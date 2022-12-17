ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105

CHARLOTTE (105) Hayward 3-12 0-0 6, Washington 2-7 6-6 11, Plumlee 7-9 4-6 18, Ball 10-26 1-2 25, Oubre Jr. 4-15 4-5 13, Thor 0-0 1-2 1, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniels 5-15 4-4 16, Richards 3-3 1-2 7, Bouknight 1-2 0-0 3, Maledon 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 37-92 22-29 105.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SAINT MARY'S 66, WYOMING 54

SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .419, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Johnson 4-9, Bowen 1-2, Mahaney 1-4, Howell 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Marciulionis 0-2, Ducas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bowen, Johnson, Saxen). Turnovers: 8 (Saxen 2, Barrett, Jefferson, Johnson, Mahaney, Marciulionis, Wessels). Steals: 11...
LARAMIE, WY
SAN FRANCISCO 97, NO. 25 ARIZONA STATE 60

Percentages: FG .279, FT .567. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Horne 2-7, Dev.Cambridge 1-3, Neal 1-3, Gaffney 1-5, Muhammad 0-2, Collins 0-3, Nunez 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 2, Dev.Cambridge 2, Washington 2, Gaffney, Neal, Nunez). Steals: 6 (Horne 3, Brennan, Dev.Cambridge,...
TEMPE, AZ
Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120

L.A. LAKERS (120) James 11-21 9-10 31, Walker IV 6-13 4-4 19, Bryant 6-9 3-4 17, Beverley 5-7 2-2 13, Schroder 6-13 4-6 18, Gabriel 3-4 1-2 7, Brown Jr. 2-7 2-2 7, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Christie 2-3 0-0 6, Nunn 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 42-84 25-30 120. SACRAMENTO...
SACRAMENTO, CA
USC 73, COLORADO STATE 64

Percentages: FG .531, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ellis 4-7, Thomas 2-2, Dixon-Waters 1-2, Peterson 1-2, White 1-2, Johnson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hornery, Peterson). Turnovers: 20 (Peterson 4, Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 3, Johnson 3, Morgan 3, White 2, Thomas, Wright). Steals: 9...
FORT COLLINS, CO
NO. 10 ARKANSAS 85, UNC ASHEVILLE 51

Percentages: FG .400, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Jones 1-2, Pember 1-4, Battle 0-1, Gabrelcik 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, Stephney 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sylla 3, Pember). Turnovers: 20 (Stephney 6, Burgess 4, Battle 3, McMullen 3, Pember 3, Sylla). Steals: 3 (Pember 2,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
NO. 1 PURDUE 74, NEW ORLEANS 53

Percentages: FG .463, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Johnson 3-7, Wilson-Rouse 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Sackey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson-Rouse). Turnovers: 12 (Doughty 2, Jackson 2, Johnson 2, Kirkland 2, Sackey 2, Wilson-Rouse 2). Steals: 1 (Wilson-Rouse). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. PURDUEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Furst164-51-23-5049.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
OREGON STATE 57, DENVER 52

Percentages: FG .407, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 0-11, .000 (Corbett 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Smith 0-1, Bruner 0-3, Lukic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Kisunas 3, Smith 3, Tainamo 2, Bruner, Corbett, Lopez-Sanvicente, Mullins). Steals: 7 (Bowen 3, Bruner 2, Corbett,...
CORVALLIS, OR
NO. 23 AUBURN 84, WASHINGTON 61

Percentages: FG .559, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Moore 2-2, J.Williams 2-3, Berman 1-1, K.Johnson 1-1, Jasper 1-2, Green 1-5, Donaldson 0-1, Flanigan 0-1, Traore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Broome, Moore). Turnovers: 15 (Green 5, Flanigan 4, Broome 3, Cardwell, Donaldson, J.Williams). Steals:...
AUBURN, WA
FLORIDA STATE 73, NOTRE DAME 72

Percentages: FG .509, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ryan 3-6, Starling 2-3, Laszewski 2-4, Wertz 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Goodwin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski 2). Turnovers: 7 (Starling 2, Wertz 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 2 (Starling 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FLORIDA...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
San Francisco plays Hartford after Shabazz's 26-point performance

Hartford Hawks (4-10) at San Francisco Dons (10-4) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Hartford Hawks after Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points in San Francisco's 97-60 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Dons have gone 6-1 at home. San Francisco averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 4-...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 76, TULSA 64

Percentages: FG .411, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (McWright 2-2, Pritchard 2-3, Betson 2-4, Griffin 1-4, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Knight 0-1, Selebangue 0-1, Dalger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chukwu). Turnovers: 12 (Betson 4, Dalger 3, Pritchard 3, Chukwu, Griffin). Steals: 4 (Chukwu, Gaston-Chapman, McWright,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
No. 22 Gonzaga 82, Montana 67

GONZAGA (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.82, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Maxwell 5-6, Truong 4-9, Hollingsworth 2-5, Williams 1-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 17 (Truong 5, Muma 4, Ejim 2, Hollingsworth 2, Williams 2, Maxwell 1, Little 1) Steals: 8 (Truong 3, Williams 2, Ejim 1,...
SPOKANE, WA
NO. 20 TCU 75, UTAH 71

Percentages: FG .446, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Miller 2-2, O'Bannon 2-4, Baugh 1-4, Coles 0-2, Miles 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Cork, Miles, Miller). Turnovers: 10 (Miles 3, Lampkin 2, Miller 2, Baugh, Cork, Peavy). Steals: 12 (Miles 3, Baugh...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
No. 23 Oklahoma 95, Florida 79

OKLAHOMA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.8, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Robertson 6-7, Tot 2-4, Williams 2-5, Llanusa 1-5, Joens 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 1, Tucker 1) Turnovers: 14 (Tot 3, Williams 3, Llanusa 2, Team 2, L.Scott 1, Culliton 1, R.Scott 1, Vann 1)
NORMAN, OK
Wednesday's Scores

Butte County vs. Carey, ppd. Star Valley, Wyo. vs. Preston, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
UTAH STATE
NBAGL Glance

Cleveland126.667— College Park126.667— Agua Caliente vs Windy City, 3:30 p.m., Ontario, Calif. Ciudad de Mexico vs Westchester, 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas.
WISCONSIN STATE

