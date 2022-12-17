Read full article on original website
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Makes First Pro Bowl; DT Grady Jarrett Snubbed?
The NFL released its initial Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night - and right guard Chris Lindstrom is slated to be the Atlanta Falcons' lone representative. It marks the first Pro Bowl for the 25-year-old Lindstrom, who's been one of the league's premiere offensive linemen throughout the season. Lindstrom, a first-round...
Dak’s Cowboys To Pick New QB in NFL Draft?
FRISCO - On the one hand, the Dallas Cowboys view their roster as being "loaded'' and "Super Bowl-ready,'' though only time - and maybe the signing of a soon-healthy Odell Beckham Jr. - will tell. On the other hand, the realities of the salary cap, injuries and roster-churning can make...
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 16 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve, Saturday. Moments ago, wide receiver Davante Adams looked ahead to this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and discussed the franchise's state. You can watch the entire...
Former SDSU, NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies At 31
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old. Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.
Josh Or Mahomes: Which QB Would You ‘Start a Franchise With’?
Let's enter a fantasy world. You just became an NFL owner. (Congrats, you're a billionaire!) The league is opening up every single player on every single roster to a draft. You are about to build an NFL franchise from scratch, and you are almost certainly taking a quarterback. Who do...
Jadeveon Clowney Ruled out for Saints Game, John Johnson III Status Updated
Cleveland Browns will be down defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in week 16 action against the New Orleans Saints. Clowney remains in concussion protocol after getting banged up against the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, John Johnson III is questionable to play with a thigh injury. This will be the fourth game that...
NFL Draft Profile: Kenderick Duncan, Safety, Louisville Cardinals
Jalen Hurts Out vs. Cowboys, Gardner Minshew Will Step In. By Ed Kracz Sports Illustrated Philadelphia Eagles News, Analysis and More.
Alternate Pro Bowl Selection Is Testament To Texans RB Dameon Pierce
HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce's season is over due to a foot injury he sustained during the Houston Texans' Week 14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But there is a small chance that the rookie running back from Florida could return to the field one last time. Pierce was one...
Darrin Simmons Reveals Tampa’s Tell On Blown Fake Punt
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back and current Buccaneer Giovani Bernard took all the blame for the fumbled fake punt that helped spark Cincinnati's 34-23 win this past Sunday. Yet, Darrin Simmons saw it a bit differently. The Bengals special teams coordinator appeared on 700 WLW's Bengals Line this...
Brrrrrrrrr: Bear Weather Coming Saturday Against Bills
The forecast for so-called "Bear weather" Saturday at Soldier Field against Buffalo might seem intriguing to Justin Fields. Then again, Fields is tied for the NFL lead with Matt Ryan at 15 fumbles, so cold with sub-zero wind chill isn't exactly conducive to handling the football safely. Can it be worse than the constant downpour they played the season opener in, though?
NFL Enters Dangerous Territory With Alex Highsmith Pro Bowl Snub
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers earned two Pro Bowl selections, but one of them hasn't played most of the season? Don't get it wrong, T.J. Watt is one of the most dominant figures in sports, but the man across from him deserved his recognition this season and was denied it.
Two Extreme Dolphins Playoff Scenarios
The Miami Dolphins still hold a playoff position despite their current three-game losing streak, and their playoff outlook can go from one extreme to another depending on what happens in their next two games. The Dolphins will next face the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, followed by a game...
Ravens — Falcons Week 16 Predictions
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are the overwhelming favorite to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 even if Lamar Jackson doesn't play. Analysis: "There are various scenarios where the Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a victory. There is also a sense of urgency after last week's dismal showing in Cleveland. If Jackson can play, the Ravens should be able to run away from the Falcons. If he is sidelined again, they might have to eke out a victory."
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
Sports don’t stop for the holidays, with a full slate of matchups on the docket this week. The college basketball and NBA seasons are heating up, while the NFL campaign enters its final stretch. With so many exciting contests on this week’s schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.
Bengals Player Power Rankings: Joe Burrow Leads The Way As Injuries Impact Top 10
The Bengals beat the Buccaneers after trailing 17-0 in the first half, bringing their record 10-4 and putting them in a good position to win the AFC North. Here are our Bengals player power rankings for Week 16:. Cincinnati travels to New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for...
Eight Eagles Land on Pro Bowl Team, Nine Others Named Alternates
Eight Eagles were named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday night. There are always snubs, even for a team that has the best record in the NFC by a wide margin at 13-1, even for a team that was the first to wrap up a playoff spot and is on the brink of winning the NFC East and clinching a first-round playoff bye and having home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
‘Goofy Game!’ Where’s Michael Gallup? Kellen Moore Takes Cowboys Blame
The Dallas Cowboys let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as they lost 40-34 in overtime. ... all in all, a "goofy game,'' as coordinator Kellen Moore put in. Indeed, with Dak Prescott having his way through the air (256 yards and three touchdowns), there...
How the Jets Can Defeat Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence
The difference between Jacksonville's quarterback Trevor Lawrence on game film from last season to this season is noticeable. Jaguars' first-year Head Coach Doug Pederson is the difference. On Thursday night, the Jets will get to experience this differences firsthand, as Jacksonville visits MetLife Stadium. Pederson has done a good job...
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against Detroit
When the schedule first came out, it looked like this week's game against the Detroit Lions would be an easy win for the Carolina Panthers. Boy, have the Lions proved a lot of people wrong by rattling off six wins in their last seven games to draw them to an even 7-7 mark with just three weeks left in the regular season.
