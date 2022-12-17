Read full article on original website
Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab
Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
William Regal Shares Advice On Developing Promos, Where To Find Character Inspiration
On the second to last edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, co-host Matt Koon shared William Regal’s “dos and don’ts” of professional wrestling, including Regal’s advice on developing promo skills and characters. Excerpts below:. On developing detail and emotion in promos: “Practice your talking skills....
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Faces Akira Tozawa On Raw, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Beat The Usos
– Rhea Ripley had WWE’s first intergender match in over a year and a half on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match on tonight’s show, picking up the win in the back-and-forth affair with help from her Judgment Day brethren.
Dax Harwood To Get His Own Podcast, Offers Update On His Health
Dax Harwood appeared on the final episode of William Regal’s Gentleman Villain podcast, in place of Regal. Co-host Matt Koon announced that Harwood would be getting his own podcast that launches on December 29. The podcast is called ‘FTR with Dax Harwood.’ A new Twitter account has already been created for the show.
Damian Priest Predicts A Face-Off Between The Judgment Day & The Bloodline
In a recent interview with The Five Count, Damian Priest pushed the idea of his current stable going up against the WWE’s dominant faction (per Fightful). He also hinted that Judgment Day might need a bit of further development before getting in the ring with Roman Reigns’ stable. You can read a highlight from Priest and listen to the full episode below.
Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release
Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22 – Bayley Celebrates Her Win Over Becky Lynch and More!
-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Jimmy Korderas Addresses Dexter Lumis Failing to Generate Heat With the Fans
– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video posted earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed Dexter Lumis failing to get over and generate heat with the fans during his feud with The Miz. He stated the following:. “Sometimes silence speaks louder than words, especially in the world of...
AEW News: Jamie Hayter Retains Women’s Title On Dynamite, MJF Responds To Bryan Danielson
– Jamie Hayter is still the AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match, Hayter, Britt Baker, and Rebel attacked Shida, which led to Toni Storm and then Saraya coming down to make the save:
Jake Roberts Gives Update on AEW Status
Jake Roberts hasn’t appeared on AEW for a while, but he noted that he’s still with them and up for whatever they want him to do. Roberts returned to working for AEW in November after dealing with some health issues, and he gave an update on his status with the company on the latest episode of his new Snake Pit podcast for AdFreeShows.
Tama Tonga Says AJ Styles Can Come Watch Him Beat Karl Anderson At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Karl Anderson is set to face Tama Tonga at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Tonga took to social media to invite AJ Styles to come to the show. Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Tonga at the January 4th event, and Tonga posted to social media to say that Styles can come “watch me smash his boy.”
AEW News: Thunder Rosa Backstage At Dynamite, What Happened After Rampage Taping
– Thunder Rosa was backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Rosa was at the taping, which took place in her hometown of San Antonio. Rosa has been out of action with back issues since before All Out in September, and the site reports Rosa is not expected to return to the ring until after the New Year, with February or March as possibilities.
AEW News: Holiday Bash Pre-Show Meet & Greet, Craig Carton Calls Out MJF, Danhausen Helps Teach ‘Ganbare’
– WFAN Sports Radio broadcaster Craig Carton said the following on AEW World Champion MJF. MJF later responded, “I’ll come on to assassinate this man verbally.”. – AEW announced a pre-show meet and greet ahead of tomorrow’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite. Fans will be able to meet Wardlow, Toni Storm, Jose the Assistance, and Rush.
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.19.22
It’s the last show before Christmas and possibly the last show of the year depending on what they do next week. There is still a lot of time before the Royal Rumble but we have another big match coming up on December 30. John Cena is on his way back to WWE and that should have some people talking. Let’s get to it.
Brian Myers Reveals The Origins Of His Losing Streak Gimmick In WWE
On a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, Brian Myers spoke about a variety of topics, including his infamous losing streak gimmick. Check out some of the highlights:. On how the losing streak was accidental: “There was no pitch. So one day, I was on the road, and...
Alex Riley On His Return To the Ring, Plans to ‘Get Back Out There For Another One’
Alex Riley made his return to the ring earlier this month after several years, and he recently commented on the match and his plans to keep going. The WWE alumnus competed at the Holiday Toy Drive 2022, teaming with Tyrus against VBU. He recently appeared on the Tyrus and Timpf Podcast and talked about the match; you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
Identity of Mystery Man with Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, Swerve Strickland debuted a new group on AEW Dynamite, which included Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man, who then attacked Keith Lee. The mystery man, with face tattoos and braids, is former minor league baseball player Granden Goetzman. Goetzman has been training for a while at Jay...
Maki Itoh Says She’d Turn Down WWE If They Offered Her A Deal
In an interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall (via Fightful), Maki Itoh (via her translator) said that she would turn down an offer from WWE if they gave her one, pledging loyalty to AEW. Here are highlights:. On possibly going to WWE: “No, nothing. The reason she became...
