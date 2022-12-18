Read full article on original website
RockfordScanner.com : Accident In Loves Park
At approximately 6:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to N Perryville Road and Harlem Road in Loves Park for reports of a auto accident. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Avoid the area or expect possible delays.
RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Rockford
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions.
Rockford Paranormal Files: Possible Rockford Mothman Sighting Near the Airport in early 2022
I read some of your posts on facebook about the Rockford Mothman. In (edited 2022) my friend and I were driving along the airport and had our own terrifying experience!. I recall it being around 11 pm and we were driving along the side of the airport. (Edit: South side)
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting a bad accident in Boone County
Sources are reporting a bad accident in Boone County. It happened around 1:15 pm near Marengo and Poplar Grove rd. Initial reports are saying that there is a 2 vehicle accident. Heavy damages to the vehicles involved. Extrication was needed and our good friends at. Boone County FD #2 completed...
RockfordScanner.com : Semi On Fire On I-90
At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to I-90, MM 11.5 in the eastbound lanes, for a semi on fire. It’s unknown at this time if this was the result of a accident. The driver was reported to be out of the vehicle and not injured. Avoid...
Three Separate Shootings Reported in a Violent Rockford Weekend
The Rockford Police Department has released details of three different shooting incidents that happened over the weekend. Shooting at Stop-N-Go on Charles Street on Saturday. According to a press release, the shootings began early on Saturday morning (12/17) at 12:25 am when two individuals in a grey sedan attempted to rob the driver of an SUV at the Stop-N-Go on Charles Street.
RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area for a bit.
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of SPRING CREEK RD & CHURCHVIEW. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the...
Rockford man, 25, critically injured in car-to-car shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 25-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after police say a car pulled up alongside him and opened fire Saturday afternoon. According to Rockford Police, the victim was on N. Main and Auburn when a gray sedan pulled up alongside his SUV and the suspect began firing. Police became involved […]
Rockford teens claim they were kidnapped, charged with filing false report
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two 18-year-old Rockford women, Jelaya Brinson and Tiajia Friar, have been charged with filing a false police report after claiming they were kidnapped. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the area of E. State Street and Prospect Street around 1:05 a.m. on November 12th for a reported kidnapping. Brinson […]
Rollover accident at Charles Street and South Mulford Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A rollover crash caused some delays at a busy Rockford intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at Charles Street and South Mulford, involving a Ford pickup and an SUV. The truck ended up on its side. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene, investigating. Details […]
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Injuries, At An Accident Scene on the East Side
It happened around 11:30 am near Perryville and Newburg. Initial reports are saying there are 3 people reporting injuries. Unknown on the severity of the injuries.
Woman shoots, wounds robbery suspect at Rockford Stop-N-Go
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 21-year-old suspect was seriously injured after a robbery victim opened fire at him on Saturday. According to Rockford Police, around 12:25 a.m. suspects of a gray sedan robbed the driver of a blue SUV at the gas station, located at 2211 Charles Street. A female passenger of the […]
RockfordScanner.com: A Big F.U. to FB Scammers
Recently Facebook has been getting nailed by scammers. We tightened down the moderation keyword list, to try to stop this on our FB page. Sadly, it is still ongoing. So we are going to tighten down the spam keyword filter even more. Your comments will be held in moderation,. UNTIL...
Altoona homicide suspects plead not guilty
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people charged with homicide after an Altoona man was found dead in April plead not guilty. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents show 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. enters not guilty pleas. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents also show 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona enters not guilty pleas.
Two Rockford teens injured in shooting, police find 4 guns in house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said two teens were shot in an incident on Sunday night in which officers ultimately recovered four handguns. According to police, at 7:45 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was picked up in the 1400 block of Overdene Avenue and dropped off at a local hospital with life-threatening gun shot wounds. […]
Hit-and-run suspect found at workplace, smelling of intoxicants, MPD reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers used the license plate number on a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon to track down the suspect and arrest her at her workplace. According to an MPD statement, officers found the plate when they were called around 4 p.m....
Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. According to its statement, Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, died in connection with the fire, which occurred Friday afternoon. Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene, while Benoit died later at a local hospital, the medical examiner noted. The causes and manners of their deaths are still being determined.
Dead Wisconsin Woman Found In Car Parked At Mall For Two Days
In a strange chain of events, after two days of being parked at a mall, this poor Wisconsin woman was found dead in her vehicle. How Does Someone Not Notice Something Strange In Mall Parking Lot?. I'm kind of baffled by this whole situation. In this day and age, people...
Ill. man allegedly hits woman, wouldn’t let her leave Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man is accused of striking a woman and refusing to let her leave a downtown Madison hotel room early Friday morning. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators that she recently met the 35-year-old suspect on a social media dating app and came from out of state to see the Illinois man in Madison.
