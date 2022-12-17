Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
kslnewsradio.com
Division of State History spreading awareness for Utah History Month in January
SALT LAKE CITY — In 2019, Utahs Division of State History created Utah History Month to draw attention to Utah’s history work happening across our state and to document and preserve that history. Utah is entering its’ 127th year of statehood next month and many Utah-culture related events...
ksub590.com
Veterans Remembered At Wreaths Across American Ceremonies
People across Southern Utah are remembering veterans. Hundreds of wreaths were laid across veteran's grave sites as a part of "Wreaths Across America" on Saturday. Speaking at Cedar City Cemetery, Council member R. Scott Phillips said Utahans would lay some of the two million wreaths being laid nationwide. Volunteers laid over 12 hundred wreaths at Ceder City Cemetery while Toquerville Cemetery received about another 125. Ceremonies were also held in Summit and Paragonah in Iron County.
890kdxu.com
You live in Southern Utah and your friends are jealous
By now you’ve learned almost no one in Southern Utah is from Southern Utah. Now and then you’ll find someone born and raised here or an occasional 2nd or 3rd generation native but it’s rare. For those who moved here from somewhere else, you know this is the time of year when you start to hear from friends and family across the USA. Why? Their daily temperature doesn’t have a second digit anymore.
ksl.com
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
kslnewsradio.com
Is your city one of Utah’s 33 healthy designations?
SALT LAKE CITY — Get Healthy Utah has released a list of 33 Utah cities and towns who have earned the Healthy Utah Community designation. To be on the list, leaders and programs within the city must make recognizable efforts for health. Specifically, Get Healthy Utah said the city...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Utah
It’s no secret that Utah is home to some of the best skiing and snowboarding in the world. From the steepest runs and magnificent powder to world-class terrain parks, Utah is a snow lover’s paradise. Ski resorts throughout the region are renowned for providing incredible experiences to all kinds of adventurers, from beginners to experts. From Sundance resort in the north to Snowbird near Salt Lake City, each destination offers something special that appeals to snow enthusiasts of every kind. But where is the snowiest place in Utah? Keep reading to find out!
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
If your house has 5 or more of these things, there's a good chance you're from Utah. These are the most requested businesses to open in St. George Utah.
5 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Utah that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
kslnewsradio.com
Free holiday meal available on Friday for Utahns in need
SALT LAKE CITY — Do you know a family in need of a Holiday meal? Direct them to Crossroads Urban Center. This Friday, Dec. 23, Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out baskets complete with turkeys and sides for families who need a holiday meal. Distributing at Rowland Hall...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah advocacy group offers ‘Pork Barrel Report’ outlining state spending
SALT LAKE CITY — Saying it wants to boost government accountability and transparency, the Utah Taxpayers Association (the Association) is out with its new spending report, “The Pork Barrel.”. They said they’ve compiled this information to highlight the growth in Utah government spending over the past five years....
Elko Daily Free Press
Assemblyman Ellison hospitalized in Utah
ELKO – Longtime Assemblyman and Elko County public official John Ellison is scheduled to be honored this week for his many years of service to the community, but family members report that he is hospitalized in Utah. Ellison was life-flighted to Ogden on Sunday. “As of right now, he...
upr.org
Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate
Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Nevada
If there’s one state that offers residents and visitors steady weather, it has to be Nevada. Temperatures are stable in the Silver State for most of the year, with a good dose of sunshine, relatively low humidity, and low precipitation. However, the story is not the same everywhere in Nevada. Some parts of the state can get frigidly cold. We’re talking as low as 28.5°F on some days! Located about 77 miles east of Eureka, NV, Ely is the coldest place in Nevada and, in fact, one of the coldest cities in the contiguous United States. This post details some interesting facts about Ely, including the history, population, and wildlife of this mountain city.
kslnewsradio.com
About a quarter of Utahns delay in buying partner’s Christmas presents
SALT LAKE CITY — One-in-four Utah men admit they wait until Christmas Eve to buy their partner’s presents. Smart coupon, promo codes and deal finder CouponBirds surveyed 3,150 respondents to find that over a quarter of men in Utah, or 26%, wait until Christmas Eve to complete their purchases of gifts for their partners.
kslnewsradio.com
Church announces sites for three previously announced temples
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the locations of three previously announced temples. The locations were announced for the Santiago West Chile Temple, the Cleveland Ohio Temple, and the Austin Texas Temple. Rendering of four new temples.
Opinion: Another reminder to prepare for Utah’s next big earthquake
A similar quake in Northern Utah could be among the deadliest disasters ever in the United States. The 6.4-magnitude quake that hit California on Tuesday should make everyone look around and imagine what their world would look like if something similar happened here.
KUTV
Utah lawmaker announces resignation weeks after winning re-election
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just weeks after cruising to re-election, a state lawmaker has announced he will resign his seat in the Utah House of Representatives. Rep. Adam Robertson (R-Provo) will step down effective January 1 due to growing demands at work, he told fellow House members in an email late Wednesday evening. He lists his employment as chief technology officer and co-founder at Fortem Technologies Inc., an airspace security and defense company based in Pleasant Grove.
Crumbl Cookies found in violation of child labor laws in 6 states
Crumbl Cookies, a Lindon, Utah-based franchise of cookie bakeries, has violated child labor regulations in six states, affecting 46 minor-aged workers, according to the U.S. Dept. of Labor.
kjzz.com
Arctic blast could impact Utahns' travel plans leading up to Christmas
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thousands of Utahns will travel by road or air for the holiday weekend. Most will find favorable road conditions and easy flights, depending on when they leave. Others could experience some challenges. An arctic blast of cold air will move through most of the...
KSLTV
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
