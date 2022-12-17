Read full article on original website
Westampton Tech defeats Delran - Girls basketball recap
Nyla Williams scored 13 points for Westampton Tech as it defeated Delran 49-42 in Delran. Westampton Tech (3-0) took a three-point lead into halftime before outscoring Delran 27-23 in the second half. Nakhiya Poindexter added 11 points while Zoey Spady had 10. Cheyenne Jackson led all scorers with 15 points...
North Warren defeats Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap
Craig Shipps and Christian Otufale both recorded a double-double as North Warren defeated Sussex Tech 80-66 in Blairstown. Shipps finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds while Otufale had 23 points and 14 rebounds for North Warren (1-3). Luke Stefankiewicz also added 11 points and six assists while Lucas Csezmadia netted 10 points.
Montville defeats Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap
Matt Gagliardo scored 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Montville past Morris Hills 56-53 in Montville. Montville (1-1) went into the fourth quarter trailing 42-41 before catching fire as it outscored Morris Hills 15-11 to come away with the win. Patrick Ferrare also recorded 16 points, six assists, and...
Wilson’s big night carries Irvington past Science Park - Girls basketball recap
Janasia Wilson lit up the scoreboard with 34 points to propel Irvington to a 60-50 victory over Science Park in Newark. With the offense running through Wilson, Irvington (3-0) jumped out to a 27-18 lead by halftime, and by the end of the third quarter, the lead had expanded to 19 points. Dynasia Williams also had a solid day on offense, tallying 14 points.
Jefferson over Newton - Boys basketball recap
Travis Osterhout scored a game-high 12 points to lead Jefferson to a one-sided win on the road over Newton, 69-35. Jason Eisele finished with 10 points while Jake Studnick and Luke Urbano added nine points apiece for Jefferson, which has won each of its first three games to start the season.
Morristown over Mount Olive in OT - Boys basketball recap
Zion Baitey led the way for Morristown, posting 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals as it defeated Mount Olive 56-48 in Morristown. The game was close all night, with Morristown (2-1) holding a slight 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Mount Olive regained the...
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep dominates Memorial - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena tallied 23 points and seven assists and Matthew Kinzler recorded a double-double to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 63-37 victory over Memorial in West New York. Kinzler recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds for St. Peter’s Prep (2-1), who...
No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
Boys basketball: No. 16 Delbarton overcomes early deficit, edges Randolph
Julian Radossich recorded team highs of 10 points and seven rebounds to lead Delbarton, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a narrow victory at home over Randolph, 51-49. Mike Vaccaro finished with 10 points and six rebounds while Grant Dangler chipped in 10 points and five rebounds for Delbarton (2-1), which trailed by six after one before swinging the momentum with a 19-3 second quarter.
Sparta over Mendham - Boys basketball recap
Finn Mell netted 14 points to lead Sparta in a 35-33 win over Mendham, in Mendham. Sparta improved to 4-0 with the win. Dillon Higgins led Mendham (1-2) with nine points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep over Passaic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won readily, 79-30, over Passaic in Ramsey. The Ironmen (3-0) came out smoking, opening with a 35-6 run to set the tone. Zahkai Sylvester paced Passaic (1-2) with 11 points. Don Bosco Prep’s next game is against Msgr. Farrell in...
Southern defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys ice hockey recap
Matthew Raylman had a goal and an assist for Southern as it used two third-period goals to down Jackson Liberty 3-1 at Winding River Park in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second period thanks to a shorthanded goal from Julian Caruso before Matthew Raylman tied things up for Southern (1-2) on a power play goal. Aidan Ruiz put Southern ahead 2-1 in the third period before Thomas Giaccio sank an empty netter.
No. 10 Westfield and Summit play to tie - Boys ice hockey recap
Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, Summit was able to score a goal to secure a 3-3 tie with Westfield, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20. Westfield (4-0-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first period before a busy second. Joey Tortorella and Alex Ebel scored goals for the Blue Devils.
Boys ice hockey: Paramus overpowers High Point
Ethan Chen tallied three goals and two assists while Michael Piccinich had two goals and two assists as Paramus knocked off High Point 10-2 at the Ice House in Hackensack. Thomas Greco added a goal and an assist for Paramus (2-1-2) while Jake Renzi had two assists. Matt Novotny finished with 15 saves.
Boys Ice Hockey: Kunisch’s two goals leads Mahwah past Wayne Hills
Jack Kunisch scored two goals and dished out one assist as Mahwah held on for a 4-3 victory against Wayne Hills in Mahwah. The roller coaster affair got started early. Mahwah (2-2-1) scored all four of its goal in the first period to gain control. Zach Norton and Anthony Miller each logged one goal and one assist.
WATCH: Irvington football sees special senior core sign with Power 5 programs
Wednesday marked the finish line for one of the best senior classes in Irvington football history. The group will see defensive backs Adon Shuler and Nasir Addison play at Notre Dame and Kentucky, respectfully, while wide receiver/defensive lineman Famah Toure is set to take the field at Rutgers in 2023, and he isn’t the first Toure to do so.
Montville’s upset of No. 1 Delbarton may have far-reaching impact on state tourney
There were no water bucket baths or parades through town on fire trucks Tuesday night after Montville defeated Delbarton, the No. 1-ranked wrestling team in New Jersey and No. 10-ranked team in the nation, 57-22. If you missed it, Delbarton lost 10 of 14 bouts — including six forfeits —...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano updates status of offensive coordinator search
It has been just under a month since Rutgers’ 2022 season ended with a 37-0 loss to Maryland in College Park behind one of the worst offensive performances in a fall full of them. It has been two-and-a-half months — 74 days, to be exact — since Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano fired offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson midway through his third season.
Greg Schiano: Rutgers among programs ‘fighting off’ NIL poachers to keep players
Multiple college football coaches, from Washington State’s Jake Dickert and UTSA’s Jeff Traylor to North Carolina’s Mack Brown and Pittsburgh’s Pat Narduzzi, have acknowledged in the past week that other programs have attempted to poach their players, reaching out and attempting to entice them into entering the transfer portal and heading to their school with name, image and likeness (NIL) packages.
Rutgers can’t go into 2023 with just Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback | Politi
Even with its earlier date right in the middle of the holiday season, college football’s signing day feels like a relic from a much simpler past. With the transfer portal and big-money deals turning the sport into a free-agency free for all, who has the patience to see if a high school recruiting class will pan out in a couple of years?
