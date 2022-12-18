ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

ASU women's basketball finishes non-conference with win over Prairie View A&M

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
Offense came slowly but then flooded out with five players scoring in double figures for the Arizona State women’s basketball team. The Sun Devils commanded both ends and won 82-67 over Prairie View A&M Saturday at Desert Financial Arena.

It marked the end of a three-game losing skid for the Sun Devils (7-4) and a momentum boost as the team prepares for the upcoming Pac-12 play. Prairie View A&M (3-7) dropped all three games against Pac-12 programs in its non-conference slate.

“What you saw today was just us finishing the job,” ASU head coach Natasha Adair said. “We talked about defense, we talked about rebounding and the extra effort plays. We talked about doing whatever it takes, but doing it together.”

ASU controlled the boards in both halves and finished with a 50-33 edge over Prairie View A&M. It also helped with Meg Newman tallying a double-double and Treasure Hunt following close behind with nine rebounds.

The Sun Devils shot 42.4 percent with 28 field goals on 66 attempts and were stellar at the line with 21 points off 25 attempts.

After playing with seven available players last week at Stephen F. Austin, the Sun Devils received a boost with 10 players available. Isadora Sousa and Imogen Greenslade remain day-to-day. Journey Thompson was slotted in as the starting power forward after missing the last game with an injury.

Key plays

ASU found its offensive rhythm near the end of the second quarter and it translated into defense. Prairie View A&M was unable to make any field goals for over three minutes while ASU went on a 6-0 run.

To end the first half, Jaddan Simmons converted her steal into a great passing play with Treasure Hunt and Tatum Settelmyer before flipping over to Newman at the wing with 15 seconds left for a 40-34.

ASU didn’t surrender the lead gained in the first half and carried over a stronger defense in the second half. Journey Thompson made key plays in the second half including a block at the rim off TaMiracle Taylor at 8:45 in the fourth quarter.

Standout performers

Meg Newman was one rebound shy of a double-double following the first half. Newman was instrumental in ASU’s second-quarter comeback to take control with eight points and seven rebounds. Newman’s 18 rebounds were the most since Ja’Tavia Tapley’s total vs. BYU in 2019.

Treasure Hunt had an impressive showing during the third quarter with two 3-pointers and eight points. Hunt led the team with a season-high 22 points.

Journey Thompson added pressure defensively in her return to the lineup with two blocks and two steals, along with 11 points.

They said it

“I’ve always been kind of a daredevil and I didn’t lose that when I had knee surgery apparently.” -ASU forward Meg Newman on getting 18 rebounds.

“What makes it so exciting is the players that I have with me. I’ll go to war with them any day and any time. It doesn’t matter who, doesn’t matter where. As long as we are prepared and play hard for 40 minutes, we will put ourselves in a position to win against anyone, so I am excited.” -ASU head coach Natasha Adair on Pac-12 play starting.

“Having 10 people, it’s really great. When people get tired because they are going their hardest, there’s other people that are coming in for them. I feel like today was just a win and we all needed everyone who was there.” -ASU forward Treasure Hunt on returning most of the injured players.

The Sun Devils will take time off from playing before starting its Pac-12 play in Tucson against Arizona on December 29 at 6 p.m.

