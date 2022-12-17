Activated from the Commanders’ reserve/PUP list weeks ago, Chase Young has seen his long-awaited return from a severe knee injury delayed. But the wait appears to be over. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year will make his season debut Saturday, Ron Rivera said. Young has been out since mid-November 2021, being sidelined by an ACL tear and other knee damage. Washington has played it carefully with Young and managed to crawl from a 1-4 hole into the playoff picture without him, but the third-year defensive end’s return will undoubtedly boost the Commanders’ pass rush.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 HOURS AGO