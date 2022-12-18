Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Temple police need help identifying suspects in burglary
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three individuals wanted for burglary of a building. It happened in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr. on Dec. 14, police said. If you recognize them or know who they are, please contact TPD...
Williamson Co. DA: Murder suspect receives reduced bond because of ‘missed deadline’
Joshua Gilbreath, who's accused of killing a 70-year-old woman near Florence in August, bonded out of jail on Dec. 13.
Victim confirmed in deadly Bell County rollover crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas — According to Texas DPS, one man died in a car crash on State Highway 95 at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The man who died was identified as 25-year-old Sergio Molina Hernandez of Fort Worth, authorities say. According to Texas DPS, Hernandez was traveling...
KWTX
Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
fox44news.com
Woman dead in Lampasas County crash
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lometa woman is dead after a crash in Lampasas County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 12:54 p.m. Tuesday to the corner of FM-580 and CR-1268. A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by 52-year-old Eula Whitner Carr was traveling westbound on FM-580.
KWTX
Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County
ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
Shots fired at Temple home: Police looking for suspect, victim
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting. The shooting took place on the 800 block of N. 2nd Street. Police were called around 1:27 a.m. when they arrived to a home and a car that had been shot. Police say...
WacoTrib.com
Police: More charges filed against Waco-area theft ring
Waco and Robinson police have filed additional charges against several men who officials said are members of a theft and burglary ring operating in the Waco area. Waco police served warrants Dec. 7 against Elijah Watson, 20; Quincy Jamal White, 20; Stephon Rafael Lucas, 18; and Patrick E. Lucas, 19, charging first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of burglary of a habitation. Watson, White and Stephon Lucas already were in custody, and Patrick Lucas was arrested on the charge, tied to a Sept. 30 burglary of a home in the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.
Central Texas man arrested after fatally shooting male family member
A Central Texas man is in custody after fatally shooting a male family member, officials said.
fox44news.com
Roll-over crash kills one in Bell County
Bell County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that took place Tuesday morning near Academy. According to troopers, a 2011 Ford Edge was going south on SH95 around 6 a.m. when it left the road about a mile south of Academy. The car hit a culvert and then rolled multiple times before coming to a start.
fox44news.com
Harker Heights man held in Sunday stabbing
Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 29-year-old Harker Heights man arrested in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing that sent another man to the hospital. Felipe Tulun Ortiz remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with...
CBS Austin
Police identify two people killed in Manor crash
The Austin Police Department identified two people that died in a two-vehicle crash in Manor over the weekend. Officers responded to the crash on Saturday around 4:46 p.m. in the 8600 block of East Parmer Lane. The driver of one of the vehicles, identified as 56-year-old Marisela Crayton, was taken...
KWTX
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on Highway 290 in Elgin just before 1 p.m. on Friday, December 16. That’s less than an hour after he was seen leaving a gas station in Caldwell on the day he disappeared.
KWTX
Hamilton driver dies after crashing into tree on FM 573
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Hamilton man is dead following a crash on FM 573 in Mills County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 14 to FM 573 where a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck was traveling southbound. According to the trooper, the Ford left...
WacoTrib.com
Waco homeless memorial service: Dec. 21, 2022
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2022, The Hangar hosted an annual memorial service to honor people in McLennan County who were experiencing homelessness or were unclaimed at the time of their death, an honor that humanizes the city’s most vulnerable individuals. McLennan County groups hold memorial for homeless residents who...
KWTX
Temple PD investigating early morning shooting incident
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in property damages. Officers say they were dispatched to the 800 block of N. 2nd St., around 1:27 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found damage to a nearby residence...
April sentencing hearing set for woman guilty in connection to Vanessa Guillen's disappearance, murder
WACO, Texas — The sentencing hearing for Cecily Aguilar was set for April 5, according to a new court document obtained by 6 News on Monday. The hearing is set to happen at 9 a.m. in a federal courthouse in Downtown Waco. This news comes after Aguilar pleaded guilty...
KWTX
Central Texas group to give away free hay to keep local pets warm during upcoming freeze
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Lost & Found Pets group will be giving away free hay Tuesday, Dec. 20, to pet owners who normally keep dogs or cats outside, according to Michelle Ann. As the KWTX Weather Authority has been warning us, an arctic air mass will...
kagstv.com
Multiple warming shelters open up in Central Texas ahead of dangerous freeze
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas is bracing for the cold front coming in this week by opening up numerous warming shelters that will provide people somewhere to escape the dangerous temperatures. Here is a list of warming shelters in Bell County, McLennan County and the Brazos Valley. Those experiencing...
KWTX
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
Comments / 1