NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — rookie Malik Willis will start his thirdNFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle. Titans coach Mike Vrabel refused to discuss Tannehill’s future beyond this game. “Just out this week,” Vrabel said Thursday. “I don’t have to issue an injury report for next week until next week.” The Titans (7-7) sit atop the AFC South looking for a third straight division title, yet their once four-game lead is down to one with three games remaining.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO