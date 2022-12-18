ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident In Loves Park

At approximately 6:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to N Perryville Road and Harlem Road in Loves Park for reports of a auto accident. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Avoid the area or expect possible delays.
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Rockford

Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Rockford
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Semi On Fire On I-90

At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to I-90, MM 11.5 in the eastbound lanes, for a semi on fire. It's unknown at this time if this was the result of a accident. The driver was reported to be out of the vehicle and not injured.
97ZOK

Three Separate Shootings Reported in a Violent Rockford Weekend

The Rockford Police Department has released details of three different shooting incidents that happened over the weekend. Shooting at Stop-N-Go on Charles Street on Saturday. According to a press release, the shootings began early on Saturday morning (12/17) at 12:25 am when two individuals in a grey sedan attempted to rob the driver of an SUV at the Stop-N-Go on Charles Street.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area for a bit.

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of SPRING CREEK RD & CHURCHVIEW. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Injuries, At An Accident Scene on the East Side

It happened around 11:30 am near Perryville and Newburg. Initial reports are saying there are 3 people reporting injuries. Unknown on the severity of the injuries.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: A Big F.U. to FB Scammers

Recently Facebook has been getting nailed by scammers. We tightened down the moderation keyword list, to try to stop this on our FB page. Sadly, it is still ongoing. So we are going to tighten down the spam keyword filter even more. Your comments will be held in moderation.
WEAU-TV 13

Altoona homicide suspects plead not guilty

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people charged with homicide after an Altoona man was found dead in April plead not guilty. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents show 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. enters not guilty pleas. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents also show 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona enters not guilty pleas.
ALTOONA, WI
nbc15.com

Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. According to its statement, Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, died in connection with the fire, which occurred Friday afternoon. Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene, while Benoit died later at a local hospital, the medical examiner noted. The causes and manners of their deaths are still being determined.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Ill. man allegedly hits woman, wouldn’t let her leave Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man is accused of striking a woman and refusing to let her leave a downtown Madison hotel room early Friday morning. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators that she recently met the 35-year-old suspect on a social media dating app and came from out of state to see the Illinois man in Madison.
MADISON, WI

