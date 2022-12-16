Read full article on original website
KCBY
Registration now open: 'Acting Up Academy' after school program for Coos Bay kids
COOS BAY, Ore. — An after school program with an emphasis on social skills and the arts is officially open for registration. Acting Up Academy, a registered non-profit organization, will be offering part-time and full-time spots for south coast kids ages 6 to 14 years old. Available times are...
KTVL
North Bend man arrested after illegally killing three young deer, leaving them to waste
COOS BAY, Ore. — Following a lengthy investigation, Oregon Fish & Wildlife Troopers have identified and apprehended the suspect who illegally killed three young deer in Coos Bay. On March 23, 2021, three young Blacktail buck deer were found by a citizen alongside a sand road on the North...
beachconnection.net
Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different
(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR DUII/RECKLESS DRIVING
A Roseburg area man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday following an alleged DUII incident. A DCSO report said at about 1:30 a.m. a caller indicated that the driver of a pickup was possibly intoxicated as the vehicle was heading south on Highway 99 just south of Roseburg. The driver was contacted near the intersection of Highway 99 and Happy Valley Road near Green. The 42-year old performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests. He was detained after allegedly admitting to having had 6 beers. His blood alcohol level registered .20, which is 2 and a half times the legal limit for driving.
kezi.com
Coos County suspect charged in poaching of three juvenile deer
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A suspect who allegedly killed three juvenile deer and left the remains to waste near Coos Bay is facing several poaching-related charges after a lengthy investigation into the incident, according to Oregon State Police. According to OSP, back on March 23, 2021, three young blacktail deer...
kqennewsradio.com
MEDICAL ISSUE LEADS TO VEHICLE CRASHING INTO POWER BOX
A medical issue led to a vehicle crashing into the power box at a business on Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:50 p.m. a 55-year old man was driving east on Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard heading through the intersection with Northeast Stephens Street when he had a seizure and made a wide U-turn into the Jack in the Box drive-thru. The man’s vehicle came to a rest after striking the large power box, knocking out power to the fast food outlet. No other people or vehicles were involved.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged theft incident, by Roseburg Police Sunday night. An RPD report said at 11:30 p.m. deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office contacted and detained the 30-year old in the 3000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway during an unrelated incident. RPD responded to assist and interview the man for a case from June.
kcfmradio.com
Breaking: OPB Reports Targeted Fraud Against Customers
The President and CEO of Oregon Pacific Bank says that opb is currently aware of a targeted attack against its customers primarily in the Florence area. Ron Green says it started as just a few but has grown to about 25 individuals. “these fraudsters are claiming that there are fraudulent...
Oregon’s oldest state forest will no longer be logged to provide funding for schools
A state forest with some of the last and largest swathes of old-growth trees in the Oregon Coast Range will no longer be logged to help pay for the public schools. A vote from the State Land Board made the decision official Wednesday, following Legislative approval in February. The Elliott State Forest, now the Elliott […] The post Oregon’s oldest state forest will no longer be logged to provide funding for schools appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kqennewsradio.com
CITY EXPULSION VIOLATORS DETAINED INS SEPARATE INCIDENTS
Two City of Roseburg expulsion violators were jailed following separate incidents on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:00 p.m. a 29-year old man was found in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. Officers knew he was on his third warning as a violator. He was detained for second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED DUE TO CHILD SUPPORT WARRANT
A fugitive was jailed due to a warrant for failure to pay child support, by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said shortly after 12:30 a.m. an officer stopped the 41-year old in the 400 block of West Harvard Avenue because his bicycle had no light. It was determined he had a Lane County Circuit Court warrant so he was taken into custody.
4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Oregon coast
A small earthquake was reported off the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
kqennewsradio.com
SENATOR DALLAS HEARD STEPS DOWN FROM OREGON STATE LEGISLATURE
Late Thursday, Douglas County Republican State Senator Dallas Heard announced that he is stepping down from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. A release from Heard said, “After 8 years of serving as your voice and advocate in the State Legislature I have decided that I need to retire for now from this level of public service, until my children are at an age where they are more ready to face this world on their own”.
Woman dies after driving off Southern Oregon oceanside highway, down cliff, police say
A woman who apparently drove off a 100-foot embankment at Cape Arago State Park in Coos County was found dead Sunday by Oregon State Police, but police don’t know when she crashed. About 11 a.m. Sunday, OSP responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Oregon 540,...
kqennewsradio.com
REACTION TO HEARD RESIGNATION CONTINUES
Reaction continues to come in to State Senator Dallas Heard’s announcement that he is resigning from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. State Representative Christine Goodwin said, “Dallas Heard is a friend and colleague and I’ve appreciated the conversations we’ve had about serving in the Legislature”. Goodwin said, “He holds to his principled beliefs, despite the pressure to do otherwise. I understand the demands and stresses on family in doing the work of a Legislator and being away from home so much. It was a tough decision to retire his seat and I respect placing his young family as a priority in his life”.
