Tarrant County, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Aaron Dean Transferred to State Prison in Huntsville

Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced Tuesday to nearly 12 years behind bars, has been transferred to a state prison in Huntsville. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is currently being held...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

What's next as former Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean begins serving sentence

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean has been transferred from the Tarrant County Jail to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Huntsville to begin serving his nearly 12-year sentence for manslaughter. He'll undergo diagnostics at the James H. Byrd Unit before being taken to his permanent housing facility. A jury sentenced Dean to nearly 11 years, 10 months, and 12 days in prison Tuesday for shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson in her home in Oct. 2019. The same jury found him guilty of manslaughter last week. Even though the criminal proceedings in Tarrant County are done,...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Three Fort Worth police officers terminated over separate incidents

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three Fort Worth police officers have been terminated for separate incidents following administrative investigations, the department announced Wednesday. The officers were terminated last week. "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: LIVE! Aaron Dean Sentenced For Manslaughter Of Atatiana Jefferson

Live on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP, ex-Fort Worth Police officer Aaron Dean is sentenced to 11 years, 10 months, and 12 days after being found guilty of manslaughter of Atatiana Jefferson. The verdict was read live on the air. Brad Staggs sits in for Rick Roberts. What do you think? Is the sentence fair?
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. STANLEY, GLEN CURTIS; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER...
KELLER, TX
keranews.org

Domestic violence takes a deadly toll in Dallas and Tarrant counties

If a white woman in Dallas County is the victim of a homicide, it’s most likely the result of domestic violence. But women of color are more likely to be killed. That’s among the findings from a KERA analysis of 28 female victims in Dallas County and 13 female victims in Tarrant County whose deaths were ruled homicides in the first half of 2022.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

Texas Audit Found "Phantom Voters," but No Widespread Fraud in 2020 General Election

The state’s audit of the 2020 general election found no evidence of widespread fraud in Dallas County – no proof of the "big lie" that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump. But problems with the county’s electronic poll books affected 188 voters. Additionally, the county’s administration office saw key turnover as several experienced staff members left.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall County jury sentences local man to 20 years on drug charges

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) A Rockwall County jury has convicted former Rockwall resident, Robert Procsal Jr., 46, of the 1st degree felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver Tetrahydrocannabinol and the State Jail Felony offense of Possession of Marijuana (approximately four pounds). One hour after retiring to deliberate on punishment, the jury sentenced Procsal Jr. to twenty (20) years in a Texas prison on the Possession with Intent to Deliver case and two (2) years on the Possession case.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police release video of officer-involved shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have released video of an officer-involved shooting that left one person injured earlier this month.At approximately 11:09 p.m. Dec. 13, police responded to a burglary call at an automotive repair shop near the 2700 block of White Settlement Road.When officers arrived, they learned a male suspect had driven away in a black Range Rover that had been left at the shop and had a gun under the driver's seat. They then put out a description of both the vehicle and the suspect, who has since been identified as 33-year-old Frank Pierce.Twenty minutes later,...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store

Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Suspected of Local Church Thefts

A Texas woman is accused of over 50 thefts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Houston woman was arrested for stealing checks from a local church, and after further investigation, police discovered this may not have been the first time. According to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD), 30-year-old Graciela...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CBS DFW

Once lost, now found: Baby Jesus figure to be returned to Fort Worth Nativity scene

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Nativity scene in Sundance Square will be complete once again. Fort Worth police have announced today that they have the stolen baby Jesus figure in their custody and that it will be returned back to the Nativity scene on the Plaza stage. No arrests have been made.Video released by Fort Worth police showed an unknown man wearing a gray collared, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans taking the figure from its place in the arrangement on the Plaza stage on December 17.  They said the suspect was seen leaving in a tan or grey colored SUV. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fort Worth police.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead following triple shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting happened near a corner store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. Responding officers found that three people had been shot. They were taken to area hospitals by ambulance and other vehicles.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
MESQUITE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 4800 Bismark Drive

On December 19, 2022, at about 9:06 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 4800 block of Bismark Drive. When officers arrived, they found Marktwon Daniell Hicks, 38, suffering from a stab wound. Hicks was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 226542-2022.
DALLAS, TX

