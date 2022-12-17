Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL
We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
Wild coaching stat proves Baker Mayfield has never had a fair shake
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield had an absurd amount of head coaches in his first five seasons in the NFL. Ahead of Week 14, the Los Angeles Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off of waivers to help fill out their quarterback depth with Matthew Stafford sidelined for the season. Less than two days with the team, Mayfield led the Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. One week later, Mayfield received his first official start for the Rams, as they took on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
Josh Allen’s Christmas gift to Bills O-line is totally legendary
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen provided an awesome gift to his offensive lineman for Christmas. When it comes to Christmas time in the sports world, attention is paid on what some of the top athletes give their teammates. For NFL quarterbacks, they spend some big bucks on their offensive linemen for the holidays. They are, after all, blocking defenders looking to get to the quarterback.
Kenny Pickett news sends Mason Rudolph back where he belongs on Steelers depth chart
With the return of Kenny Pickett on the horizon, Pittsburgh Steelers fans can rest assured that Mason Rudolph will be relegated back to where he belongs. Coming off a Week 14 loss at the hands of Mitch Trubisky, the Pittsburgh Steelers were faced with a choice: start Trubisky against the Carolina Panthers, or take a gamble on Mason Rudolph?
NFL best bets for Week 16 (Jaguars pull off upset, Steelers, Mike Tomlin keep covering)
There are just three weeks left in the 2022 regular season, and the BetSided team is still over .500 in our NFL best bets this season, going 31-28-2 so far. We have just two plays this week, but they are both on games with short spreads, so they should be very interesting to watch.
Alabama Football: No surprise Nick Saban proved naysayers wrong – again
Going back to at least last January, writing off Alabama football coach, Nick Saban has been a popular theme. The general assessment was Nick Saban was out of touch with the game of college football. Many reasons why were offered, the loudest being at Saban’s age he could no longer connect with teenage recruits.
Try not to cry watching Commanders’ Jeremy Reaves hear Pro Bowl news
Watch the emotional moment after Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves found out from head coach Ron Rivera that he made the Pro Bowl. For those who believe that players don’t care about making the Pro Bowl or not, you can officially put that argument to rest for good. On...
3 Cowboys fatal flaws that could come back to haunt them in the playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys are a relatively complete team poised to make a run in the postseason, but these flaws could be their undoing. Don’t look now Dallas Cowboys fans, but your hopes and dreams of being a competitive playoff team have finally arrived. While it’s been almost comical to see this team undo itself time and time again over the last decade-plus, they are a team right now that should strike fear in other NFC teams hoping to make a Super Bowl run.
How the Dolphins can make playoffs for first time since 2016, explained
The Miami Dolphins are in a good position to make it to the playoffs for the first time in six years. Here are their paths to a playoff berth. The Miami Dolphins have had quite the year. They brought in a new head coach in former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, McDaniel has coached Miami into one of the more dangerous offenses in the NFL.
5 dream Aaron Rodgers trades that would help the Packers too
If the Green Bay Packers want to move on and trade Aaron Rodgers, they need to help themselves as much as possible as they do so. Few things are as uncertain as what’s next for Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. There was talk about trading the back-to-back reigning NFL MVP last offseason but he ultimately ended up back with the team that drafted him back in 2005. That is not a certainty for the 2023 season, however.
YouTube TV awarded NFL Sunday Ticket starting in 2023
The Direct TV days of owning NFL Sunday Ticket are officially over and in three weeks, the satellite company will no longer host the game pass. The NFL announced today that the package has been sold to YouTube TV who will begin their broadcasts next season. Details of the deal have the subscription service paying $2 billion annually for the contract but it is not clear what all will be included. Will NFL RedZone continue to be broadcast or will there be a new iteration of that channel?
Ezekiel Elliott comments on Cowboys playoff berth will have fans hyped up
The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth in Week 15, but running back Ezekiel Elliott explains why the team isn’t celebrating. The Dallas Cowboys had a Week 15 performance they would like to forget. Despite taking a late 34-31 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cowboys lost 40-34 in overtime on a pick-six by safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Yet, the Cowboys were able to clinch a playoff spot after the New York Giants defeated the Washington Commanders 20-12 on Sunday Night Football.
Jaguars vs. Jets best NFL prop bets for Thursday Night Football (Back Garrett Wilson)
There are major playoff implications on Thursday night in the NFL, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets both in need of a win to truly keep their playoff hopes alive. The Jets are slight favorites in this game, but if you’re not sold on betting on a side,...
Absurd proposed Braves trade would be ludicrous for Atlanta
Losing Dansby Swanson has seemingly inspired one of the worst possible proposed Braves trades that you can imagine. The Atlanta Braves didn’t have the offseason they’d hoped for, most notably losing shortstop and hometown favorite Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs. But the organization, though they’ll miss Swanson, doesn’t seem too worried about the future. Vaughn Grissom is working to fill in at the position after his call-up this past season and the core of the roster is still locked up and intact.
NFL Week 16 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Saturday
The red-hot Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 16. The holiday season is here and that means the push for the playoffs is really heating up in the NFL. With tight races for division titles and postseason berths in both conferences, avoiding upsets is critical for teams who want to play football after Week 18.
Chicago Cubs dream lineup with Dansby Swanson in it
Here is what a Chicago Cubs lineup that includes Dansby Swanson could look like in 2023. With the news that the Chicago Cubs have inked free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal, some of the questions surrounding the franchise heading into next season were answered. Swanson becomes one of the new faces for the Wrigley Field faithful to cheer while also adding some potential pop to a Cubs lineup that was in need of a boost.
Bizarre job title for new Guardians coach hints at 2023 priorities
The Guardians have gone full corporate with their newest coaching job title, but it hints at what’s most important for 2023. A fancy job title is a clever way of making a job sound more glamorous or important than it is. For instance, “Facilites Management Technician” could simply be the same as “janitor”.
