Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Aaron Dean Transferred to State Prison in Huntsville
Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced Tuesday to nearly 12 years behind bars, has been transferred to a state prison in Huntsville. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is currently being held...
What's next as former Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean begins serving sentence
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean has been transferred from the Tarrant County Jail to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Huntsville to begin serving his nearly 12-year sentence for manslaughter. He'll undergo diagnostics at the James H. Byrd Unit before being taken to his permanent housing facility. A jury sentenced Dean to nearly 11 years, 10 months, and 12 days in prison Tuesday for shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson in her home in Oct. 2019. The same jury found him guilty of manslaughter last week. Even though the criminal proceedings in Tarrant County are done,...
Three Fort Worth police officers terminated over separate incidents
FORT WORTH, Texas — Three Fort Worth police officers have been terminated for separate incidents following administrative investigations, the department announced Wednesday. The officers were terminated last week. "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal...
fortworthreport.org
Former officer Aaron Dean’s sentence to prison not the end of this case, legal experts say
Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean’s sentencing in the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson is a message that “no one is above the law,” legal experts said. Dean was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison in a unanimous jury decision on Dec. 20. Five days prior, on Dec. 15, the same jury found Dean guilty of manslaughter.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: LIVE! Aaron Dean Sentenced For Manslaughter Of Atatiana Jefferson
Live on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP, ex-Fort Worth Police officer Aaron Dean is sentenced to 11 years, 10 months, and 12 days after being found guilty of manslaughter of Atatiana Jefferson. The verdict was read live on the air. Brad Staggs sits in for Rick Roberts. What do you think? Is the sentence fair?
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. STANLEY, GLEN CURTIS; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 37; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER...
keranews.org
Domestic violence takes a deadly toll in Dallas and Tarrant counties
If a white woman in Dallas County is the victim of a homicide, it’s most likely the result of domestic violence. But women of color are more likely to be killed. That’s among the findings from a KERA analysis of 28 female victims in Dallas County and 13 female victims in Tarrant County whose deaths were ruled homicides in the first half of 2022.
Dallas Observer
Texas Audit Found "Phantom Voters," but No Widespread Fraud in 2020 General Election
The state’s audit of the 2020 general election found no evidence of widespread fraud in Dallas County – no proof of the "big lie" that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump. But problems with the county’s electronic poll books affected 188 voters. Additionally, the county’s administration office saw key turnover as several experienced staff members left.
Rockwall County jury sentences local man to 20 years on drug charges
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) A Rockwall County jury has convicted former Rockwall resident, Robert Procsal Jr., 46, of the 1st degree felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver Tetrahydrocannabinol and the State Jail Felony offense of Possession of Marijuana (approximately four pounds). One hour after retiring to deliberate on punishment, the jury sentenced Procsal Jr. to twenty (20) years in a Texas prison on the Possession with Intent to Deliver case and two (2) years on the Possession case.
Fort Worth police release video of officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have released video of an officer-involved shooting that left one person injured earlier this month.At approximately 11:09 p.m. Dec. 13, police responded to a burglary call at an automotive repair shop near the 2700 block of White Settlement Road.When officers arrived, they learned a male suspect had driven away in a black Range Rover that had been left at the shop and had a gun under the driver's seat. They then put out a description of both the vehicle and the suspect, who has since been identified as 33-year-old Frank Pierce.Twenty minutes later,...
Romance scammer sentenced in North Texas
Prosecutors say the group would set up profiles on those sites, lure victims into online relationships, then trick them into sending money by making claims about some type of hardship or emergency.
fox4news.com
Several people may be found in contempt of court for violating gag order in Aaron Dean trial
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's mayor, a member of the city council, and a lawyer representing Atatiana Jefferson’s family may be found in contempt of court. That's because they may have violated a gag order issued on the case when they remarked on the verdict Thursday. Leading up...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Day 8: Attorneys Rest in Punishment Phase; Sentencing Deliberations Begin Monday
After being found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean won't learn his punishment until next week. The punishment phase of the trial began Friday morning and ended shortly before 4 p.m. before jurors were able to deliberate...
dallasexpress.com
Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store
Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
dallasexpress.com
Woman Suspected of Local Church Thefts
A Texas woman is accused of over 50 thefts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Houston woman was arrested for stealing checks from a local church, and after further investigation, police discovered this may not have been the first time. According to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD), 30-year-old Graciela...
Once lost, now found: Baby Jesus figure to be returned to Fort Worth Nativity scene
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Nativity scene in Sundance Square will be complete once again. Fort Worth police have announced today that they have the stolen baby Jesus figure in their custody and that it will be returned back to the Nativity scene on the Plaza stage. No arrests have been made.Video released by Fort Worth police showed an unknown man wearing a gray collared, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans taking the figure from its place in the arrangement on the Plaza stage on December 17. They said the suspect was seen leaving in a tan or grey colored SUV. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fort Worth police.
fox4news.com
1 dead following triple shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting happened near a corner store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. Responding officers found that three people had been shot. They were taken to area hospitals by ambulance and other vehicles.
Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
A retired FWPD Officer has a message for the police, the community and Atatiana Jefferson's family
FORT WORTH, Texas — After Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction, there is a message being voiced to every Fort Worth police officer, and it comes from one of their own. After serving in the military, Luther Perry joined the Fort Worth Police Depatment. He even worked to help recruit others to become police officers.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 4800 Bismark Drive
On December 19, 2022, at about 9:06 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 4800 block of Bismark Drive. When officers arrived, they found Marktwon Daniell Hicks, 38, suffering from a stab wound. Hicks was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 226542-2022.
Comments / 2