ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
comicon.com

Preview: Serenity Makes The Ultimate Sacrifice In ‘All-New Firefly– Big Damn Finale’ #1

BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of All-New Firefly: Big Damn Finale #1, the double-sized series finale out tomorrow from writer David Booher, artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorists Francesco Segala and Gloria Martinelli, and letterer Jim Campbell. SPECIAL ISSUE. All-New Firefly comes to a stunning conclusion. Things come to an...
comicon.com

Preview: Quest To Defy Death In ‘Stuff Of Nightmares’ #4

BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Stuff Of Nightmares #4, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series, out tomorrow from R.L. Stine, with chilling art by A.L. Kaplan, colors by Roman Titov, and letters by Jim Campbell. ‘FINAL ISSUE. It’s the horrifying finale of the Cameron...
comicon.com

Christmas Comics Cavalcade: A Very Mutant Christmas In ‘Generation X’ #4

I said it last week, but mutants and Christmas go hand in hand. Whether it’s sweet and sentimental, or a horror action story, there seems to be tons of great X-Men Christmas stories. This week, we’re revisiting another- Generation X #4. If you weren’t there, you probably missed...
comicon.com

Previewing Donny Cates And Ryan Stegman’s ‘Vanish’ #4

“END OF STORY ARC Oliver goes to war with Battery while Deacon and Halcyon clash! The Prestige is attacking from all sides as their master plan begins to take shape. And a few jaw-dropping revelations pop up along the way. It’s an all-out battle of mystic savagery that sets up our next arc, coming at you in March 2023!”
comicon.com

Winning Without Magic Seems Unlikely: Previewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ #9

BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of The Vampire Slayer #9, dropping tomorrow from writer Sarah Gailey, illustrator Claudia Balboni, colorist Valentina Pinto, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. While Xander gets ready for a monstrous confrontation, he finds a new one in his relationship as well… a fight that could mean...
comicon.com

Preview: Erica Hunts The Duplicitype In ‘Something Is Killing The Children’ #27

BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Something Is Killing The Children #27, out Wednesday from author James Tynion IV, artist Werther Dell’Edera, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. Leaving death and tragedy in her wake, a grief-burdened Erica hunts for the terrifying Duplicitype. With nothing left to...
comicon.com

Your Instructor Is Casey Jones: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #2

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #2 easily juggles a story that works as both an event tie-in as well as a deep character study for Casey Jones, weaving together years of stories and characters. At the same time, it’s pretty new reader friendly in many senses as it puts the cards on the table, without having to spell out every single detail along the way.
comicon.com

Deconstructing Comics Special: ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’

Tim Catches Up With The MCU continues: Peter Quill (whose name we both blanked on while recording the show!) and the gang are back (yeah, BACK in 2017) and Tim (feeling encouraged by being a mere 2.5 years behind on MCU movies) and Mulele discuss the film. And Star Wars.
comicon.com

Can The Greatest Collection Of Avengers Stop The Charge Of The Mephistos? Previewing ‘Avengers Forever’ #12

“AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, PART 3 – THE SIEGE OF INFINITY TOWER! The all Steve Rogers Howling Commandos. The interstellar air force that is the Carol Corps. The Star Panther. The God of Fists. The Invincible Ant-Man, Tony Stark. Together, they are the greatest army of Avengers ever assembled. But will they be enough to protect the Avengers Tower at Infinity’s End? Because Mephisto has come to claim that tower’s secrets, and he’s brought an army of his own.”
comicon.com

The Devil Rises In ‘Batman Vs. Robin’ #4 Preview

“As the final battle erupts between Batman and Robin at the heart of Lazarus Island, a strange tremor rocks the combatants to their senses…This isn’t an island at all—it’s a volcano! With the Devil Nezha pulling the strings and unbelievable transformative power about to explode out into the world, our heroes have no choice but to do the unthinkable—fall back! A battle between father and son goes global as the Earth enters into the Lazarus Planet…”
comicon.com

Digging An Even Deeper Hole: Reviewing ‘Specs’ #2

‘Specs’ #2 places its focus correctly on the human element of story allowing the supernatural horror element to exist but not be the main driving force of the story. Exploring these young men and the world they live in and the domino effect these glasses are having on their lives is powerful, emotional, and often painful. A story set in the 80s that still speaks powerfully about elements we’re still dealing with to this day.
comicon.com

The Massive-Verse Just Got Bigger With The Announcement Of Multi-Media Project ‘NO/ONE’ Featuring Patton Oswalt

Writers Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, Nightwing), Brian Buccellato (Chicken Devil, Detective Comics), and artist Geraldo Borges (Nightwing) bring Massive-Verse something a little different in 2023 with the announcement of new series NO/ONE from Image Comics. A ten issue “true crime”-style superhero drama set in the same shared universe as Radiant Black, Rogue Sun, Radiant Red, The Dead Lucky, Radiant Pink, Inferno Girl Red, and C.O.W.L. and coming March 2023.
comicon.com

The Monthly Megazine Issue #451: New Format, New Stories, Same Christmas Thrill Power

Welcome once more to The Monthly Megazine – doing just what it says, taking you through the latest goings-on in the sister monthly to 2000 AD. Oh heck, late, late, late with this one, The latest Megazine came out Wednesday 14th December. I blame Christmas for it all and it’s absolutely nothing to do with me forgetting what day it was and what I was meant to be doing. Absolutely not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy