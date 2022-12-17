ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

ksub590.com

Veterans Remembered At Wreaths Across American Ceremonies

People across Southern Utah are remembering veterans. Hundreds of wreaths were laid across veteran's grave sites as a part of "Wreaths Across America" on Saturday. Speaking at Cedar City Cemetery, Council member R. Scott Phillips said Utahans would lay some of the two million wreaths being laid nationwide. Volunteers laid over 12 hundred wreaths at Ceder City Cemetery while Toquerville Cemetery received about another 125. Ceremonies were also held in Summit and Paragonah in Iron County.
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

You live in Southern Utah and your friends are jealous

By now you’ve learned almost no one in Southern Utah is from Southern Utah. Now and then you’ll find someone born and raised here or an occasional 2nd or 3rd generation native but it’s rare. For those who moved here from somewhere else, you know this is the time of year when you start to hear from friends and family across the USA. Why? Their daily temperature doesn’t have a second digit anymore.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Is your city one of Utah’s 33 healthy designations?

SALT LAKE CITY — Get Healthy Utah has released a list of 33 Utah cities and towns who have earned the Healthy Utah Community designation. To be on the list, leaders and programs within the city must make recognizable efforts for health. Specifically, Get Healthy Utah said the city...
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Utah

It’s no secret that Utah is home to some of the best skiing and snowboarding in the world. From the steepest runs and magnificent powder to world-class terrain parks, Utah is a snow lover’s paradise. Ski resorts throughout the region are renowned for providing incredible experiences to all kinds of adventurers, from beginners to experts. From Sundance resort in the north to Snowbird near Salt Lake City, each destination offers something special that appeals to snow enthusiasts of every kind. But where is the snowiest place in Utah? Keep reading to find out!
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Utah that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Free holiday meal available on Friday for Utahns in need

SALT LAKE CITY — Do you know a family in need of a Holiday meal? Direct them to Crossroads Urban Center. This Friday, Dec. 23, Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out baskets complete with turkeys and sides for families who need a holiday meal. Distributing at Rowland Hall...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah advocacy group offers ‘Pork Barrel Report’ outlining state spending

SALT LAKE CITY — Saying it wants to boost government accountability and transparency, the Utah Taxpayers Association (the Association) is out with its new spending report, “The Pork Barrel.”. They said they’ve compiled this information to highlight the growth in Utah government spending over the past five years....
UTAH STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Assemblyman Ellison hospitalized in Utah

ELKO – Longtime Assemblyman and Elko County public official John Ellison is scheduled to be honored this week for his many years of service to the community, but family members report that he is hospitalized in Utah. Ellison was life-flighted to Ogden on Sunday. “As of right now, he...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
upr.org

Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate

Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Nevada

If there’s one state that offers residents and visitors steady weather, it has to be Nevada. Temperatures are stable in the Silver State for most of the year, with a good dose of sunshine, relatively low humidity, and low precipitation. However, the story is not the same everywhere in Nevada. Some parts of the state can get frigidly cold. We’re talking as low as 28.5°F on some days! Located about 77 miles east of Eureka, NV, Ely is the coldest place in Nevada and, in fact, one of the coldest cities in the contiguous United States. This post details some interesting facts about Ely, including the history, population, and wildlife of this mountain city.
NEVADA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

About a quarter of Utahns delay in buying partner’s Christmas presents

SALT LAKE CITY — One-in-four Utah men admit they wait until Christmas Eve to buy their partner’s presents. Smart coupon, promo codes and deal finder CouponBirds surveyed 3,150 respondents to find that over a quarter of men in Utah, or 26%, wait until Christmas Eve to complete their purchases of gifts for their partners.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Church announces sites for three previously announced temples

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the locations of three previously announced temples. The locations were announced for the Santiago West Chile Temple, the Cleveland Ohio Temple, and the Austin Texas Temple. Rendering of four new temples.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah lawmaker announces resignation weeks after winning re-election

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just weeks after cruising to re-election, a state lawmaker has announced he will resign his seat in the Utah House of Representatives. Rep. Adam Robertson (R-Provo) will step down effective January 1 due to growing demands at work, he told fellow House members in an email late Wednesday evening. He lists his employment as chief technology officer and co-founder at Fortem Technologies Inc., an airspace security and defense company based in Pleasant Grove.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Arctic blast could impact Utahns' travel plans leading up to Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thousands of Utahns will travel by road or air for the holiday weekend. Most will find favorable road conditions and easy flights, depending on when they leave. Others could experience some challenges. An arctic blast of cold air will move through most of the...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

4,000 customers without power in Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

