South Portland, ME

WPFO

'Grinch' storm to impact Mainers' holiday travel plans

PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine travelers are trying to beat the winter storm hitting hubs across the country to get to their holiday destinations. The Portland Jetport is closely monitoring the weather and asks fliers to check their flight status directly with airlines before heading to the airport. One reason...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

South Portland City Council votes to ban flavored tobacco sales

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in their community. The city council vote was 5-to-2 Tuesday night. Starting April 1, tobacco products with any added taste or smell will not be allowed for sale in South Portland. The...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Mainers weigh in on home heating help

You probably feel it every time you open your heating bills or have to pay for oil. The costs are skyrocketing and on Wednesday state leaders held a public hearing to talk about a plan to provide you some relief. Temperatures are dropping and bills are rising, and many Mainers...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Auburn leaders delay shelter zoning review

AUBURN (WGME) -- Leaders in Auburn are delaying a plan to review homeless shelter zoning, which means any plans to build a new shelter will also be delayed. They've now put off a decision that would've directed the planning board to determine possible locations for a new shelter. Homeless shelters...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Bowdoinham group helps elderly with winter supplies, resources

BOWDOINHAM (WGME) – With winter just getting started, a group in Bowdoinham is looking out for some of the most vulnerable people in the area. Members of "Age-Friendly Bowdoinham" are handing out kits that include information on resources for help, like pantries and heating assistance. They also include things...
BOWDOINHAM, ME
WPFO

Portland holds vigil for 51 unhoused people who died in 2022

PORTLAND (WGME) - Wednesday is the longest night of the year. Communities everywhere are remembering the unhoused people who died this past year. 51 people experiencing homelessness have died in Portland this year. “There were some nights I wasn’t sure if I was going to wake up the next morning...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Bullets found in baby's room after shooting in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Police say shots were fired into a home by Kennedy Park in Portland on Wednesday. Bullets were found in several bedrooms, including a bedroom where a 1-year-old baby sleeps in a crib, according to police. Police say they got reports around 10 p.m. of gunshots in...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Remembering John McDonald, a beloved Maine radio host and storyteller

John McDonald, a long-time radio host, author, and storyteller in the Portland area, passed away earlier this week after a series of health issues. He hosted "The John McDonald Show" for 25 years, which discussed the daily news stories of the day. He also wrote and published several stories. His...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Man injured in possible hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Police in Old Orchard Beach say they're investigating a possible hit-and-run. Officers responded to Cascade Road, between Ross Road and Camelot Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They say they found a 44-year-old man lying on the road having suffered serious injuries. He's said to be...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
WPFO

Police search for missing Oxford County teen

WEST PARIS (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy. Police say 16-year-old Curtis Warner was last seen December 9 in front of 50 Main Street in West Paris. Warner has a history of running away and is known...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Menorah lighting ceremony held in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) — Gov. Janet Mills is helping to celebrate Hanukkah. The governor marked Hanukkah on Wednesday at the State House with a Menorah lighting ceremony. The annual event is put together by Rabbi Moshe Wilansky from Chabad of Maine. "One good deed in helping somebody really is...
AUGUSTA, ME

