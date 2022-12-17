Read full article on original website
Related
Giants sign three-time Pro Bowler to active roster
Landon Collins' days rising from the Giants practice squad appear to be over. The team will sign the eighth-year hybrid defender to its active roster ahead of its Week 16 game against the Vikings, Brian Daboll said. The Giants have used Collins sparingly in three games this season, but they...
Former Broncos Super Bowl-winning RB Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Hillman’s family announced his passing Thursday morning. Former teammates Orlando Franklin and Derek Wolfe, respectively, said the five-year NFL veteran entered hospice care this week after a bout with liver cancer and pneumonia. The Broncos drafted Hillman in the third round out of San Diego State in 2012. The...
Colts to start Nick Foles in Week 16
For a second straight year, Nick Foles will make his first start of the season in Week 16. A year after a Bears one-off, the former Super Bowl MVP will move into the Colts’ starting lineup. Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday that Foles will take the reins in the team’s...
Titans sign QB Joshua Dobbs off Lions’ practice squad
This move follows the Bears’ signing of Tim Boyle late last month. Tennessee’s Dobbs move casts more doubt on Ryan Tannehill‘s Week 16 availability. The fourth-year Titans starter aggravated his ankle injury last week, and although he returned to the Chargers game not too long after going down, he is believed to be facing an uphill battle to play this week.
Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert from IR
After having to wait longer than expected, the Eagles will have their top tight end available for Week 16. The team announced on Tuesday that Dallas Goedert has been activated from IR. Philadelphia designated him for return last week, leading to the expectation that he would be able to suit...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Commanders DE Chase Young to return in Week 16
Activated from the Commanders’ reserve/PUP list weeks ago, Chase Young has seen his long-awaited return from a severe knee injury delayed. But the wait appears to be over. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year will make his season debut Saturday, Ron Rivera said. Young has been out since mid-November 2021, being sidelined by an ACL tear and other knee damage. Washington has played it carefully with Young and managed to crawl from a 1-4 hole into the playoff picture without him, but the third-year defensive end’s return will undoubtedly boost the Commanders’ pass rush.
LOOK: LSU Signees Pushing For Desmond Ricks, Using Social Media
Newest Tigers pushing for the 5-star cornerback via social media, hoping to add to an already loaded recruiting class.
Eagles to start Gardner Minshew in Week 16
Jalen Hurts ' shoulder injury will lead to the MVP candidate missing at least one game. Nick Sirianni said Thursday the plan is for the Eagles to start backup Gardner Minshew against the Cowboys. The former Jaguars starter whom the Eagles acquired via trade last year, Minshew has made two...
Titans place OL Dillon Radunz on IR
The Titans are bracing for bad news surrounding their starting QB, but the team had some other injuries to deal with Wednesday. Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com (via Twitter) reports that Tennessee has placed offensive lineman Dillon Radunz on injured reserve. Radunz suffered a torn ACL on Sunday, according to Paul...
Vikings sign former first-round QB to practice squad
This deal makes Minnesota the seventh franchise which Rosen has been a member of in his relatively brief NFL career. The 10th overall pick in 2018, his time in Arizona only lasted one season. That campaign saw him put up underwhelming numbers (55.2% completion percentage, 11:14 touchdown-to-interception ratio) as the Cardinals finished at the bottom of the NFL.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers shoulder injury, could miss multiple games
The Eagles are the 15th team since the 1970 merger to start 13-1. Their September win over the Vikings currently gives them a three-game lead in the NFC’s home-field advantage race. This would allow for caution regarding injured players, and Jalen Hurts‘ status has now come up on this front.
Bengals DE Sam Hubbard facing multi-week absence
The Bengals have won six straight games and now sit atop the AFC North after the weekend’s action, but their defense will be missing a key player for the immediate future. Defensive end Sam Hubbard suffered a calf injury, and is now expected to miss multiple weeks (Twitter link via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network).
NFL nixes early HC interview period; will not apply Rooney Rule to interim hires
Around this time last year, teams with head-coaching vacancies were permitted interview candidates on other staffs. Those interviews could take place during the final two weeks of the regular season, but the guinea pig franchise here — the Jaguars — encountered mixed results regarding early interview summons. The...
Jerry Jones backs off Odell Beckham Jr. signing proclamation
Twists keep coming in the Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. saga. Days after proclaiming the free-agent wide receiver would join the Cowboys, Jerry Jones is backing off. This lengthy courtship has gone from the Cowboys being the runaway favorites to rumblings of OBJ’s health scuttling a deal to Jones being OK with Beckham’s playoffs-only plan to now the owner indicating time is slipping away regarding a deal.
Steelers Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris dies at 72
Former Steelers running back Franco Harris, a Hall of Famer who helped Pittsburgh win four Super Bowls during the 1970s, has died. He was 72. While Harris is best remembered for authoring perhaps the NFL’s signature play — 1972’s “Immaculate Reception” — he finished his career third on the all-time rushing list and was one of the most celebrated players of his era. The Associated Press confirms Harris died in his sleep overnight; no cause of death was provided.
Ravens add G John Simpson to practice squad
Simpson is in his third season in the NFL. After a rookie season that saw him play here and there on the Raiders line, Simpson started every game for Las Vegas at left guard last year. Simpson started only the first two games of the season for the Raiders this season before being demoted to a backup role for both guard spots.
Giants waive LB Tae Crowder
A 17-game starter last season and a full-time defender to start the 2022 campaign, Tae Crowder is now on the waiver wire. The Giants cut the third-year linebacker Tuesday. This continues a quick tumble for the former seventh-round success story. The Giants benched Crowder in Week 10 and, after not...
Jim Irsay assures Colts GM Chris Ballard will return in 2023; Jim Harbaugh on HC radar?
Several teams have disappointed this season, and the Colts are near the top of that list. They have gone from a team that led the NFL with seven Pro Bowlers last season to one with a 4-10-1 squad that just blew an NFL-record 33-point lead. The Colts have already fired...
Ryan Tannehill unlikely to play in Week 16
Tennessee’s starting quarterback aggravated his ankle injury in Los Angeles, leaving the field on a cart Sunday. Although the 11th-year passer returned to action at less than 100%, his status is very much in doubt for Week 16. Tannehill is facing an uphill battle to suit up against the Texans on Christmas Eve, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com notes (video link).
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 0