Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105
CHARLOTTE (105) Hayward 3-12 0-0 6, Washington 2-7 6-6 11, Plumlee 7-9 4-6 18, Ball 10-26 1-2 25, Oubre Jr. 4-15 4-5 13, Thor 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniels 5-15 4-4 16, Richards 3-3 1-2 7, Bouknight 1-2 0-0 3, Maledon 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 37-92 22-29 105.
Porterville Recorder
SAINT MARY'S 66, WYOMING 54
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .419, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Johnson 4-9, Bowen 1-2, Mahaney 1-4, Howell 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Marciulionis 0-2, Ducas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bowen, Johnson, Saxen). Turnovers: 8 (Saxen 2, Barrett, Jefferson, Johnson, Mahaney, Marciulionis, Wessels). Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
SAN FRANCISCO 97, NO. 25 ARIZONA STATE 60
Percentages: FG .279, FT .567. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Horne 2-7, Dev.Cambridge 1-3, Neal 1-3, Gaffney 1-5, Muhammad 0-2, Collins 0-3, Nunez 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 2, Dev.Cambridge 2, Washington 2, Gaffney, Neal, Nunez). Steals: 6 (Horne 3, Brennan, Dev.Cambridge,...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120
L.A. LAKERS (120) James 11-21 9-10 31, Walker IV 6-13 4-4 19, Bryant 6-9 3-4 17, Beverley 5-7 2-2 13, Schroder 6-13 4-6 18, Gabriel 3-4 1-2 7, Brown Jr. 2-7 2-2 7, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Christie 2-3 0-0 6, Nunn 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 42-84 25-30 120. SACRAMENTO...
Porterville Recorder
USC 73, COLORADO STATE 64
Percentages: FG .531, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ellis 4-7, Thomas 2-2, Dixon-Waters 1-2, Peterson 1-2, White 1-2, Johnson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hornery, Peterson). Turnovers: 20 (Peterson 4, Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 3, Johnson 3, Morgan 3, White 2, Thomas, Wright). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 ARKANSAS 85, UNC ASHEVILLE 51
Percentages: FG .400, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Jones 1-2, Pember 1-4, Battle 0-1, Gabrelcik 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, Stephney 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sylla 3, Pember). Turnovers: 20 (Stephney 6, Burgess 4, Battle 3, McMullen 3, Pember 3, Sylla). Steals: 3 (Pember 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 1 PURDUE 74, NEW ORLEANS 53
Percentages: FG .463, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Johnson 3-7, Wilson-Rouse 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Sackey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson-Rouse). Turnovers: 12 (Doughty 2, Jackson 2, Johnson 2, Kirkland 2, Sackey 2, Wilson-Rouse 2). Steals: 1 (Wilson-Rouse). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. PURDUEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Furst164-51-23-5049.
Porterville Recorder
OREGON STATE 57, DENVER 52
Percentages: FG .407, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 0-11, .000 (Corbett 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Smith 0-1, Bruner 0-3, Lukic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Kisunas 3, Smith 3, Tainamo 2, Bruner, Corbett, Lopez-Sanvicente, Mullins). Steals: 7 (Bowen 3, Bruner 2, Corbett,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 23 AUBURN 84, WASHINGTON 61
Percentages: FG .559, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Moore 2-2, J.Williams 2-3, Berman 1-1, K.Johnson 1-1, Jasper 1-2, Green 1-5, Donaldson 0-1, Flanigan 0-1, Traore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Broome, Moore). Turnovers: 15 (Green 5, Flanigan 4, Broome 3, Cardwell, Donaldson, J.Williams). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA STATE 73, NOTRE DAME 72
Percentages: FG .509, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ryan 3-6, Starling 2-3, Laszewski 2-4, Wertz 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Goodwin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski 2). Turnovers: 7 (Starling 2, Wertz 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 2 (Starling 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FLORIDA...
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco plays Hartford after Shabazz's 26-point performance
Hartford Hawks (4-10) at San Francisco Dons (10-4) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Hartford Hawks after Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points in San Francisco's 97-60 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Dons have gone 6-1 at home. San Francisco averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 4-...
Porterville Recorder
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 76, TULSA 64
Percentages: FG .411, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (McWright 2-2, Pritchard 2-3, Betson 2-4, Griffin 1-4, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Knight 0-1, Selebangue 0-1, Dalger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chukwu). Turnovers: 12 (Betson 4, Dalger 3, Pritchard 3, Chukwu, Griffin). Steals: 4 (Chukwu, Gaston-Chapman, McWright,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 22 Gonzaga 82, Montana 67
GONZAGA (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.82, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Maxwell 5-6, Truong 4-9, Hollingsworth 2-5, Williams 1-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 17 (Truong 5, Muma 4, Ejim 2, Hollingsworth 2, Williams 2, Maxwell 1, Little 1) Steals: 8 (Truong 3, Williams 2, Ejim 1,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 20 TCU 75, UTAH 71
Percentages: FG .446, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Miller 2-2, O'Bannon 2-4, Baugh 1-4, Coles 0-2, Miles 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Cork, Miles, Miller). Turnovers: 10 (Miles 3, Lampkin 2, Miller 2, Baugh, Cork, Peavy). Steals: 12 (Miles 3, Baugh...
Porterville Recorder
No. 23 Oklahoma 95, Florida 79
OKLAHOMA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.8, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Robertson 6-7, Tot 2-4, Williams 2-5, Llanusa 1-5, Joens 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 1, Tucker 1) Turnovers: 14 (Tot 3, Williams 3, Llanusa 2, Team 2, L.Scott 1, Culliton 1, R.Scott 1, Vann 1)
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Butte County vs. Carey, ppd. Star Valley, Wyo. vs. Preston, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
NBAGL Glance
Cleveland126.667— College Park126.667— Agua Caliente vs Windy City, 3:30 p.m., Ontario, Calif. Ciudad de Mexico vs Westchester, 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas.
Comments / 0