Tim Allen Opens Up About How Comedy Has Changed Since The ’70s

Tim Allen is opening up about how comedy has changed so much in the past few decades. He started his career in the 1970s and has continued to act and do standup regularly over the years. However, now he knows that things are quite different.

He explained, “I got into this business because of my college attraction to Lenny Bruce and eventually late college I saw Richard Pryor in concert and George Carlin. You never thought of what they were doing as infuriating people to make them laugh.”

Tim Allen addresses the change of comedy since the ’70s when he started his career

He continued, “Nowadays, you know, I don’t think they would be allowed to say that. So, that’s the saddest thing in the world to me. That everything is OK as long as I’m not being offended.” Tim added that people could just not listen or turn it off but they usually go to social media to complain.

About his jokes, Tim shared, “That’s what I do – is I lie to tell the truth. That’s what comedy is about. You’re overextending yourself so that people go, ‘S–t, that is weird.’” He said that he also never intends to hurt any of his fans and hopes that people being offended by everything is just a phase.

He concluded, “Comedy isn’t about hurting people, it’s herding – get everybody together to laugh at this thing. If you get hurt by it, that’s unfortunate. That’s never my intent. We’re all in the same boat here, folks. I’m not trying to sink the boat or rock the boat. Actually, I do like rocking the boat. I don’t want to sink the boat.”