Terre Haute, IN

Holiday tradition returns at The Meadows

By Will Price
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition made its return to The Meadows on Saturday.

The shopping center hosted nearly 100 vendors for the event. Lora Stultz, who works as a vendor selling the art of her fiance for Atomic Monster Art, said vendors have built a community at the event over the years.

“To see everyone here is good. We help each other out,” she said. “I’m solo today, so I have someone helping me watch by booth in case I need to do something or run away for a minute. We’re a community, we get to know each other very well.”

Vendors sold everything from holiday decorations, to beauty products. Stultz said the variety is one of the strengths of the event.

“What I love about doing Meadows is the organizer is very adamant about only having one type per booth,” she said. “So, for example, we’re artists creating pop culture paintings with watercolor, she’s not going to have another person here like us.”

She said she was satisfied with the turnout, which is a tremendous support to local artists.

“Not all these people can afford storefronts, so with something like this we can all come together as a group and a family, and help each other out with what we do,” Stultz said.

