KYTV
Timely Christmas gifts at Springfield shelter help homeless prepare for bitterly cold temperatures
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s daytime homeless shelter next to the police department had a Christmas event with food and gifts on Wednesday. And it couldn’t have come at a better time, considering the gifts included supplies and items useful in cold weather. Starting on Thursday, the Ozarks...
KYTV
Springfield's Veterans Homecoming Center working to help those on the streets
Volunteers needed for temporary warming center in Camdenton, Mo. Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness. For people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the change in weather can be life-threatening.
KYTV
Hidden dangers of Christmas decorations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When gathering with friends and family the last thing most people think about is the danger of a rogue Christmas tree ornament but last year, nearly 12,000 people went to the emergency room due to injuries from holiday decorations; that’s according to safehome.org. Over the...
Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
What are the chances of a white Christmas in Springfield?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Cue “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.” Whether you are shopping for gifts for family and friends or watching Christmas movies, snow always ties back to the perfect holiday and what most people dream about. If you have been outside recently, you know it is definitely beginning to feel more like Christmas […]
KYTV
Live, Life, Well: Bridging the Christmas chore tension
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The clock is ticking toward Christmas day. And you may have a long to-do list. On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at the tension that can erupt between couples around Christmas. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker tells us in the past women handled almost all the holiday chores. They did the shopping, the wrapping, the baking, and planned the parties. Meantime, dad might help with some assembly.
KYTV
Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the change in weather can be life-threatening. The Alzheimer’s Association says those with the illness need extra and loose layers if they go outside. They should wear boots or warm shoes with rubber soles and have all their skin covered. Also, caregivers must watch for slick sidewalks or driveways and hold onto them as they walk.
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place - Easy bacon-wrapped pork cutlets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this delicious recipe the next time you make pork cutlets! Alyssa and Michael are in the kitchen using quality ingredients from Zimmerman Meats!. For the recipe, visit: https://dancingthroughtherain.com/bacon-wrapped-pork-chops.
KYTV
Springfield’s Musgrave Foundation, Community Foundation of the Ozarks award 38 nonprofits $350,000 in grants
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On behalf of the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks awarded $350,000 to 38 nonprofit agencies. The grants continue a legacy of support for Springfield-area causes established by the late Mrs. Musgrave. The Musgrave Foundation, established in 1983, is a private charitable foundation managed by U.S. Bank Wealth Management. The Community Foundation of the Ozarks took over grantmaking services for the foundation in 2020 following the death of Jerry Redfern, the foundation’s longtime manager.
ksmu.org
The Ozarks are bracing for severe winter weather. For Mercy hospital, that means setting up staff sleeping quarters.
As the Springfield area braces for a winter storm warning beginning 6 a.m. Thursday, area organizations are taking steps to ensure safety. On Wednesday, Springfield Public Schools canceled Thursday classes. The day before, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency. Meanwhile, Mercy Hospital in Springfield said they’re setting...
KYTV
CHRISTMAS SEASON: Holiday baking and food safety tips to keep your family safe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Families gather around the table to celebrate the season with a festive meal. Leaders at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department have a few tips to help keep everyone at your table safe. First things first, wash your hands. That is the best way to kill germs,...
933kwto.com
UPDATED: Closings For Thursday, December 22nd
Due to extreme winter weather, all staffed Springfield-Greene County Park Board facilities have closed at noon Thursday and will remain closed all day Friday. All scheduled classes and programs are cancelled both days. Facilities are currently scheduled to reopen for holiday hours Saturday, December 24th. Also, the Community Blood Center...
KYTV
Springfield crews prepare for winter blast
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first storm of the season to hit the Ozarks could be colder than it has been in more than three decades. Being prepared is key to staying safe during the arctic blast expected to hit Thursday. It’s the reason Springfield city leaders gathered Tuesday. They’re...
KTTS
How To Stay Safe During A Winter Storm
(KTTS News) — Springfield-Greene County Emergency Management and other public agencies are offering some tips to stay safe during Thursday’s historic winter storm. With 2-4 inches of snow and historic -30-degree wind chills predicted for Thursday through Saturday, several public agencies gathered Tuesday to remind Springfield-area residents how they can prepare for and stay safe during severe winter weather.
KYTV
Post-Christmas returns and sales
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - December 26th is well-known as boxing day; it’s a time when people head to the stores to return Christmas gifts but it’s also the first day of post-Christmas sales. The reality is, this year, holiday giving is more expensive and people may opt to...
KYTV
Injured student praises teachers during pit bull attack at Willard, Mo. school playground
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Parents and students are praising the heroics of teachers after dogs attacked students and teachers during a recess at an intermediate school in Willard. The incident happened around midday at Willard Intermediate South, located at 630 South Miller Avenue. School leaders say the dogs injured 18 students and three teachers. Paramedics treated those injured. The district says six of the victims needed emergency care.
KYTV
LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here’s the list. If you want to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield, Mo., 10 a.m. - through...
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast
Clouds and cold temperatures ahead of major cold wave ahead of Christmas. Clouds and cold temperatures ahead of major cold wave ahead of Christmas. Area churches opening doors to needy in the winter …. Several churches in the Springfield area are preparing to take in homeless as dangerous winter weather...
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
KYTV
SLIDESHOW: KY3′s First Alert Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Day for Thursday because of snow and dangerous wind chills. KY3′s First Alert Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour when to expect the heaviest snow across the Ozarks. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
