revealed on Monday after a secret battle with colon cancer — described Swayze as "the one that got away" and truly believed they would have been together until his 2009 death at the age of 57 if things worked out differently."Kirstie says...
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
People

Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe

Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
People

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Pose with All 3 Kids at Broadway's Some Like It Hot

The family of five was dressed to the nines to celebrate the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot It was a rare family night out for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Sunday. The couple and their three kids — 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, and 19-year-old son, James Wilkie — stepped out in New York City for the premiere of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. Photographers snapped the smiling family as they posed at the Shubert Theatre. For the night out, the family...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
183K+
Followers
9K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy