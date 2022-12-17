ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Hidden dangers of Christmas decorations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When gathering with friends and family the last thing most people think about is the danger of a rogue Christmas tree ornament but last year, nearly 12,000 people went to the emergency room due to injuries from holiday decorations; that’s according to safehome.org. Over the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

What are the chances of a white Christmas in Springfield?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Cue “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.” Whether you are shopping for gifts for family and friends or watching Christmas movies, snow always ties back to the perfect holiday and what most people dream about. If you have been outside recently, you know it is definitely beginning to feel more like Christmas […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Live, Life, Well: Bridging the Christmas chore tension

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The clock is ticking toward Christmas day. And you may have a long to-do list. On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at the tension that can erupt between couples around Christmas. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker tells us in the past women handled almost all the holiday chores. They did the shopping, the wrapping, the baking, and planned the parties. Meantime, dad might help with some assembly.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the change in weather can be life-threatening. The Alzheimer’s Association says those with the illness need extra and loose layers if they go outside. They should wear boots or warm shoes with rubber soles and have all their skin covered. Also, caregivers must watch for slick sidewalks or driveways and hold onto them as they walk.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SPONSORED The Place - Easy bacon-wrapped pork cutlets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this delicious recipe the next time you make pork cutlets! Alyssa and Michael are in the kitchen using quality ingredients from Zimmerman Meats!. For the recipe, visit: https://dancingthroughtherain.com/bacon-wrapped-pork-chops.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s Musgrave Foundation, Community Foundation of the Ozarks award 38 nonprofits $350,000 in grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On behalf of the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks awarded $350,000 to 38 nonprofit agencies. The grants continue a legacy of support for Springfield-area causes established by the late Mrs. Musgrave. The Musgrave Foundation, established in 1983, is a private charitable foundation managed by U.S. Bank Wealth Management. The Community Foundation of the Ozarks took over grantmaking services for the foundation in 2020 following the death of Jerry Redfern, the foundation’s longtime manager.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

The Ozarks are bracing for severe winter weather. For Mercy hospital, that means setting up staff sleeping quarters.

As the Springfield area braces for a winter storm warning beginning 6 a.m. Thursday, area organizations are taking steps to ensure safety. On Wednesday, Springfield Public Schools canceled Thursday classes. The day before, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency. Meanwhile, Mercy Hospital in Springfield said they’re setting...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

UPDATED: Closings For Thursday, December 22nd

Due to extreme winter weather, all staffed Springfield-Greene County Park Board facilities have closed at noon Thursday and will remain closed all day Friday. All scheduled classes and programs are cancelled both days. Facilities are currently scheduled to reopen for holiday hours Saturday, December 24th. Also, the Community Blood Center...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield crews prepare for winter blast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first storm of the season to hit the Ozarks could be colder than it has been in more than three decades. Being prepared is key to staying safe during the arctic blast expected to hit Thursday. It’s the reason Springfield city leaders gathered Tuesday. They’re...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

How To Stay Safe During A Winter Storm

(KTTS News) — Springfield-Greene County Emergency Management and other public agencies are offering some tips to stay safe during Thursday’s historic winter storm. With 2-4 inches of snow and historic -30-degree wind chills predicted for Thursday through Saturday, several public agencies gathered Tuesday to remind Springfield-area residents how they can prepare for and stay safe during severe winter weather.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Post-Christmas returns and sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - December 26th is well-known as boxing day; it’s a time when people head to the stores to return Christmas gifts but it’s also the first day of post-Christmas sales. The reality is, this year, holiday giving is more expensive and people may opt to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Injured student praises teachers during pit bull attack at Willard, Mo. school playground

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Parents and students are praising the heroics of teachers after dogs attacked students and teachers during a recess at an intermediate school in Willard. The incident happened around midday at Willard Intermediate South, located at 630 South Miller Avenue. School leaders say the dogs injured 18 students and three teachers. Paramedics treated those injured. The district says six of the victims needed emergency care.
WILLARD, MO
KYTV

LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here’s the list. If you want to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield, Mo., 10 a.m. - through...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast

Clouds and cold temperatures ahead of major cold wave ahead of Christmas. Clouds and cold temperatures ahead of major cold wave ahead of Christmas. Area churches opening doors to needy in the winter …. Several churches in the Springfield area are preparing to take in homeless as dangerous winter weather...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO

