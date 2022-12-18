ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

KWTX

Temple police need help identifying suspects in burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three individuals wanted for burglary of a building. It happened in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr. on Dec. 14, police said. If you recognize them or know who they are, please contact TPD...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Victim confirmed in deadly Bell County rollover crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas — According to Texas DPS, one man died in a car crash on State Highway 95 at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The man who died was identified as 25-year-old Sergio Molina Hernandez of Fort Worth, authorities say. According to Texas DPS, Hernandez was traveling...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Woman dead in Lampasas County crash

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lometa woman is dead after a crash in Lampasas County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 12:54 p.m. Tuesday to the corner of FM-580 and CR-1268. A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by 52-year-old Eula Whitner Carr was traveling westbound on FM-580.
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County

ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Police: More charges filed against Waco-area theft ring

Waco and Robinson police have filed additional charges against several men who officials said are members of a theft and burglary ring operating in the Waco area. Waco police served warrants Dec. 7 against Elijah Watson, 20; Quincy Jamal White, 20; Stephon Rafael Lucas, 18; and Patrick E. Lucas, 19, charging first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of burglary of a habitation. Watson, White and Stephon Lucas already were in custody, and Patrick Lucas was arrested on the charge, tied to a Sept. 30 burglary of a home in the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Roll-over crash kills one in Bell County

Bell County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that took place Tuesday morning near Academy. According to troopers, a 2011 Ford Edge was going south on SH95 around 6 a.m. when it left the road about a mile south of Academy. The car hit a culvert and then rolled multiple times before coming to a start.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Harker Heights man held in Sunday stabbing

Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 29-year-old Harker Heights man arrested in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing that sent another man to the hospital. Felipe Tulun Ortiz remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify two people killed in Manor crash

The Austin Police Department identified two people that died in a two-vehicle crash in Manor over the weekend. Officers responded to the crash on Saturday around 4:46 p.m. in the 8600 block of East Parmer Lane. The driver of one of the vehicles, identified as 56-year-old Marisela Crayton, was taken...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on Highway 290 in Elgin just before 1 p.m. on Friday, December 16. That’s less than an hour after he was seen leaving a gas station in Caldwell on the day he disappeared.
ELGIN, TX
KWTX

Hamilton driver dies after crashing into tree on FM 573

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Hamilton man is dead following a crash on FM 573 in Mills County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 14 to FM 573 where a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck was traveling southbound. According to the trooper, the Ford left...
MILLS COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco homeless memorial service: Dec. 21, 2022

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2022, The Hangar hosted an annual memorial service to honor people in McLennan County who were experiencing homelessness or were unclaimed at the time of their death, an honor that humanizes the city’s most vulnerable individuals. McLennan County groups hold memorial for homeless residents who...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple PD investigating early morning shooting incident

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in property damages. Officers say they were dispatched to the 800 block of N. 2nd St., around 1:27 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found damage to a nearby residence...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
SALADO, TX

