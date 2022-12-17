Read full article on original website
LAS VEGAS — Bill Belichick preached the importance of unity after his New England Patriots suffered the unlikeliest of losses Sunday. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24 at Allegiant Stadium after linebacker Chandler Jones picked off an unnecessary Jakobi Meyers lateral and returned it 48 yards for a walk-off touchdown — the first of its kind in NFL history.
Before Chandler Jones sealed the game on the final play, there was a game-tying touchdown that needed some explaining. Before the Patriots lost on one of the most stunning plays in franchise history, there was a game-tying touchdown that was reviewed scrupulously. Late in the fourth quarter, Raiders receiver Keelan...
LAS VEGAS — The Patriots ultimately were their own worst enemies during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but they also might’ve been on the wrong end of some bad officiating. Trailing 10-3 on a second-and-6 with 1:29 left in the first half, Mac...
"You've got your opinion. That's fine." A day after one of the most unbelievable and disastrous losses in Patriots history, Bill Belichick tried to keep an even keel during his Monday morning interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”. “All losses are tough,” Belichick said when asked how...
LAS VEGAS — Jakobi Meyers is one of the most well-liked and respected players in the Patriots locker room. So, it’s not surprising that everyone went to bat for the Patriots receiver after his ill-advised lateral caused a disastrous 30-24 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Among the...
New England Patriots fans are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots offense is once again struggling to get going, this time against the Raiders. New England fans are done with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. In fact, many fans want the Patriots coach to be fired. "Can they please...
New England Patriots fans may have a bone to pick with referee Ron Tolbert after his unbelievable ruling Sunday afternoon. The Patriots fell to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in one of the worst losses a playoff-hopeful could imagine. The 30-24 verdict left fans shocked, but was preceded by another moment that left people shaking their heads in disbelief.
There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
The New England Patriots on Sunday committed what will always be remembered as one of the biggest blunders in sports history, and several players had a difficult time trying to express their disappointment after the loss. One troubling remark came from longtime center David Andrews. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three... The post Patriots’ David Andrews had troubling comment about embarrassing play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The New England Patriots quickly moved to fill the open spot on their practice squad following Cameron McGrone’s departure. The Patriots announced they are bringing back a familiar face in linebacker Terez Hall after the Indianapolis Colts poached McGrone on Tuesday and signed the 2021 sixth-round pick to their active roster.
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots just lost in one of the most embarrassing ways imaginable. The Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders were tied at 24 with two seconds remaining in regulation when Belichick called a running play to Rhamondre Stevenson. Everything seemed fine until Stevenson decided to lateral the ball and it went awry.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr couldn’t contain his shock and excitement after his team pulled off one of the most improbable wins you’ll ever see. During that ridiculous finish to Las Vegas’ game with the New England Patriots, Carr was chatting with Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree before all the hilarity broke out.
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested in New England on Monday. Boston 25 News reported the former Patriot was arrested and booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in Massachusetts on Monday due to a “family issue.”. The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to...
Longtime Patriots receiver Julian Edelman feels like all other New England fans who are confused about the team’s offense. “It doesn’t look right,” Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub over the weekend, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. “It’s definitely — it’s shocking with the situation they’ve got going over there. Lotta screens. Lotta draws. Tells me they don’t trust their offensive line … They don’t trust their receivers to get open, and that’s what they have to do to get yards and score points.”
The New England Patriots are decaying into dysfunction. After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on a stunningly misguided last-play lateral, more drama is unfolding in Foxborough. On Monday, ESPN's Instagram account posted a quote from Bill Barnwell suggesting the Patriots must "at least call [Tom] Brady's people" to see...
If Tom Brady returns to the New England Patriots in 2023, a longtime franchise star might join him. No, it's not Rob Gronkowski. Longtime Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola said that he would come out of retirement to play with Brady. How fun would that be?. “Absolutely,” Amendola told Colin...
