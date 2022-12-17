Read full article on original website
The next several days will deliver a lot of wintry weather. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has designated two days as Impact Days and one day as an Alert Day:. An Impact Day is a day that features weather that will likely disrupt your normal daily schedule or routine. An Alert Day is a day that features the threat of extreme, severe, and possibly life-threatening weather.
IMPACT DAYS - THURSDAY AND FRIDAY:. A spotty wintry mix is possible early Thursday. Otherwise, expect rain to develop, with highs in the low 40s. It will be a rainy and breezy evening commute. Then, temperatures climb to near 50 degrees early Friday. An arctic front will pass by midday...
