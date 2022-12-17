Blue Jackets fall short in the third, fall to Boston Bruins for winless trip

BOSTON ― The level of opposition has picked up, the Blue Jackets’ offense has dried up and the third period has become a trouble spot after the past two games were ripped away in the final frame.

The latest occurrence was Saturday afternoon, when the Boston Bruins improved to 16-0-2 at TD Garden by turning a 2-1 lead into a comfortable 4-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on two goals 19 seconds apart in the third by Taylor Hall and Tomas Nosek. It was the third straight loss for the Blue Jackets, who finished a road trip 0-3-0 despite some encouraging spans.

“I’m so disappointed for (the team),” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen. “There’s been several games here we’ve put a lot of really good minutes in, and it’s a couple moments that hurt us. That’s the frustrating part, because you’re pouring a lot into these games and not getting any result. So, it’s too bad.”

Hall, David Pastrnak and David Krejci contributed a goal and assist each to lead the Bruins (24-4-2), who made Jeremy Swayman’s 31-save performance stand up. Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine scored power play goals for the Blue Jackets (10-18-2), who got 35 saves from rookie goalie Daniil Tarasov in the loss.

Columbus was outscored by the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Bruins on the road trip by a combined 12-3 margin. That was after scoring 13 goals combined in three games before leaving Nationwide Arena.

“It’s not the easiest road trip you can have in the league,” Laine said. “We’ve just got to find a way to produce 5-on-5.”

Here’s a breakdown:

Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins takeaways

Who unplugged the goal light?

The Blue Jackets have been held to two-or-fewer goals in 15 of their first 30 games, which is five more times than that happened in the same stretch to open last season. They’re struggling most against good teams with experienced defensemen and stifling defensive systems, and while that isn’t exactly a surprise, it is a reason they’re unable to surge ahead in a lot of tight games.

Playoff caliber teams are the ones looming largest in the Blue Jackets’ path to rejoining the playoff conversation within the next few years, so figuring out how to generate more scoring chances and goals against them, especially at even strength, is critical.

“We need to score more goals to win,” said Jenner, who tied it 1-1 in the second with a beautiful backhand under the crossbar from close range. “In this league, we’ve got to help our goalies out to put a few more in the net and we weren’t able to do it enough on this trip.”

Power play experimentation halted

Going with five forwards on the top power-play unit wasn’t something the Blue Jackets were interested in doing against the Bruins, who have dangerous penalty-killing forwards.

The idea of having no defensemen against a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush for Bergeron and Marchand is enough to keep NHL coaches awake, so defenseman Marcus Bjork returned to the point on the top unit at practice Friday. He stayed there during the game, which meant Johnny Gaudreau went back to the right wing.

Prior to a game Thursday in Tampa, Gaudreau ran the point during power play practice at the morning skate and rookie Kent Johnson was promoted to the top unit on the right side. That moved Bjork to the point on the second unit and bumped defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov off the power play entirely.

“I like it when we have the puck,” Larsen said of the five-forward look with Gaudreau quarterbacking out top. “It’s just when we’re defending a 2-on-1. There’s the other side of it, right? (Gaudreau’s) confident. He’s done it a little bit in Calgary. When he’s got the puck, I feel very good that he’s got the puck.”

Columbus only had one power play to try out the new look in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning and didn’t do much with it. The Blue Jackets also struggled to gain the zone and get the 1-3-1 set up.

Going with Bjork at the point on the top unit worked out well against the Bruins, who took six penalties and put the Blue Jackets on the power play five times (2 for 5). Bjork assisted Laine’s first power-play goal of the season and helped defend against a couple of shorthanded rushes for Boston.

Sillinger may have injury

Cole Sillinger only played one shift in the third period and it sounds like a health issue is the reason.

Sillinger was hit by former Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno with about four minutes left in the second and took another open-ice hit late in that period from Pastrnak that wasn’t counted as an official hit by the NHL stat crew.

The 19-year old center tried to give it a go for a shift early in the third, but wasn’t used again. Jack Roslovic skated a couple shifts in Sillinger’s spot with rookies Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko, but Larsen mostly just shortened his rotation to three forward lines.

Sillinger’s status is something to monitor in the next couple days.

If he’s out, the Blue Jackets will likely call up Brendan Gaunce or another center from the Cleveland Monsters to address their shortage down the middle. An injury to any of the top four centers ―Jenner, Roslovic, Sillinger or Sean Kuraly ― would further expose the absences of versatile forwards Justin Danforth (shoulder surgery) and Alexandre Texier, who’s playing in Switzerland.

Tarasov gets the nod over Merzlikins

Merzlikins started the first game of the road trip in a 4-0 loss at the Florida Panthers and then ceded the net to Tarasov for the past two against the Lightning and Bruins.

Joonas Korpisalo’s lower-body injury created a goaltending vacancy that was initially filled by rookie Jet Greaves, who backed up Merzlikins in the Blue Jackets’ 6-5 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings last Sunday in Columbus. Greaves was sent back to the Monsters on Monday in exchange for Tarasov, who’s split this season between Columbus and Cleveland.

Tarasov got the nod Thursday in Tampa, keeping the Blue Jackets close until the third, but that wasn’t the only reason he got another game. Merzlikins' ongoing struggles probably factored into it, but Larsen also wanted to Tarasov face another top team.

“It’s the whole body of work,” Larsen said. “It’s not just off one game. Daniil’s been pretty good. It’s a tough decision, but this is a pretty good lineup for him to face (in this game).”

The 6-foot-5 rookie impressed again. He made a number of high-difficulty stops, played with his calm style amid fevered attacks by the Bruins and again kept his team close until a powerful team finally broke it open in the third.

“I think everybody sees it,” Larsen said. “His demeanor carries right over to the ice. It’s just how he is, and I think he reads the play very well. He uses his size very well. Generally, his rebound control is excellent. He’s a young guy cutting his teeth, too, and we have a lot of them. He’s another guy you want to see how he handles these situations.”

Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins notes

— Boston held a pregame celebration for captain Patrice Bergeron, who reached 1,000 career points with an assist Nov. 21 on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bergeron is the fourth Bruins player to reach that career milestone.

— The Bruins had a 14-game home winning streak to open the season, which sparked their 15-0-2 mark at TD Garden coming into the game. That 17-game home point streak to open the season is the longest for Boston since going 13-0-4 on home ice for a 17-game streak in 2019-20. The win helped the Bruins improve to 11-4-2 all-time on home ice against the Blue Jackets.

— Eric Robinson returned to the Columbus lineup after missing the game Thursday in Tampa due to illness. Robinson returned to his usual spot at left wing on the fourth line, replacing Liam Foudy. Jenner also played in his spot at center of the first line, logging the most ice time among all forwards in the game (21:32) after staying off the ice Friday for maintenance during a practice at Boston University’s Agganis Arena.

Quotable: Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins

“I think something that’s important is that we’re all going through it together, our ups and our downs. The biggest thing for myself and the whole team is just not to get too high and not to get too down on yourself. We still have 50-plus games left and that’s a lot of hockey, right? It’s a lot of time to build and develop chemistry and trust with each other. Every day’s a new day to get better.”

— Sillinger on dealing with a losing record as one of the youngest teams in the NHL.

“You’re allowed to win games 2-1. You don’t have to fill the net every night and win 6-5. Those are the games you have to find a way to grind it out. Be patient.”

— Larsen on costly turnovers that turned a 1-1 game after two periods Thursday in Tampa into a 4-1 loss for the Blue Jackets.

“I could’ve had six, seven goals on this trip. I just didn’t get the bounces. Could go post and in, but post and out a couple times and I had multiple looks to get some goals, but it just wasn’t my trip and couldn’t figure it out. But I’ll keep working on it.”

— Laine on his poor luck with hitting multiple posts and crossbars with shots during the road trip.

“As long as somebody scores on the power play, that’s good for us. Now it happened to be me and I’m obviously happy about it, but it’s not going to warm my heart too much after this kind of game. But you’ve just got to take the positives out of this game and move on.”

— Laine on scoring his first power play goal of the season.

Columbus Blue Jackets lineup at Boston Bruins

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau – Boone Jenner – Gustav Nyquist

Yegor Chinakhov – Jack Roslovic – Patrik Laine

Kent Johnson – Cole Sillinger – Kirill Marchenko

Eric Robinson – Sean Kuraly – Mathieu Olivier

Defensemen

Vladislav Gavrikov – Marcus Bjork

Tim Berni – Erik Gudbranson

Jake Christiansen – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: F Liam Foudy, F Carson Meyer, D Gavin Bayreuther

Injury/illness: D Zach Werenski (shoulder), F Justin Danforth (shoulder), D Jake Bean (shoulder), D Adam Boqvist (broken foot), D Nick Blankenburg (broken ankle/high-ankle sprain), F Jakub Voracek (concussion), G Joonas Korpisalo (lower body).

Up next for the Columbus Blue Jackets

A quick trip home to face the Dallas Stars on Monday at Nationwide Arena precedes another two-game trip to Philadelphia and Chicago going into the NHL’s holiday break.

