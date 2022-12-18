Southwest standout Williams stays home and excited to share "special bond" with mom

Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
A glance at the Nebraska recruits who got away during Early Signing Day
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule produced a good haul for his first recruiting class on Wednesday, and it’s possible he adds a few more between now and the February signing class. But a few guys who didn’t land in NU’s boat would have looked good in a Husker uniform....
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Dylan Rogers brings ability to crash through blockers to Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Linebacker • Cy Woods (Cypress, Texas) • 6-3, 235. 247Sports composite: 3 stars. On3 composite: 3 stars. Rivals: 3 stars. ESPN: 3...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska adds Baylor transfer receiver Josh Fleeks
On early signing day for prep prospects, Nebraska is also welcoming in a veteran receiver transfer from the Big 12. Former Baylor playmaker Joshua Fleeks is joining the Huskers, according to the school’s signing-day show Wednesday morning. The former four-star prospect committed to now-Nebraska coach Matt Rhule at Baylor as part of the 2018 class and has appeared in 43 career games with the Bears.
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Transfer safety Corey Collier shouldn't be shocked by Big Ten football
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. A pair of Miami connections helped bring the former heralded 2021 prospect to Lincoln. People are also reading…. One was 2023 Nebraska commit and...
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Transfer Jeff Sims is a dual-threat QB looking for opportunity at Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Sims had no direct ties to Nebraska when he entered the portal in late November but bought into a message of development and opportunity in Lincoln before committing Dec. 18.
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
North Platte Telegraph
'Welcome to the club': Maverick Noonan signs with Nebraska and continues family legacy
Danny Noonan picked the wrong morning to hunt for donuts. With school canceled and a blizzard looming, the Noonans moved their Signing Day ceremony from the Elkhorn South gym to the family basement Wednesday morning. They hung school banners and set up tables. They invited the Storm coaches. But you...
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Princewill Umanmielen could become a dominant edge rusher for Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Umanmielen was another of Nebraska’s targets in the early days of December, and visiting him in Texas was a priority for Matt Rhule and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
North Platte Telegraph
Matt Rhule full press conference on signing day
Matt Rhule’s heard it on his team and, well, everywhere around town: Nebraska’s offensive line was the biggest problem on a 4-8 squad last season. And he’s not buying it, writes Sam McKewon. "I even had people in the NFL say, ‘Hey, you need to go get...
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Josh Fleeks comes to Nebraska after committing to Matt Rhule twice
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Other key offers: Georgia, Tennessee, UCLA (in high school) How he got here. Fleeks was a signing Day win in 2018 for then-Baylor coach...
North Platte Telegraph
Ogallala boys top Scottsbluff 76-45
OGALLALA – Over the past several years, the Ogallala boys basketball team has earned a reputation for its sweltering full-court defense and subsequent exciting transition offense. However, it was the half-court game of the Indians that put them over the top in a 76-45 win against Class B perennial powerhouse Scottsbluff Tuesday at home.
