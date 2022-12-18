Read full article on original website
SEPR
4d ago
MacNamara said crime is down. A shooting yesterday. A shooting today, both with injuries. It sure doesn’t seem like crime is down😳
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident In Loves Park
At approximately 6:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to N Perryville Road and Harlem Road in Loves Park for reports of a auto accident. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Avoid the area or expect possible delays. Welcome to Rockford Scanner,. The area’s favorite entertainment website!...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Rockford
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Rockford teens claim they were kidnapped, charged with filing false report
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two 18-year-old Rockford women, Jelaya Brinson and Tiajia Friar, have been charged with filing a false police report after claiming they were kidnapped. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the area of E. State Street and Prospect Street around 1:05 a.m. on November 12th for a reported kidnapping. Brinson […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting a bad accident in Boone County
Sources are reporting a bad accident in Boone County. It happened around 1:15 pm near Marengo and Poplar Grove rd. Initial reports are saying that there is a 2 vehicle accident. Heavy damages to the vehicles involved. Extrication was needed and our good friends at. Boone County FD #2 completed...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Semi On Fire On I-90
At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to I-90, MM 11.5 in the eastbound lanes, for a semi on fire. It’s unknown at this time if this was the result of a accident. The driver was reported to be out of the vehicle and not injured. Avoid...
Three Separate Shootings Reported in a Violent Rockford Weekend
The Rockford Police Department has released details of three different shooting incidents that happened over the weekend. Shooting at Stop-N-Go on Charles Street on Saturday. According to a press release, the shootings began early on Saturday morning (12/17) at 12:25 am when two individuals in a grey sedan attempted to rob the driver of an SUV at the Stop-N-Go on Charles Street.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Paranormal Files: Possible Rockford Mothman Sighting Near the Airport in early 2022
I read some of your posts on facebook about the Rockford Mothman. In (edited 2022) my friend and I were driving along the airport and had our own terrifying experience!. I recall it being around 11 pm and we were driving along the side of the airport. (Edit: South side)
Woman shoots, wounds robbery suspect at Rockford Stop-N-Go
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 21-year-old suspect was seriously injured after a robbery victim opened fire at him on Saturday. According to Rockford Police, around 12:25 a.m. suspects of a gray sedan robbed the driver of a blue SUV at the gas station, located at 2211 Charles Street. A female passenger of the […]
Two Rockford teens injured in shooting, police find 4 guns in house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said two teens were shot in an incident on Sunday night in which officers ultimately recovered four handguns. According to police, at 7:45 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was picked up in the 1400 block of Overdene Avenue and dropped off at a local hospital with life-threatening gun shot wounds. […]
nbc15.com
Hit-and-run suspect found at workplace, smelling of intoxicants, MPD reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers used the license plate number on a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon to track down the suspect and arrest her at her workplace. According to an MPD statement, officers found the plate when they were called around 4 p.m....
Two Women from Rockford Charged with Filing False Police Report
Rockford Police have charged two 18-year-old women after some inconsistencies were discovered in their police report that was filed back in November. According to the press release from the Rockford PD, officers were dispatched to the area of East State and Prospect Street back on November 12 at 1:05 am for an "unlawful restraint" investigation.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area for a bit.
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of SPRING CREEK RD & CHURCHVIEW. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Injuries, At An Accident Scene on the East Side
It happened around 11:30 am near Perryville and Newburg. Initial reports are saying there are 3 people reporting injuries. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: A Big F.U. to FB Scammers
Recently Facebook has been getting nailed by scammers. We tightened down the moderation keyword list, to try to stop this on our FB page. Sadly, it is still ongoing. So we are going to tighten down the spam keyword filter even more. Your comments will be held in moderation,. UNTIL...
Dead Wisconsin Woman Found In Car Parked At Mall For Two Days
In a strange chain of events, after two days of being parked at a mall, this poor Wisconsin woman was found dead in her vehicle. How Does Someone Not Notice Something Strange In Mall Parking Lot?. I'm kind of baffled by this whole situation. In this day and age, people...
Trial for man charged in deadly gas station shooting rescheduled to May 2023
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a Madison gas station last year will now stand trial in May of 2023, court records show. Christopher Somersett Jr., 27, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide tied to a July 5, 2021 shooting at a gas station in the 4500 block of Verona Road that...
Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d
VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week. Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city’s south side Thursday evening. In a news release Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said...
WIFR
Red light cameras could come to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the past two years, Rockford had more than 40 fatal car crashes. As a result, mayor Tom McNamara is now considering implementing red light and speed cameras. “The number one concern I hear from many residents is the high rate of speed and the lack...
Rayshawn Smith sentenced to life for murder of Ashley Hardin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rayshawn Smith, 46, was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin. Hardin was reported missing in the early morning hours of July 23. Hardin and her child smelled gasoline and went outside to investigate. She never returned to the residence. Officers learned during […]
