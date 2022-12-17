Longtime Patriots receiver Julian Edelman feels like all other New England fans who are confused about the team’s offense. “It doesn’t look right,” Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub over the weekend, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. “It’s definitely — it’s shocking with the situation they’ve got going over there. Lotta screens. Lotta draws. Tells me they don’t trust their offensive line … They don’t trust their receivers to get open, and that’s what they have to do to get yards and score points.”

2 DAYS AGO