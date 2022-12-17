Las Vegas Tripleheader 2nd Game: UNLV Drops First Game Of Season, 75-73, To San Francisco With Weak Finish Saturday; Attendance: 6,446

Las Vegas, Nevada – Daniel Joseph Chenin, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C. was recognized with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2022 Silver Medal for the State of Nevada. Since 1995, the Silver Medal has been awarded by the AIA Nevada in recognition for the most distinguished service to the profession of architecture and acknowledgement of a significant body of work with lasting influence on the theory and practice of architecture in the state of Nevada.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO