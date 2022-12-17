Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WPFO
'Grinch' storm to impact Mainers' holiday travel plans
PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine travelers are trying to beat the winter storm hitting hubs across the country to get to their holiday destinations. The Portland Jetport is closely monitoring the weather and asks fliers to check their flight status directly with airlines before heading to the airport. One reason...
WPFO
York community in a pickle: Neighbors fighting to stop pickleball expansion due to noise
YORK (WGME) -- With about five million Americans playing, pickleball is considered the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. But those living near the outdoor courts in York say the sound of paddles hitting plastic balls is a source of constant irritation. The sound of bouncing plastic balls seems harmless enough,...
WPFO
South Portland City Council votes to ban flavored tobacco sales
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in their community. The city council vote was 5-to-2 Tuesday night. Starting April 1, tobacco products with any added taste or smell will not be allowed for sale in South Portland. The...
WPFO
Preliminary Portland Bayside development plans include 804 new housing units
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A developer is releasing big plans for Portland’s Bayside area. Port Property Management told the Press Herald the plans are still in the early stages and the developer says they expect the massive project to change over time. But here's what's in the sweeping project, 13...
WPFO
Mainers weigh in on home heating help
You probably feel it every time you open your heating bills or have to pay for oil. The costs are skyrocketing and on Wednesday state leaders held a public hearing to talk about a plan to provide you some relief. Temperatures are dropping and bills are rising, and many Mainers...
WPFO
Auburn leaders delay shelter zoning review
AUBURN (WGME) -- Leaders in Auburn are delaying a plan to review homeless shelter zoning, which means any plans to build a new shelter will also be delayed. They've now put off a decision that would've directed the planning board to determine possible locations for a new shelter. Homeless shelters...
WPFO
Bowdoinham group helps elderly with winter supplies, resources
BOWDOINHAM (WGME) – With winter just getting started, a group in Bowdoinham is looking out for some of the most vulnerable people in the area. Members of "Age-Friendly Bowdoinham" are handing out kits that include information on resources for help, like pantries and heating assistance. They also include things...
WPFO
Portland holds vigil for 51 unhoused people who died in 2022
PORTLAND (WGME) - Wednesday is the longest night of the year. Communities everywhere are remembering the unhoused people who died this past year. 51 people experiencing homelessness have died in Portland this year. “There were some nights I wasn’t sure if I was going to wake up the next morning...
WPFO
Bullets found in baby's room after shooting in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Police say shots were fired into a home by Kennedy Park in Portland on Wednesday. Bullets were found in several bedrooms, including a bedroom where a 1-year-old baby sleeps in a crib, according to police. Police say they got reports around 10 p.m. of gunshots in...
WPFO
Heating relief bill moves forward, Mainers could see $450 checks by end of January
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Heating relief for Mainers is now one step closer to reality after a late-night meeting in Augusta. A special legislative committee voted unanimously to move the energy relief bill forward, which would send direct payments to low- and middle-income households. The public hearing was a key step...
WPFO
Remembering John McDonald, a beloved Maine radio host and storyteller
John McDonald, a long-time radio host, author, and storyteller in the Portland area, passed away earlier this week after a series of health issues. He hosted "The John McDonald Show" for 25 years, which discussed the daily news stories of the day. He also wrote and published several stories. His...
WPFO
Man injured in possible hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Police in Old Orchard Beach say they're investigating a possible hit-and-run. Officers responded to Cascade Road, between Ross Road and Camelot Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They say they found a 44-year-old man lying on the road having suffered serious injuries. He's said to be...
WPFO
Report: Maine could see deadliest year since 2008 after 30th homicide
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It could be one of the deadliest years in more than a decade for Maine. Our media partners at the Bangor Daily News say last week's murder in Lewiston was the 30th homicide so far. That's the most since 2008 but fewer than the most all time,...
WPFO
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who seriously injured man in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) --Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a man crossing a street in Portland last week. Police say 41-year-old Aron Werman of Portland was seriously injured after he was hit by an SUV while crossing Brighton Ave at Taft Ave. last Wednesday 8:40 p.m.
WPFO
Maine Medical Center nurses claim hospital illegally took away paid leave benefits
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Nurses at Maine Medical Center are speaking out in response to their paid leave benefits being taken away. They say that includes paid parental leave, bereavement, jury duty and military service. The union representing the nurses, the Maine State Nurses Association, says that the announcement came last week...
WPFO
Portland school board addresses payroll issues in 'State of the Schools' address
PORTLAND (WGME) – Monday night's annual “State of the Schools” address gave more insight into the payroll problems plaguing Portland Public Schools and how they're being solved. The superintendent cited those problems as a reason for his recent resignation. “Our payroll system has been in crisis for...
WPFO
Wanted man who escaped Sabattus standoff in November arrested in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man, who was wanted for drug trafficking, kidnapping, and other crimes, was arrested in Waterville on Monday after escaping from a standoff in Sabattus last month, according to Maine State Police. Police say they searched a home on County Road in Waterville on Monday after...
WPFO
'I don't have no place to go:' Lewiston approves ban on homeless staying in public parks
LEWISTON (WGME) – There will be no more sleeping in public parks in Lewiston, as the city council voted to ban people from sleeping in public places Tuesday night. Those who are currently unhoused say this is going to drastically hurt a lot of people, but the police chief says this decision came from complaints about safety in Lewiston.
WPFO
Police search for missing Oxford County teen
WEST PARIS (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy. Police say 16-year-old Curtis Warner was last seen December 9 in front of 50 Main Street in West Paris. Warner has a history of running away and is known...
WPFO
Menorah lighting ceremony held in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) — Gov. Janet Mills is helping to celebrate Hanukkah. The governor marked Hanukkah on Wednesday at the State House with a Menorah lighting ceremony. The annual event is put together by Rabbi Moshe Wilansky from Chabad of Maine. "One good deed in helping somebody really is...
