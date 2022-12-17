ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Toy Extravaganza’ provides for hundreds of families ahead of Christmas

By Will Price
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Christmas come early for hundreds of kids at the Booker T. Washington Community Center on Saturday, as the Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church hosted their 2nd annual “Toy Extravaganza.”

The idea came from Asira Evans, the First Lady at the church, last year. She said she was overwhelmed with the turnout for the event this year.

“It is heartwarming and heart-fulfilling and amazing joy,” she said. “Every child wants to wake up Christmas morning to receive something awesome from Santa Claus, so we just wanted to be sure we can be a part of that, showing genuine love and cheer this holiday season.”

On top of the toys, there was also face-painting, an arts and crafts station and food for families to enjoy. Toys were given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Evans said preparation for the event took months.

“It’s a tedious job, but it needs more than one person. Everyone collectively coming together asking for donations from the community and businesses,” she said. “Donations are coming from everywhere.”

Evans said the event grew significantly from year one to year two– something she hopes continues as they move forward.

“We’re just looking to go bigger and bigger each year so that we can be a blessing to as many families as possible,” she said.

Anyone looking to donate can find more information on the church’s Facebook page.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

