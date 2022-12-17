Las Vegas Tripleheader 2nd Game: UNLV Drops First Game Of Season, 75-73, To San Francisco With Weak Finish Saturday; Attendance: 6,446

Read full article on original website
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Rebels face 11-1 Southern Miss on heels of tough loss
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles come to Las Vegas Thursday night to take on the UNLV Runnin' Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center. Tip-off is 7 p.m.
2news.com
Nevada Inks 16 to Open Early Signing Period
Nevada Football opened the early signing period by signing 16 student-athletes into the Pack. Wednesday's group of signees features 12 prep standouts and four incoming transfers. Together, the group represents seven different states, and features two signees who call Washoe County home. Linebacker Jackson LaDuke, a transfer from Oregon, is...
Las Vegas local scores over $120k with a jackpot at Rampart Casino
A Las Vegas local won over $120k at Rampart Casino this December in Summerlin. The local was playing the Lightning Link slots and got the jackpot.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $5.7 Million, This Quality Equestrian Estate on 2.25 Lush Acres Comes with The Ultimate Indoor Outdoor Living in Las Vegas, Nevada
4225 N Jensen Street Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 4225 N Jensen Street, Las Vegas, Nevada is a Hacienda-style home on 2.25 lush acres beaming with Spanish tile, rustic wood accents, archways, and multiple courtyards that allow for the ultimate year-round indoor outdoor living. This Home in Las Vegas offers 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4225 N Jensen Street, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished
A piece of Las Vegas's history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen's club got demolished.
Highlights: Alyssa Jackson, Vanden come from behind to defeat Democracy Prep (NV) at Tarkanian Classic
LAS VEGAS– Vanden showed off both mental and physical toughness on Monday to open the Tarkanian Classic in style. Alyssa Jackson scored 19 points and ran the show on both ends as the Vikings erased multiple double-digit deficits to defeat Democracy Prep (NV) 67-57. The Lady Vikes struggled to hit ...
Fox5 KVVU
John Mull’s Meats to be designated as historic site in city of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beloved Las Vegas business John Mull’s Meats is set to get even more recognition. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the...
8newsnow.com
Travelers flying out of Las Vegas finding cancelations ahead of midwestern storms
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Christmas spirit is turning into a travel nightmare for many. Wednesday would have been one of the last safe windows to travel before winter weather causes a whiteout across the midwest. However, some are finding themselves stranded in Las Vegas. “Maybe we won’t be home...
buckeyescoop.com
Nevada Nugget: First Wiseman On Team Happenings
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Nevadabuck checks in with a “Nugget” courtesy of the First Wiseman. Read more on the main board:. https://buckeyescoop.com/community/threads/first-wiseman-on-team-happenings-nugget.20570/
Mexico City-Born Restaurant La Popular Looks to Be Headed to the Palms
Building permit paperwork appears to reveal the upcoming restaurant’s home
Notorious Las Vegas Venue Becomes Sin City's Latest Implosion
Las Vegas regularly attracts huge numbers of tourists eager to enjoy the city's super-sized penchant for visual shows. Visual entertainment in Las Vegas comes in many forms. These include major entertainment performances such as Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio Resort & Casino, which is operated by MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report.
8newsnow.com
Iconic Las Vegas restaurant Peppermill celebrates 50th birthday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Located off Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive, the Peppermill restaurant is a testament to its time, still standing in its original location which was once surrounded by big-name casinos like the Stardust and the Riveria. The Peppermill opened its doors on Dec. 26, 1972,...
nevadabusiness.com
Daniel Joseph Chenin Awarded With 2022 American Institute of Architects Silver Medal for Nevada
Las Vegas, Nevada – Daniel Joseph Chenin, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C. was recognized with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2022 Silver Medal for the State of Nevada. Since 1995, the Silver Medal has been awarded by the AIA Nevada in recognition for the most distinguished service to the profession of architecture and acknowledgement of a significant body of work with lasting influence on the theory and practice of architecture in the state of Nevada.
jammin1057.com
37 States Prefer Beach Vacations; Not Nevada
Vacations are booked everyday to different parts of the world for culture enriching experiences, adventurous sight seeing and indulging on plates of food that you can’t make at home. The dream vacation looks different for everyone as warm and cold weather play a factor in travel destinations. Our friends...
Autoweek.com
No Cheap Seat: Wynn Las Vegas Offering $1 Million Ticket Package for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Most Formula 1 race fans figured that tickets prices for the inaugural F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix would be high. But Wynn Las Vegas is offering a next-level experience for the race weekend, schedule for Nov. 16-18, 2023. For $1 million—you read that right—Wynn will set you up with a ticket for yourself and five of your best friends.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Nevada
Just considering Nevada’s most crystal-clear swimming holes will make you appreciative of the pleasant temperatures that allow for outdoor swimming. Here are some of the top swimming spots in Nevada, ranging from swimming holes in hot springs (with temps between 90 and 100 degrees). We can help if you’re searching for the purest and clearest lakes in Nevada.
thecutoffnews.com
Famous parties from Las Vegas history
Stacker spotlighted 20 iconic parties and venues from Las Vegas history, from billionaire birthday parties to unique clubs. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished. “I can't forget that,” the person believed to be among the last to see Steven Koecher alive said about their conversation with the missing man 13 years later.
8newsnow.com
Director of NDOT steps down from position
Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada spends $25K …. A local nonprofit shared the issues it has been having with a rash of catalytic converter thefts over the past year. First Jewish person born in Las Vegas turns 90 years …. Ninty years ago, the first Jewish person was...
news3lv.com
Have you been a Las Vegas local since 2008? If so, you might remember the snow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Did you live in Las Vegas in 2008?. If you did, you might remember seeing some snow. On this day 14 years ago, Las Vegas and the surrounding desert became a winter wonderland thanks to a big snowstorm that swept across Southern Nevada. The official...
