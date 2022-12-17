Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA STATE 73, NOTRE DAME 72
Percentages: FG .509, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ryan 3-6, Starling 2-3, Laszewski 2-4, Wertz 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Goodwin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski 2). Turnovers: 7 (Starling 2, Wertz 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 2 (Starling 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FLORIDA...
Porterville Recorder
OHIO STATE 95, MAINE 61
Percentages: FG .391, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Juozapaitis 3-9, Filipovity 2-3, Wright-McLeish 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Clayton 0-1, Nenadic 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Tynes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Juozapaitis). Turnovers: 12 (Filipovity 2, Juozapaitis 2, Turgut 2, Tynes 2, Clayton, Feierbergs,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 22 Gonzaga 82, Montana 67
GONZAGA (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.82, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Maxwell 5-6, Truong 4-9, Hollingsworth 2-5, Williams 1-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 17 (Truong 5, Muma 4, Ejim 2, Hollingsworth 2, Williams 2, Maxwell 1, Little 1) Steals: 8 (Truong 3, Williams 2, Ejim 1,...
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Signing Day Shocker: S Peyton Bowen Signs With Oklahoma After Flipping from Oregon
The longtime Notre Dame commit flipped to Oregon on Wednesday, but joined Oklahoma's 2023 signing class on Thursday.
Porterville Recorder
UAB faces Charlotte after Walker's 25-point performance
Charlotte 49ers (9-2) at UAB Blazers (9-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -10.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB's 92-66 victory over the Southern Jaguars. The Blazers have gone 7-0 at home. UAB ranks eighth in C-USA in team...
LOOK: LSU Signees Pushing For Desmond Ricks, Using Social Media
Newest Tigers pushing for the 5-star cornerback via social media, hoping to add to an already loaded recruiting class.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 ARKANSAS 85, UNC ASHEVILLE 51
Percentages: FG .400, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Jones 1-2, Pember 1-4, Battle 0-1, Gabrelcik 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, Stephney 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sylla 3, Pember). Turnovers: 20 (Stephney 6, Burgess 4, Battle 3, McMullen 3, Pember 3, Sylla). Steals: 3 (Pember 2,...
Titans' Tannehill out vs. Texans, rookie QB Willis to start
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — rookie Malik Willis will start his thirdNFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle. Titans coach Mike Vrabel refused to discuss Tannehill’s future beyond this game. “Just out this week,” Vrabel said Thursday. “I don’t have to issue an injury report for next week until next week.” The Titans (7-7) sit atop the AFC South looking for a third straight division title, yet their once four-game lead is down to one with three games remaining.
Porterville Recorder
OREGON STATE 57, DENVER 52
Percentages: FG .407, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 0-11, .000 (Corbett 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Smith 0-1, Bruner 0-3, Lukic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Kisunas 3, Smith 3, Tainamo 2, Bruner, Corbett, Lopez-Sanvicente, Mullins). Steals: 7 (Bowen 3, Bruner 2, Corbett,...
Porterville Recorder
NBAGL Glance
Cleveland126.667— College Park126.667— Agua Caliente vs Windy City, 3:30 p.m., Ontario, Calif. Ciudad de Mexico vs Westchester, 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas.
Porterville Recorder
No. 23 Oklahoma 95, Florida 79
OKLAHOMA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.8, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Robertson 6-7, Tot 2-4, Williams 2-5, Llanusa 1-5, Joens 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 1, Tucker 1) Turnovers: 14 (Tot 3, Williams 3, Llanusa 2, Team 2, L.Scott 1, Culliton 1, R.Scott 1, Vann 1)
Porterville Recorder
SAINT MARY'S 66, WYOMING 54
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .419, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Johnson 4-9, Bowen 1-2, Mahaney 1-4, Howell 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Marciulionis 0-2, Ducas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bowen, Johnson, Saxen). Turnovers: 8 (Saxen 2, Barrett, Jefferson, Johnson, Mahaney, Marciulionis, Wessels). Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco 97, Arizona St. 60
ARIZONA ST. (11-2) Washington 1-2 0-2 2, Neal 4-8 2-2 11, Dev.Cambridge 1-5 3-5 6, Collins 3-16 2-7 8, Horne 4-15 2-2 12, Brennan 3-3 6-8 12, Nunez 1-5 0-0 2, Gaffney 1-6 0-0 3, Muhammad 1-8 1-2 3, Boakye 0-0 1-2 1, Burno 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 17-30 60.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 23 AUBURN 84, WASHINGTON 61
Percentages: FG .559, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Moore 2-2, J.Williams 2-3, Berman 1-1, K.Johnson 1-1, Jasper 1-2, Green 1-5, Donaldson 0-1, Flanigan 0-1, Traore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Broome, Moore). Turnovers: 15 (Green 5, Flanigan 4, Broome 3, Cardwell, Donaldson, J.Williams). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Louisville 81, DePaul 67
LOUISVILLE (10-4) Cochran 4-6 1-1 9, Dixon 3-4 1-2 7, Carr 7-13 4-4 21, Jones 4-8 2-2 10, Van Lith 7-17 2-2 17, Harris 3-4 0-0 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Russell 4-5 0-0 11, Konno 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-59 10-11 81. DEPAUL (9-4) Allen 1-3 1-2 3, Morrow...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Butte County vs. Carey, ppd. Star Valley, Wyo. vs. Preston, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Johnson sets NCAA bowl record
1933 — Montreal’s Howie Morenz scores his 251st goal to become the NHL’s career goal-scoring leader. Morenz’s goal caps the Canadiens’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. 1951 — Norm Van Brocklin’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Tom Fears in the fourth quarter gives the...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105
Percentages: FG .402, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Ball 4-13, McDaniels 2-4, Bouknight 1-1, Washington 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Hayward 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richards, Washington). Turnovers: 14 (Ball 7, Plumlee 3, Maledon, McDaniels, Oubre Jr., Washington). Steals: 15 (Maledon 4, Oubre Jr....
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 5, Arizona 2
Second Period_1, Vegas, Miromanov 2 (Kessel, Karlsson), 3:27 (pp). 2, Arizona, Valimaki 2 (Fischer, Ritchie), 4:45. Third Period_3, Vegas, Stone 13 (Marchessault, Pietrangelo), 8:56 (pp). 4, Vegas, Carrier 10 (Stephenson, Stone), 9:50. 5, Arizona, Fischer 6 (Boyd, Schmaltz), 11:42. 6, Vegas, Stone 14 (Stephenson), 12:34 (sh). 7, Vegas, Amadio 2 (Smith, Hague), 17:19.
Comments / 0