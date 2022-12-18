ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SEPR
4d ago

MacNamara said crime is down. A shooting yesterday. A shooting today, both with injuries. It sure doesn’t seem like crime is down😳

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident In Loves Park

At approximately 6:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to N Perryville Road and Harlem Road in Loves Park for reports of a auto accident. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Avoid the area or expect possible delays.
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Rockford

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Semi On Fire On I-90

At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to I-90, MM 11.5 in the eastbound lanes, for a semi on fire. It's unknown at this time if this was the result of a accident. The driver was reported to be out of the vehicle and not injured.
97ZOK

Three Separate Shootings Reported in a Violent Rockford Weekend

The Rockford Police Department has released details of three different shooting incidents that happened over the weekend. Shooting at Stop-N-Go on Charles Street on Saturday. According to a press release, the shootings began early on Saturday morning (12/17) at 12:25 am when two individuals in a grey sedan attempted to rob the driver of an SUV at the Stop-N-Go on Charles Street.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Two Women from Rockford Charged with Filing False Police Report

Rockford Police have charged two 18-year-old women after some inconsistencies were discovered in their police report that was filed back in November. According to the press release from the Rockford PD, officers were dispatched to the area of East State and Prospect Street back on November 12 at 1:05 am for an "unlawful restraint" investigation.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area for a bit.

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of SPRING CREEK RD & CHURCHVIEW. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Injuries, At An Accident Scene on the East Side

It happened around 11:30 am near Perryville and Newburg. Initial reports are saying there are 3 people reporting injuries. Unknown on the severity of the injuries.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: A Big F.U. to FB Scammers

Recently Facebook has been getting nailed by scammers. We tightened down the moderation keyword list, to try to stop this on our FB page. Sadly, it is still ongoing. So we are going to tighten down the spam keyword filter even more.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d

VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week. Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city's south side Thursday evening.
VERONA, WI
WIFR

Red light cameras could come to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the past two years, Rockford had more than 40 fatal car crashes. As a result, mayor Tom McNamara is now considering implementing red light and speed cameras. "The number one concern I hear from many residents is the high rate of speed and the lack of enforcement," McNamara said.
ROCKFORD, IL

