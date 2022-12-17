CLEVELAND (AP) — On their third try, the Cavaliers didn't collapse against the Bucks. Donovan Mitchell wasn't going to let that happen again. Mitchell scored 36 points and Cleveland finally put together a complete game against Milwaukee, withstanding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's season-high 45-point performance in a 114-106 victory Wednesday night.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO