Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Preview: Serenity Makes The Ultimate Sacrifice In ‘All-New Firefly– Big Damn Finale’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of All-New Firefly: Big Damn Finale #1, the double-sized series finale out tomorrow from writer David Booher, artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorists Francesco Segala and Gloria Martinelli, and letterer Jim Campbell. SPECIAL ISSUE. All-New Firefly comes to a stunning conclusion. Things come to an...
comicon.com
Bid On Matt Groening Signed And Remarked Comics Benefitting The National Cartoonists Society Foundation
Some lucky bidders will have a chance to snag comic books signed and remarked by The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening later this month thanks to a charity auction sponsored by 4C Comics. The auction will be held at 7 pm EST on December 27 and will be available...
General MacArthur's son did not want to become a soldier so he changed his name and vanished from the public eye
Arthur MacArthur IV in 1950Photo byFile created by Tony Ahn. Original photographer unknown; Public Domain. Arthur MacArthur IV (born 1938) is the son of the famous World War II, General Douglas MacArthur. As a young boy, he was often in the public eye.
comicon.com
Preview: Quest To Defy Death In ‘Stuff Of Nightmares’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Stuff Of Nightmares #4, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series, out tomorrow from R.L. Stine, with chilling art by A.L. Kaplan, colors by Roman Titov, and letters by Jim Campbell. ‘FINAL ISSUE. It’s the horrifying finale of the Cameron...
comicon.com
Christmas Comics Cavalcade: A Very Mutant Christmas In ‘Generation X’ #4
I said it last week, but mutants and Christmas go hand in hand. Whether it’s sweet and sentimental, or a horror action story, there seems to be tons of great X-Men Christmas stories. This week, we’re revisiting another- Generation X #4. If you weren’t there, you probably missed...
comicon.com
Reports Of Strange’s Death Were Greatly Exaggerated: ‘Strange’ #9 Preview
STEPHEN STRANGE IS ALIVE! Clea is finally reunited with her husband, Stephen. But it’s a bittersweet reunion, as the Blasphemy Cartel unleash their deadliest weapon yet? What is it? More like WHO is it?!. Strange #9 is out Wednesday 21st December from Marvel.
comicon.com
Previewing Donny Cates And Ryan Stegman’s ‘Vanish’ #4
“END OF STORY ARC Oliver goes to war with Battery while Deacon and Halcyon clash! The Prestige is attacking from all sides as their master plan begins to take shape. And a few jaw-dropping revelations pop up along the way. It’s an all-out battle of mystic savagery that sets up our next arc, coming at you in March 2023!”
comicon.com
Norman Osborn Plagued By Nightmares: Previewing ‘Gold Goblin’ #2
“BEING A HERO ISN’T FOR EVERYONE… Norman Osborn faced Chasm in DARK WEB #1 and has to face another terrifying opponent in this issue! Norman’s only been a super hero for a few days…but his tenure might be quite short!”
comicon.com
Winning Without Magic Seems Unlikely: Previewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ #9
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of The Vampire Slayer #9, dropping tomorrow from writer Sarah Gailey, illustrator Claudia Balboni, colorist Valentina Pinto, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. While Xander gets ready for a monstrous confrontation, he finds a new one in his relationship as well… a fight that could mean...
comicon.com
Review: A Hopeful Spirit Meets Vengeful Plotting In ‘Eve– Children Of The Moon’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Eve:Children Of The Moon #3, the next issue in their Eve sequel series by author Victor LaValle, rising star artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. While Eve courts the people with her determined and hopeful spirit, Selene loses herself...
comicon.com
Preview: Erica Hunts The Duplicitype In ‘Something Is Killing The Children’ #27
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Something Is Killing The Children #27, out Wednesday from author James Tynion IV, artist Werther Dell’Edera, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. Leaving death and tragedy in her wake, a grief-burdened Erica hunts for the terrifying Duplicitype. With nothing left to...
comicon.com
Your Instructor Is Casey Jones: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #2
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #2 easily juggles a story that works as both an event tie-in as well as a deep character study for Casey Jones, weaving together years of stories and characters. At the same time, it’s pretty new reader friendly in many senses as it puts the cards on the table, without having to spell out every single detail along the way.
comicon.com
Deconstructing Comics Special: ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’
Tim Catches Up With The MCU continues: Peter Quill (whose name we both blanked on while recording the show!) and the gang are back (yeah, BACK in 2017) and Tim (feeling encouraged by being a mere 2.5 years behind on MCU movies) and Mulele discuss the film. And Star Wars.
comicon.com
Can The Greatest Collection Of Avengers Stop The Charge Of The Mephistos? Previewing ‘Avengers Forever’ #12
“AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, PART 3 – THE SIEGE OF INFINITY TOWER! The all Steve Rogers Howling Commandos. The interstellar air force that is the Carol Corps. The Star Panther. The God of Fists. The Invincible Ant-Man, Tony Stark. Together, they are the greatest army of Avengers ever assembled. But will they be enough to protect the Avengers Tower at Infinity’s End? Because Mephisto has come to claim that tower’s secrets, and he’s brought an army of his own.”
comicon.com
The Devil Rises In ‘Batman Vs. Robin’ #4 Preview
“As the final battle erupts between Batman and Robin at the heart of Lazarus Island, a strange tremor rocks the combatants to their senses…This isn’t an island at all—it’s a volcano! With the Devil Nezha pulling the strings and unbelievable transformative power about to explode out into the world, our heroes have no choice but to do the unthinkable—fall back! A battle between father and son goes global as the Earth enters into the Lazarus Planet…”
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing ‘X-Men Annual #1’, ‘Sabretooth & The Exiles’ #2 And ‘Wolverine’ #26
Two new X-Men previews to share with you ahead of their release on Wednesday 21st December from Marvel. We have X-Men Annual #1, Wolverine #26 and Sabretooth & the Exiles #2 too. X-Men Annual #1. Writer: Steve Foxe. Artist: Andrea Di Vito. Colours: Sebastian Cheng. Letters: Clayton Cowles. “THE NEWEST...
comicon.com
Digging An Even Deeper Hole: Reviewing ‘Specs’ #2
‘Specs’ #2 places its focus correctly on the human element of story allowing the supernatural horror element to exist but not be the main driving force of the story. Exploring these young men and the world they live in and the domino effect these glasses are having on their lives is powerful, emotional, and often painful. A story set in the 80s that still speaks powerfully about elements we’re still dealing with to this day.
comicon.com
Advance Review: Pike And Crew To The Rescue In `Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Illyrian Enigma’ #1
Picking up just after the cliffhanger in the show’s season finale, this limited series tries to shine some like on the mysterious Illyrians. With a script that sounds like it belongs on Paramount+ and artwork that makes it easy to recognize each character, this initial issue feels like slipping into a comfy pair of slippers.
comicon.com
The Massive-Verse Just Got Bigger With The Announcement Of Multi-Media Project ‘NO/ONE’ Featuring Patton Oswalt
Writers Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, Nightwing), Brian Buccellato (Chicken Devil, Detective Comics), and artist Geraldo Borges (Nightwing) bring Massive-Verse something a little different in 2023 with the announcement of new series NO/ONE from Image Comics. A ten issue “true crime”-style superhero drama set in the same shared universe as Radiant Black, Rogue Sun, Radiant Red, The Dead Lucky, Radiant Pink, Inferno Girl Red, and C.O.W.L. and coming March 2023.
comicon.com
The Monthly Megazine Issue #451: New Format, New Stories, Same Christmas Thrill Power
Welcome once more to The Monthly Megazine – doing just what it says, taking you through the latest goings-on in the sister monthly to 2000 AD. Oh heck, late, late, late with this one, The latest Megazine came out Wednesday 14th December. I blame Christmas for it all and it’s absolutely nothing to do with me forgetting what day it was and what I was meant to be doing. Absolutely not.
Comments / 0