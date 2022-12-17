ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarks Summit, PA

NO. 10 ARKANSAS 85, UNC ASHEVILLE 51

Percentages: FG .400, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Jones 1-2, Pember 1-4, Battle 0-1, Gabrelcik 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, Stephney 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sylla 3, Pember). Turnovers: 20 (Stephney 6, Burgess 4, Battle 3, McMullen 3, Pember 3, Sylla). Steals: 3 (Pember 2,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
OHIO STATE 95, MAINE 61

Percentages: FG .391, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Juozapaitis 3-9, Filipovity 2-3, Wright-McLeish 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Clayton 0-1, Nenadic 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Tynes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Juozapaitis). Turnovers: 12 (Filipovity 2, Juozapaitis 2, Turgut 2, Tynes 2, Clayton, Feierbergs,...
COLUMBUS, OH
OREGON STATE 57, DENVER 52

Percentages: FG .407, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 0-11, .000 (Corbett 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Smith 0-1, Bruner 0-3, Lukic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Kisunas 3, Smith 3, Tainamo 2, Bruner, Corbett, Lopez-Sanvicente, Mullins). Steals: 7 (Bowen 3, Bruner 2, Corbett,...
CORVALLIS, OR
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 76, TULSA 64

Percentages: FG .411, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (McWright 2-2, Pritchard 2-3, Betson 2-4, Griffin 1-4, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Knight 0-1, Selebangue 0-1, Dalger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chukwu). Turnovers: 12 (Betson 4, Dalger 3, Pritchard 3, Chukwu, Griffin). Steals: 4 (Chukwu, Gaston-Chapman, McWright,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FLORIDA STATE 73, NOTRE DAME 72

Percentages: FG .509, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ryan 3-6, Starling 2-3, Laszewski 2-4, Wertz 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Goodwin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski 2). Turnovers: 7 (Starling 2, Wertz 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 2 (Starling 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FLORIDA...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120

Percentages: FG .500, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Walker IV 3-6, Bryant 2-2, Christie 2-2, Schroder 2-4, Beverley 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Nunn 0-1, James 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 3, Gabriel, Walker IV). Turnovers: 15 (Beverley 3, Bryant 2, Gabriel 2, James...
Louisville 81, DePaul 67

LOUISVILLE (10-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.2, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Carr 3-6, Russell 3-3, Van Lith 1-5) Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Dixon 1, Van Lith 1) Turnovers: 15 (Van Lith 6, Cochran 3, Carr 3, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Williams 1) Steals: 8 (Van Lith 3, Russell 2,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NO. 1 PURDUE 74, NEW ORLEANS 53

Percentages: FG .463, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Johnson 3-7, Wilson-Rouse 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Sackey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson-Rouse). Turnovers: 12 (Doughty 2, Jackson 2, Johnson 2, Kirkland 2, Sackey 2, Wilson-Rouse 2). Steals: 1 (Wilson-Rouse). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. PURDUEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Furst164-51-23-5049.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105

Percentages: FG .402, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Ball 4-13, McDaniels 2-4, Bouknight 1-1, Washington 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Hayward 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richards, Washington). Turnovers: 14 (Ball 7, Plumlee 3, Maledon, McDaniels, Oubre Jr., Washington). Steals: 15 (Maledon 4, Oubre Jr....
WASHINGTON STATE
NO. 23 AUBURN 84, WASHINGTON 61

Percentages: FG .559, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Moore 2-2, J.Williams 2-3, Berman 1-1, K.Johnson 1-1, Jasper 1-2, Green 1-5, Donaldson 0-1, Flanigan 0-1, Traore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Broome, Moore). Turnovers: 15 (Green 5, Flanigan 4, Broome 3, Cardwell, Donaldson, J.Williams). Steals:...
AUBURN, WA
San Francisco 97, Arizona St. 60

ARIZONA ST. (11-2) Washington 1-2 0-2 2, Neal 4-8 2-2 11, Dev.Cambridge 1-5 3-5 6, Collins 3-16 2-7 8, Horne 4-15 2-2 12, Brennan 3-3 6-8 12, Nunez 1-5 0-0 2, Gaffney 1-6 0-0 3, Muhammad 1-8 1-2 3, Boakye 0-0 1-2 1, Burno 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 17-30 60.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
No. 23 Oklahoma 95, Florida 79

OKLAHOMA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.8, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Robertson 6-7, Tot 2-4, Williams 2-5, Llanusa 1-5, Joens 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 1, Tucker 1) Turnovers: 14 (Tot 3, Williams 3, Llanusa 2, Team 2, L.Scott 1, Culliton 1, R.Scott 1, Vann 1)
NORMAN, OK
San Francisco plays Hartford after Shabazz's 26-point performance

Hartford Hawks (4-10) at San Francisco Dons (10-4) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Hartford Hawks after Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points in San Francisco's 97-60 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Dons have gone 6-1 at home. San Francisco averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 4-...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
UAB faces Charlotte after Walker's 25-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (9-2) at UAB Blazers (9-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -10.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB's 92-66 victory over the Southern Jaguars. The Blazers have gone 7-0 at home. UAB ranks eighth in C-USA in team...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Wednesday's Scores

Butte County vs. Carey, ppd. Star Valley, Wyo. vs. Preston, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
UTAH STATE
Titans' Tannehill out vs. Texans, rookie QB Willis to start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — rookie Malik Willis will start his thirdNFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle. Titans coach Mike Vrabel refused to discuss Tannehill's future beyond this game. “Just out this week,” Vrabel said...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBAGL Glance

Cleveland126.667— College Park126.667— Agua Caliente vs Windy City, 3:30 p.m., Ontario, Calif. Ciudad de Mexico vs Westchester, 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas.
WISCONSIN STATE
Today in Sports History-Johnson sets NCAA bowl record

1933 — Montreal’s Howie Morenz scores his 251st goal to become the NHL’s career goal-scoring leader. Morenz’s goal caps the Canadiens’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. 1951 — Norm Van Brocklin’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Tom Fears in the fourth quarter gives the...
VIRGINIA STATE

