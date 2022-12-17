PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Extreme cold and strong winds have descended upon parts of the Pacific Northwest ahead of a winter storm that is expected to bring freezing rain, ice and snow to the region starting Thursday afternoon. Authorities from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, have said one of their biggest concerns amid the cold front is ensuring that homeless people living on the streets have access to shelter. In Portland, officials opened four emergency shelters after declaring a state of emergency because of severe cold. The shelters were at more than 90% capacity on Wednesday with 394 people spending the night, according to Julie Sullivan-Springhetti, spokesperson for Multnomah County, which is home to Portland. In downtown Portland Thursday, Steven Venus tried to get on a light-rail train to find shelter after spending the overnight huddling on the sidewalk in temperatures that dipped to zero degrees with wind gusts of 40 mph. Venus had a sleeping bag wrapped around his head and was carrying an open umbrella he was using to carry his things so he could keep his hands covered.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 MINUTES AGO